Clear

Here's everything Amazon announced at its big product event — including a $999 robot

Here's everything Amazon announced at its big product event — including a $999 robot

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 3:01 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 3:01 PM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Amazon is continuing its quest to cover our homes and bodies with Amazon devices.

At a livestreamed media event on Tuesday, the company showed off a handful of new Amazon-branded products, including an Echo device that hangs on the wall and acts as a digital whiteboard for the home, an interactive video chat portal for kids, and a Ring security service that monitors activity on your property. And then there's a new robot equipped with cameras named Astro that navigates your home while you're away.

The announcements come as Amazon looks for more ways to push people deeper into its ecosystem, especially when it comes to interacting with products around the house. The latest batch of products not only join Amazon's existing collection of smart speakers and wearables but its lineup of oddball devices, which range from voice-assistant connected microwaves to wall clocks.

"Smart home potential extends well beyond where we are today," said Jonathan Collins, an analyst at market research firm ABI Research. "Not every new Amazon product category can be successful and many are dropped quite quickly, but it is clear that Amazon is continually trying new product ideas to see where there is demand and where it can create additional value to further strengthen its relationship with consumers."

Amazon Echo Show 15

In 2014, Amazon ignited a smart home revolution with its Echo smart speaker line. Now it wants a rather large one to serve as a central device for managing your household needs.

The new Echo Show 15, its biggest Echo device to date, features a 15.6-inch HD display that can be mounted on walls, cabinets or placed on the counter, either horizontally or vertically. A customizable home screen features Alexa-specific apps that allows users to control smart home devices, track packages, leave notes for other people in the house, add to shopping lists and view shared calendars. It also works with streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu.

The Echo Show 15 will cost $249; countertop stands and cabinet mount accessories will be sold for an additional cost.

The company also said all voice interactions with Echo Show 10 devices and newer will now be processed locally on the device and not in the cloud, in a play to make interacting with the products more private.

Home security service

Amazon is also doubling down on what is arguably its most controversial smart home device.

Ring, a smart doorbell company that Amazon acquired in 2018 for $1 billion, is launching a subscription service called Virtual Security Guard to allow third-party professional monitoring companies, such as Rapid Response, to analyze the live feed from its outdoor cameras. When motion is detected -- whether that's someone walking on the property, looking in a window or delivering a package -- a monitoring agent will check the livestream to assess the situation. They can use the camera's two-way talk functionality to communicate with visitors and activate the camera's siren or send emergency services as needed.

The effort comes less than two months after public safety app Citizen, which has been criticized for sending real-time crime and emergency alerts that can fuel fear, launched a $20 monthly subscription plan for a product called Protect. The service connects subscribers with safety agents who can monitor a user's location in real time if they're in an unsafe situation -- and potentially escalate a situation to 911.

Ring's foray into security monitoring comes amid its own privacy concerns. In 2019, it announced partnerships with more than 400 police departments across the United States to give law enforcement easier access to videos recorded on its doorbells for active investigations. Privacy advocates slammed the move, saying at the time that it threatened to create a 24/7 surveillance program.

During its fall product launch last year, Ring showed off a $250 drone called Always Home Cam with an attached camera that can automatically fly around your house and stream video to your smartphone.

Astro, the surveillance robot

Amazon also announced an autonomous dog-like robot named Astro that uses artificial intelligence and mapping technology to zoom around the house. It's packed with cameras to record what it sees so users can check in on pets or elderly loved ones when they're away. It can also respond to voice-assistant commands.

The company said it didn't want to just put Alexa on wheels; it wanted to add eyes, unique sounds and make it approachable, even cute. The device will cost $999 when it launches later this year. Customers can request an invite to order now.

Halo View, a fitness program and nutrition help

Last year, Amazon's screenless Halo fitness band and app made headlines for creating 3D models of its users to calculate body fat and track their tone of voice to evaluate their emotional state as part of a way to look deeper into someone's overall health. Now, the company's new Halo View fitness tracker gives even more insight and guidance.

The new device features a color display that highlights activity monitoring, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, live workout tracking, and text and move notifications. For $79, it comes bundled with a nutrition program and a one-year subscription to Halo Fitness, a new service for any Halo device owner with hundreds of workout classes, including yoga, strength, cardio and more from Amazon-employed trainers. The program will likely directly compete with Apple's Fitness+. After the first year, Halo Fitness costs $3.99 a month.

Halo View — which comes in black, green and lavender and lasts a week on one charge — will ship ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Something for the kids

A new video chat device called Amazon Glow is a charming, engaging way to bring video calls with family and friends to life for kids. Glow projects a 19-inch interactive space onto the surface in front of the screen where kids can play games, draw, and interact with storybooks and characters from franchises like "Frozen" and "Sesame Street."

