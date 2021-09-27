Clear

Premier League: Tottenham's fall from Champions League finalists in 2019 to drubbing at the hands of Arsenal

Premier League: Tottenham's fall from Champions League finalists in 2019 to drubbing at the hands of Arsenal

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 11:01 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 11:01 AM
Posted By: By Jack Bantock, CNN

21:54 BST. May 8, 2019. Amsterdam.

A flick by Dele Alli sends Lucas Moura racing into the Ajax penalty area. A sweep of a left foot later, and the Brazilian sends an entire fanbase into a state of delirium.

Moura's second-half hat-trick has just completed one of the all-time famous European comebacks -- having been 0-3 down with less than half a match to play, his goal in the sixth minute of injury time has just sent Tottenham Hotspur to its first ever Champions League final.

Talismanic manager Mauricio Pochettino tearfully embraces his staff and players. Close to the fifth anniversary of his arrival at Spurs, the Argentine has taken the club from the Europa League to Champions League regulars. Overcome with emotion, he sinks to his knees.

17:04 BST. September 26, 2021. London. Over two years later.

Harry Kane sinks to his knees as Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal into a three-goal lead over their arch rivals with barely half an hour played.

As stone-faced manager Nuno Espirito Santo watches on, staring down the barrel of a third consecutive 3-0 league defeat to a fellow London club, some Spurs fans have already begun heading for the exit at the Emirates Stadium.

A consolation goal by Son Heung-Min in the closing stages makes the scoreline marginally less embarrassing, but Spurs have been comprehensively outplayed by an Arsenal side who had begun the campaign with three straight defeats.

In just over two years, Tottenham have fallen from arguably the most joyous night in their recent history to the worst fate imaginable -- being swept aside by their greatest rivals.

Spurs ultimately came up short in that 2019 Champions League final, falling 2-0 to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in Madrid, a result that many have since earmarked as the team's breaking point.

Yet the damage was done long before that night, with Spurs currently enduring what Jack Pitt-Brooke of the Athletic described this morning as a "capitulation ... years in the making."

No furniture

Nostalgia is never stronger than at times of struggle, and rarely a day goes by right now without seeing Spurs fans reminisce of the team that clocked up 86 points in the 2016/17 season -- a tally that would have seen them win the league by five points over Leicester the year before.

Unfortunately for Spurs, a rampant 93-point season by Antonio Conte's Chelsea denied the North Londoners a first Premier League crown, but there was a sense among fans that, under Pochettino, the club was on the path to success. With the right investment, Spurs could finally get over the line.

The following season, Spurs ran riot in a 4-1 dismantling of Liverpool. Nine of the eleven players that Pochettino started that day lined up for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid two years later.

For Liverpool? Just four.

Understandably masked by that incredible Champions League run, it is easy to forget just how poor Tottenham's form was in the second half of the 2018/19 season.

Having made an excellent start, the end of February marked the beginning of a seismic collapse -- Pochettino's side winning just three of their final 12 league matches, scoring a mere six, and scraping a top four finish on the final day of the season.

They were not the first, nor will they be the last, to embark on a dazzling cup run despite sub-par league form. Chelsea's two Champions League triumphs in 2012 and 2021 were marked by sixth and fourth placed finishes respectively, far from the domestic pedigree of supposed European champions.

However, it was clear at the time that Spurs were in desperate need of a reboot.

Pochettino had worked wonders to take Spurs from a fun team of also-rans to a side that fought for the title for two consecutive seasons between 2015 and 2017, but two years later, he was overseeing an aging squad that he had squeezed the maximum from.

The blueprint had already been laid out by their eventual conquerors Liverpool, who had shown the potential glory that could come with acute business and strategy.

Having been in a similar position to Pochettino's early Spurs sides just a few years prior, the smart reinvestment of fees from the sales of Raheem Sterling and Phillipe Coutinho into Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and others had transformed Klopp's side into a domestic and European powerhouse.

By contrast, Spurs did not buy a single player ahead of that 2018/19 season.

