Clear

Accused violent felons are eligible for release in Georgia due to backlog

Accused violent felons are eligible for release in Georgia due to backlog

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Young and Jason Morris, CNN

Officials in Georgia will be required to release accused criminals from jail while they're awaiting indictment because of a backlog of cases that grew during the pandemic, according to the Fulton County District Attorney.

Suspects who've been charged with crimes in Georgia are entitled to bond if they're not indicted within 90 days, and though that law was suspended during the pandemic, it was reinstated over the summer.

That means hundreds of defendants accused of crimes, many of them violent, are now eligible or soon will be eligible for release.

"We walked into an office with an excess of 11,000 unindicted cases," said Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, which includes Atlanta. "In addition to that, we already had another 12,000 that were indicted and were working their way through the court system."

Willis said her office is prioritizing sexual predator and other serious cases. But the reality, she said, is that "there's gonna be four or five-hundred defendants that we don't make the clock on and they, without having the proper evaluation by law, a judge will be mandated to give them a bond."

Willis said her office would work "around the clock" to make sure murder cases were indicted before the Sept. 28 deadline. Of the 224 murder defendants who've been charged but not indicted, more than 50 had to be indicted by this week to remain in custody.

"I can guarantee the public that there will not be someone that was charged with homicide that will not be charged," Willis said. "We're just working around the clock to make sure that I can make that guarantee. We also did the same thing with the sexual offenses and now we are working our way through other violent offenders."

Some victims of violent crime and their loved ones say they no longer have closure.

"This is a serious problem," said Brenda Muhammad, director of Atlanta Victim Assistance Inc. "The people that we represent, the victims of crime, they will find out that the folks who committed the crimes against loved ones or against them, they will be out on the street. Dealing with a gang banger in their neighborhood, yes that is very disturbing."

Critics of the District Attorney say that no matter what a person is charged with, they still have a right to be proven guilty without languishing behind bars.

"These people have been in jail for months if not years," said Manny Arora, a criminal defense lawyer. "The DA's office had plenty of time to investigate the cases, because they've arrested these people, Covid or not. Indicting them isn't that big of a deal."

CNN senior law enforcement analyst Charles Ramsey said that clearing the backlog should be a priority. Murders in Fulton County increased by 48 percent since 2020.

"We cannot afford to let violent criminals out," Ramsey said. "People with gun offenses, people with aggravated assault, robbery, things of that nature."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
A Breezy, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

King City Royals Cap off Undefeated Season with Championship Title

Image

Medical Minute: Heart Health

Image

Wabash Valley farmer says soybeans are in good shape

Image

Local Vigo County parents speak out against CPR program

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

IU Basketball media day

Image

TH South-West Vigo Soccer

Image

Religion and the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Next Step Terre Haute - Recovery with the touch of a button

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1618800

Reported Deaths: 27293
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61736011008
DuPage1046611362
Will880201094
Lake777031062
Kane66333853
Winnebago39340548
Madison38593580
St. Clair35266573
McHenry33333318
Peoria26153363
Champaign26090186
Sangamon24861275
McLean22133209
Tazewell19930326
Rock Island18002350
Kankakee16955235
Kendall15607107
Macon14654245
LaSalle14590279
Vermilion13453190
Adams12764148
DeKalb11778129
Williamson11621162
Whiteside7981176
Jackson779490
Boone766082
Coles7462113
Ogle720487
Grundy707482
Franklin7007100
Clinton684999
Knox6791166
Marion6617138
Macoupin6562101
Henry631374
Effingham619582
Jefferson6154136
Livingston575296
Woodford558591
Stephenson553390
Randolph535197
Monroe511899
Christian498081
Fulton495370
Morgan490596
Logan480174
Montgomery472176
Lee461560
Bureau429888
Perry418372
Saline416567
Fayette407259
Iroquois399373
McDonough358956
Jersey326053
Shelby319943
Crawford310230
Douglas309036
Lawrence305432
Union297947
Wayne279057
White269132
Richland266556
Hancock260734
Pike258556
Clark255238
Cass253829
Bond245624
Clay244148
Edgar238445
Ford236258
Warren228862
Carroll226837
Johnson215925
Moultrie214231
Jo Daviess208126
Washington207228
Wabash205417
Massac201744
Mason201151
Greene200939
De Witt198130
Piatt193114
Mercer192234
Cumberland180626
Menard162612
Jasper154018
Marshall135821
Hamilton130021
Brown10268
Pulaski100011
Schuyler9779
Edwards97016
Stark77627
Gallatin7597
Scott6985
Alexander68211
Henderson66814
Calhoun6472
Hardin56615
Putnam5494
Pope4995
Unassigned1772432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 954230

Reported Deaths: 15474
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1298902003
Lake638781106
Allen54326765
Hamilton44326448
St. Joseph42368592
Elkhart33998491
Vanderburgh30740451
Tippecanoe27012251
Johnson23862420
Hendricks22576343
Porter21943348
Clark17657231
Madison17628387
Vigo16465285
Monroe14637193
LaPorte14493241
Delaware14291225
Howard14058274
Kosciusko11562137
Hancock11022168
Warrick10793179
Bartholomew10730171
Floyd10584209
Wayne10169230
Grant9271206
Morgan9000160
Boone8507112
Dubois7823124
Dearborn776391
Henry7749134
Noble7510101
Marshall7452129
Cass7244118
Lawrence7080154
Shelby6701111
Jackson666386
Gibson6233107
Harrison613287
Huntington608397
Montgomery5903106
DeKalb587591
Knox5589105
Miami554889
Putnam547668
Clinton540566
Whitley534054
Steuben506570
Wabash492792
Jasper487763
Jefferson478992
Ripley463477
Adams448868
Daviess4267109
Scott413065
Clay398358
Greene396892
White396158
Wells393285
Decatur391297
Fayette383380
Posey364341
Jennings358857
Washington336847
LaGrange327375
Spencer323037
Randolph320290
Fountain320156
Sullivan311349
Owen289764
Starke287565
Fulton282356
Orange279259
Jay260038
Perry256353
Carroll247129
Franklin244938
Rush238930
Vermillion237751
Parke222421
Tipton214255
Pike214041
Blackford172934
Pulaski170351
Crawford148519
Newton147046
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin130618
Switzerland127810
Warren116116
Union99511
Ohio80911
Unassigned0494