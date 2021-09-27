Clear

Trump's new interviews and appearances show that a storm is brewing

Trump's new interviews and appearances show that a storm is brewing

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

"Our country will not survive this."

I watched Donald Trump's entire "interview" with One America News propagandist Dan Ball, and that's the quote that stood out the most.

Trump was in the middle of a fact-free rant about "vicious" Democrats cheating on elections when he said "they're destroying our country. Our country will not survive this. Our country will not survive." Then he sniffed and shifted to immigration, saying "look at where they're coming from," clearly mimicking the "great replacement theory" talking points that Tucker Carlson has been mainlining into homes across the country.

These are all signs of the gathering storm. Trump's incessant lies about the last election (Biden "didn't get 81 million votes, there's no way," he told OAN) pose obvious threats to future elections. The so-called "Stop the Steal" movement is "racing forward," ignoring the Arizona audit "humiliation," the NYT pointed out over the weekend.

Most of us can feel the instability in the air the same way a weather forecaster can feel a storm coming on. News outlets need to be providing storm warnings -- but some are ignoring the threat. That's what my opening essay on Sunday's "Reliable Sources" telecast was about. Anti-democratic talking points are being paraded across networks like Newsmax, and averting one's eyes doesn't make the parade go away...

"Cowardly"

The "right-wing media, with a few honorable exceptions, is one giant safe space for the Big Lie," historian and "On Tyranny" author Timothy Snyder told me. So the reality-based press needs to make "democracy the story," he said, because elements of the GOP are actively working to subvert future elections through laws, regulations and propaganda efforts. Snyder quite realistically described how a presidential loser could be cast as the winner in 2024. "That is what's happening right before our eyes right now," he said, "and we're just too cowardly to look at it."

He meant "we" in the broad political sense, of course, and the people and platforms who are staring this threat square in the face deserve credit. CNN's coverage has been unwavering. At Politico, one of the most-read articles over the weekend was titled "What If 2020 Was Just a Rehearsal?" Over at the Washington Post, Robert Kagan's powerful essay about the looming struggle is still the most-popular link on the entire website, three full days after it was published.

Chuck Todd invoked Kagan on Sunday's "Meet the Press" and asked, "What are close elections going to look like on November of '22?" Well, that's the thing, panelist Leigh Ann Caldwell said: "It's not about the past election anymore. They're still talking about the past election, but they're trying to delegitimize future elections." Todd responded, "I think that's the concern we all have... I used to love a close election. Now I fear the impact of what unpacking that would be." That's why we need to talk about it. Why we need to forecast the possibilities...

Liz Cheney says many lawmakers privately agree with her

In Sunday's "60 Minutes" profile of Liz Cheney, Lesley Stahl asked, "Have members of Congress, Republicans, come up to you privately and whispered in your ear, 'Way to go Liz,' and encouraged you, but won't come forward and say that publicly?"

"Yes," Cheney said. "A lot?" "Yes," Cheney said. "Both in the House and the Senate."

The exchange reminded me of the word Snyder used earlier in the day -- cowardly.

The "60" profile ended with a warning by Cheney. "Silence enables the liar," she said. "And silence helps it to spread. So the first thing you have to do is say, 'No. I'm not going to accept that we're going to live in a post-truth world.' It's a toxin, Lesley, in, in our political bloodstream. Because when we allow that to continue to go on in the face of rulings of the courts, in the face of recounts, in the face of everything that's gone on to demonstrate that there was not fraud that would have changed the outcome, then we all -- if we do that, we are contributing to the undermining of our system. And it's a really serious and dangerous moment because of that."

THE BIG PICTURE...

Democracy "is in the midst of a grave recession"

Here's a sign of a compelling cable news segment: You grab the remote halfway through, rewind to the beginning, and pay attention to every word. That's what I did when Pamela Brown interviewed Rick Hasen and Ian Bassin on Saturday. Hasen said widespread acceptance of the Big Lie has greatly increased the chances that "we could see a stolen election in 2024." And Bassin added a global POV, pointing out that "if you look around the world, democracy is actually in the midst of a grave recession."

Look to countries like Hungary, Poland and Venezuela, he said: "They're no longer really democratic, although they still purportedly hold elections. And now three of the four largest democracies in the world -- India, Brazil, United States -- have been governed by autocrats in recent years." He said "the thing that is going to stop us from falling down that path is if we recognize that we are not immune to this global trend. It's only by thinking that it can't happen here that it could."

It's only by thinking that it can't happen here that it could...

FOR THE RECORD

-- "The Soviet aspect of the ongoing disinformation campaign is alarming," Jim Sciutto observed. "The facts don't matter. Only the constant assault. And therefore -- over time -- there is no truth --- only the reality they create for themselves. We are tumbling down an Orwellian rabbit hole..." (Twitter)

-- Charlotte Klein's latest is about Trump claiming at a Saturday rally that the Arizona audit showed he won the state, even though it showed he lost, a fact most people knew and accepted last year. "The former president doesn't need facts when he can still use his election-related lies to galvanize his base and splinter his party..." (VF)

-- The Big Lie is now "the big cry," since Trump just "goes to these rallies and he cries," Jim Acosta quipped... (CNN)

-- Former Fox honcho Chris Stirewalt talked with Acosta about the results in Arizona. He noted that bad-faith media achieved its goal, which was to "undermine confidence" in the system... (CNN)

-- Brian Murphy, who once led Homeland Security's intelligence branch, spoke on ABC's "This Week" about why he filed a whistleblower complaint. Trump's disinfo poses "an existential threat to democracy," Murphy told George Stephanopoulos... (ABC)

-- Will Bunch's latest: "What happened in AZ was no joke -- but the start of a 4-year Trumpian scheme to sow chaos around voting while laws are rewritten and secretaries of state are replaced in time to steal '24..." (Inquirer)

-- All of this turmoil is evidence of the GOP's weakness, not strength, Jack Shafer argues... (Politico)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Mostly clear, breezy, and warmer evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Elizabeth Smart Story

Image

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 61

Image

Cooper Neese Inaugural Basketball Camp

Image

Sunday: Sunny and warm, becoming breezy. High 80°

Image

Wabishiki Day

Image

The Great Relay

Image

Fairbanks Community Center

Image

Car Seat Safety

Image

Day of Conservation

Image

Northview Takes Care of Vincennes Rivet

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482