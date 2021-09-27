Michael Douglas Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of actor and producer Michael Douglas.

Personal

Birth date: September 25, 1944

Birth place: New Brunswick, New Jersey

Birth name: Michael Kirk Douglas

Father: Kirk Douglas, actor

Mother: Diana (Dill) Douglas, actor

Marriages: Catherine Zeta-Jones (November 18, 2000-present); Diandra (Luker) Douglas (1977-2000, divorced)

Children: with Catherine Zeta-Jones: Carys Zeta, 2003; Dylan Michael, 2000; with Diandra (Luker) Douglas: Cameron, 1978

Education: University of California, Santa Barbara, B.A. in theater, 1968

Other Facts

Eldest son of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, with whom he appeared in two movies, "Cast a Giant Shadow" and "It Runs in the Family." "It Runs in the Family" also starred his son, Cameron Douglas, and his mother, Diana Douglas.

Nominated for two Academy Awards and won twice.

Nominated for 10 Primetime Emmy Awards and won once.

Timeline

1969 - Film debut in "Hail, Hero!"

1972-1976 - Stars in the television series, "The Streets of San Francisco."

1976 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Picture for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," as a producer.

1988 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Actor for "Wall Street."

November 7, 2003 - The High Court orders Hello! magazine to pay Zeta-Jones and Douglas £14,600 (about $24,000) in damages for publishing unauthorized photographs of their wedding.

August 2010 - Is diagnosed with throat cancer and begins eight weeks of chemotherapy and radiation to treat a Stage 4 cancerous tumor.

January 2011 - Douglas announces in a "Today Show" interview that his cancerous tumor is gone.

May 26, 2013 - "Behind the Candelabra," Douglas' first role since announcing he beat throat cancer in 2011, debuts on HBO.

August 28, 2013 - Representatives for Zeta-Jones announce the couple is "taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage."

September 2013 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for "Behind the Candelabra."

October 2013 - Reveals in an interview with actor Samuel L. Jackson that he was actually diagnosed with tongue cancer, not throat cancer, in 2010.

November 6, 2018 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

