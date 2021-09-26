Clear

US regains Ryder Cup with historically dominant performance over Europe

US regains Ryder Cup with historically dominant performance over Europe

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

Team US regained the Ryder Cup on Sunday following a historically dominant performance over Europe at Whistling Straits.

Having been beaten convincingly in 2018 at Le Golf National, France, the hosts were on top from the outset, racing into a 9-3 lead after the first three sessions.

Although the visiting Europeans hinted at a comeback on Saturday afternoon, the US was able to enter Sunday leading 11-5.

And during the Singles matches on Sunday, Collin Morikawa claimed the decisive half point to ensure the US had the required 14.5 points to regain the Ryder Cup and the famous trophy remained in the US.

Rory McIlroy set a good opening tone for the Europeans on Sunday, beating 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, but after, it was a run of American winners, bringing the victory home for the hosts in impressive fashion.

For Morikawa himself, he's had a breakthrough 13 months, winning two majors at the PGA Championship and the Open. But being the man to clinch the winning half point at the Ryder Cup means "everything," according to the 24-year-old.

"It means so much, everything, wanting to make that putt, it was a great match against Viktor (Hovland)," he told the media afterward.

"I don't think he really missed too many shots. I had to earn my birdies. But to clinch this and bring the Cup back to home soil, it feels so good."

It's the first time the US has won back-to-back Ryder Cups on home soil since 1979-1983.

After Daniel Berger beat Matt Fitzpatrick in the final singles match, it clinched a 19-9 victory for the US team, the biggest winning margin in Ryder Cup history.

The US surpassed the previous record of nine points. Under the modern scoring setup with 28 points available over the three days, the previous largest winning margin was nine points, which was achieved once by the US in 1981 and twice by Europe in 2004 and 2006.

No team since 1979 has won 19 points in a single Ryder Cup.

Stricker called his team the "greatest team of all time" in the presentation ceremony afterwards.

"You are trying to make me cry, aren't you ... this is very special, growing up a couple of hours from here, to be with these guys," an emotional Stricker said.

"This is a new era right here, they are young, motivated, they came here determined to win. We put them in their groupings, communicated with them, there were no ra-ra speeches -- am I going to give them a ra-ra speech? They are the best in the world.

"I have never won a major, but this is my major right here."

READ: The moments that made the Ryder Cup

Strong from the start

The value of experience or the benefit of being unscarred by previous bad experiences?

Those were the options weighed up by team captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.

The two opted for differing approaches, with Stricker picking six rookies in his team while Harrington turned to the tried-and-tested veterans who have had success in recent years.

And from the opening session of foursomes, Stricker looked vindicated. The pairings he chose won three of the four matches, giving the hosts the perfect start as they aimed to reclaim the Ryder Cup after losing it three years ago.

For Harrington and his team, it only got worse from there.

In Friday's afternoon fourballs and Saturday's morning foursomes, the US went 3-1 in both sessions, building an impressive 9-3 after three sessions.

It was the largest lead for either side after three sessions of the Ryder Cup since the US led by 7 points in 1975.

The Europeans showed some fight Saturday afternoon, splitting the four matches 2-2 but leaving a momentous effort needed to mount a comeback.

McIlroy, who had previously had an unsuccessful time of it, looked back to his best in the opening singles match Sunday, impressively beating Schauffele 3&2 to add to his extensive resume.

But McIlroy needed some help from his teammates, but it wasn't forthcoming against some impressive US golf.

Patrick Cantlay, the FedExCup Playoff winner earlier this month, was unflappable in his victory over Irishman Shane Lowry, and Scottie Scheffler was dominant in beating world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

Unfortunately for the Europeans, the star-studded US team didn't let up, with Bryson DeChambeau also recording an impressive victory.

And that meant it was left to the 24-year-old Morikawa to wrap up the one-sided victory. Playing another Ryder Cup rookie with plenty of potential, Viktor Hovland, he remained nonplussed, losing the last hole to the Norwegian but reaching the required 14.5 points to regain the trophy.

The imperious Dustin Johnson created his own bit of history in beating Paul Casey, becoming just the third player ever to win all five of his matches in one Ryder Cup.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Justin Thomas wrapped up a comfortable victory against Tyrrell Hatton, before Ian Poulter gave the European fans something to cheer for, beating Tony Finau.

For the experienced Poulter, who remains unbeaten in Ryder Cup singles with the victory, it was an emotional moment, as he sunk to his knees immediately afterward.

Brooks Koepka claimed another US point before Lee Westwood claimed a rare point for Europe.

Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood halved their high-quality encounter before Berger won the record-setting point, the largest Ryder Cup margin of victory since 1979.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 79°
Mostly clear, breezy, and warmer evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Sunny and warm, becoming breezy. High 80°

Image

Wabishiki Day

Image

The Great Relay

Image

Fairbanks Community Center

Image

Car Seat Safety

Image

Day of Conservation

Image

Northview Takes Care of Vincennes Rivet

Image

Rethink Replay Runway

Image

Lady Braves Win on Senior Day

Image

South Dakota State Rolls Indiana State in the MVFC Opener

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482