Any friend or family member using the corresponding Glow app on iOS, Android or Amazon's FireOS can engage with the projections in real time, allowing real-time play as if they're in the same room. It also features an object scanning tool, so a child can turn a toy into a jigsaw puzzle.

Glow will cost $249 and comes with a mat, a mat case, Tangram Bits puzzle pieces, and a one year subscription of Amazon Kids+, a hub with thousands of books, shows and educational apps for kids.

Amazon is also rolling out a new voice assistant that allows users to interact with characters and receive stories, jokes, trivia and more about the Disney universe when they say "Hey, Disney!" The feature will be available for purchase on supported Echo devices (price TBD).

A Nest competitor

The company also announced a Google Nest thermostat competitor for only a third of the price. Amazon Smart Themostat ($59), which was developed in partnership with Honeywell, learns user habits, helps cut down energy and makes adjustments accordingly.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
A Breezy, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

King City Royals Cap off Undefeated Season with Championship Title

Image

Medical Minute: Heart Health

Image

Wabash Valley farmer says soybeans are in good shape

Image

Local Vigo County parents speak out against CPR program

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

IU Basketball media day

Image

TH South-West Vigo Soccer

Image

Religion and the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Next Step Terre Haute - Recovery with the touch of a button

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1618800

Reported Deaths: 27293
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61736011008
DuPage1046611362
Will880201094
Lake777031062
Kane66333853
Winnebago39340548
Madison38593580
St. Clair35266573
McHenry33333318
Peoria26153363
Champaign26090186
Sangamon24861275
McLean22133209
Tazewell19930326
Rock Island18002350
Kankakee16955235
Kendall15607107
Macon14654245
LaSalle14590279
Vermilion13453190
Adams12764148
DeKalb11778129
Williamson11621162
Whiteside7981176
Jackson779490
Boone766082
Coles7462113
Ogle720487
Grundy707482
Franklin7007100
Clinton684999
Knox6791166
Marion6617138
Macoupin6562101
Henry631374
Effingham619582
Jefferson6154136
Livingston575296
Woodford558591
Stephenson553390
Randolph535197
Monroe511899
Christian498081
Fulton495370
Morgan490596
Logan480174
Montgomery472176
Lee461560
Bureau429888
Perry418372
Saline416567
Fayette407259
Iroquois399373
McDonough358956
Jersey326053
Shelby319943
Crawford310230
Douglas309036
Lawrence305432
Union297947
Wayne279057
White269132
Richland266556
Hancock260734
Pike258556
Clark255238
Cass253829
Bond245624
Clay244148
Edgar238445
Ford236258
Warren228862
Carroll226837
Johnson215925
Moultrie214231
Jo Daviess208126
Washington207228
Wabash205417
Massac201744
Mason201151
Greene200939
De Witt198130
Piatt193114
Mercer192234
Cumberland180626
Menard162612
Jasper154018
Marshall135821
Hamilton130021
Brown10268
Pulaski100011
Schuyler9779
Edwards97016
Stark77627
Gallatin7597
Scott6985
Alexander68211
Henderson66814
Calhoun6472
Hardin56615
Putnam5494
Pope4995
Unassigned1772432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 954230

Reported Deaths: 15474
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1298902003
Lake638781106
Allen54326765
Hamilton44326448
St. Joseph42368592
Elkhart33998491
Vanderburgh30740451
Tippecanoe27012251
Johnson23862420
Hendricks22576343
Porter21943348
Clark17657231
Madison17628387
Vigo16465285
Monroe14637193
LaPorte14493241
Delaware14291225
Howard14058274
Kosciusko11562137
Hancock11022168
Warrick10793179
Bartholomew10730171
Floyd10584209
Wayne10169230
Grant9271206
Morgan9000160
Boone8507112
Dubois7823124
Dearborn776391
Henry7749134
Noble7510101
Marshall7452129
Cass7244118
Lawrence7080154
Shelby6701111
Jackson666386
Gibson6233107
Harrison613287
Huntington608397
Montgomery5903106
DeKalb587591
Knox5589105
Miami554889
Putnam547668
Clinton540566
Whitley534054
Steuben506570
Wabash492792
Jasper487763
Jefferson478992
Ripley463477
Adams448868
Daviess4267109
Scott413065
Clay398358
Greene396892
White396158
Wells393285
Decatur391297
Fayette383380
Posey364341
Jennings358857
Washington336847
LaGrange327375
Spencer323037
Randolph320290
Fountain320156
Sullivan311349
Owen289764
Starke287565
Fulton282356
Orange279259
Jay260038
Perry256353
Carroll247129
Franklin244938
Rush238930
Vermillion237751
Parke222421
Tipton214255
Pike214041
Blackford172934
Pulaski170351
Crawford148519
Newton147046
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin130618
Switzerland127810
Warren116116
Union99511
Ohio80911
Unassigned0494