"When you talk about Tottenham, everyone says you have an amazing house, but you need to put in the furniture," Pochettino said, just days before that famous night in Amsterdam.

"If you want to have a lovely house, maybe you need better furniture. And it depends on your budget if you are going to spend money.

"Now, it's about creating another chapter and to have the clear idea of how we are going to build that new project. We need to rebuild. It's going to be painful."

A cautionary tale

And painful it was.

In November, following a wretched start to the season, Pochettino was sacked and replaced by former Chelsea hero Jose Mourinho.

Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso arrived but Spurs had lost two experienced first team players in Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier.

While a rebuild was needed, Trippier and Eriksen were far from over the hill in terms of age, and it is a cruel irony that both have since gone on to win their domestic leagues in Italy and Spain respectively.

A move for Paulo Dybala dramatically collapsed due to an agonizing complication over image rights, a failed transfer that would have served as a huge statement of intent.

Bruno Fernandes, now one of Manchester United's main men and one of the league's best players, was also reportedly a key priority for Spurs that failed to materialize.

It remains to be seen whether Ndombele, Sessegnon and Lo Celso will reap long-term benefit for Spurs, but the damage had already been done.

Granted, they may not have the financial muscles that the likes of Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs -- United and City -- regularly flex, but a series of poor recruitment windows have seen Spurs fail to capitalize on the momentum built by Pochettino.

In an end of season letter to fans in May, chairman Daniel Levy admitted that the club had "lost sight" of key priorities.

"I have said it many times and I will say it again -- everything we do is in the long-term interests of the club. I have always been and will continue to be ambitious for our club and its fans," wrote Levy.

"As a club we have been so focused on delivering the stadium and dealing with the impact of the pandemic, that I feel we lost sight of some key priorities and what's truly in our DNA.

"Our work in the community and with the NHS is an example of when we get it right, but we don't get everything right. It has never been because we don't care about or respect you, our fans -- nothing could be further from the truth."

Stasis

Levy's candidness was commendable, and the financial impact of a $1.3 billion new stadium compounded by a global pandemic are certainly mitigating factors worth considering, but much of Levy's credibility in his explanation was immediately undercut by the managerial merry-go-round played out at the club just months later.

With Mourinho sacked and caretaker boss Ryan Mason returning to his role in the academy system, Spurs reportedly held talks with both Conte and Paulo Fonseca that both ultimately fell through.

Following months of uncertainty, the club finally appointed Espirito Santo at the end of June, giving the Portuguese coach, by all intents and purposes not their first choice appointment, just over a month to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

The new manager's arrival was made all the more complicated by the Kane saga of the summer, which served to encapsulate Tottenham's stasis.

Having reportedly sought to dive overboard from a sinking ship onto a Manchester City-bound yacht, the failure of this move to materialize has led to the Englishman cutting a dejected figure so far this campaign. Having scored 166 goals in his career, Kane still is yet to find the back of the net this season in the Premier League.

Kane announced his plans to stay at the club via Twitter, saying he was "staying at Tottenham this summer ...100% focused on helping the team achieve success".

The tendency to read into the ominous "this summer" choice of phrasing aside, it is difficult not to emphathize with Kane. Having given so much to the club that give him his own break in the first place, he will no doubt be as frustrated as any fan with the club's current predicament.

Should Kane's poor form continue, there will no doubt be many in the Spurs hierarchy who regret not cashing in on the forward when they had the chance. There is an alternative universe in which Spurs embarked on a Liverpool inspired, Coutinho-esque rebuild with the Kane funds, but this is not that timeline.

As the club slogan goes -- "To dare is to do" -- Spurs are paying the price for their failure to dare.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Warmer today with sunshine!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 87

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Pet sitter job con

Image

Historical Marker Dedication in Wabash Valley

Image

Historical Marker Dedication

Image

Elizabeth Smart Story

Image

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 61

Image

Cooper Neese Inaugural Basketball Camp

Image

Sunday: Sunny and warm, becoming breezy. High 80°

Image

Wabishiki Day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482