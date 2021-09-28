See Philip Seymour Hoffman's son star in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza'

Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman stars in director Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie, "Licorice Pizza."

The late actor and Anderson were longtime collaborators, and now Cooper carries on the tradition alongside singer Alana Haim (of the band HAIM) in the 1970s period piece set in the San Fernando Valley.

The movie is written and directed by Anderson and shows a high school romance between teen actor Gary Valentine (Hoffman) and Alana Kane (Haim) and their struggles to be together and be happy.

Anderson filmed "Boogie Nights" in the same area of Los Angles; a film that earned critical success for him and Hoffman.

"Licorice Pizza" also stars Maya Rudolph, Sean Penn, Tom Waits and Bradley Cooper.

Hoffman joins another young actor following in his father's footsteps. Michael Gandolfini plays the young Tony Soprano in David Chase's prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark." His father, James Gandolfini, played Tony Soprano on "The Sopranos."

Watch the trailer here:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.