Clear

In the Elizabeth Holmes criminal case, the media is also on trial

In the Elizabeth Holmes criminal case, the media is also on trial

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business

For a time, Elizabeth Holmes was a media darling. The college dropout who started her blood-testing company Theranos at 19 graced the cover of magazines such as Forbes, Fortune, and Inc. in her signature black turtleneck to help cultivate her image as "the next Steve Jobs." She was upheld as a rare female founder who'd raised significant sums of capital to drive her startup towards an eye-popping $9 billion valuation.

Seemingly everyone was fascinated by the young entrepreneur seeking to revolutionize blood testing and who managed to attract a who's who of powerful men to buy into her lofty mission.

Now, Holmes' criminal case is underway in a San Jose federal court where her relationship with the media is also on trial.

Holmes, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a dozen counts of federal fraud and conspiracy charges, and up to 20 years in prison over allegations that she knowingly misled doctors, patients and investors in order to take their money. Part of the alleged scheme? That she and her ex-boyfriend, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani -- who served as Theranos' chief operating officer -- leveraged the media in their efforts to defraud investors. (Balwani faces the same charges, has pleaded not guilty and is set to be tried after Holmes' case concludes.)

In the government's opening statements, lead prosecutor Robert Leach called attention to Holmes' role in using the media and positive press coverage to propel her company and attract investors. "The defendant's fraudulent scheme made her a billionaire. The scheme brought her fame, it brought her honor, and it brought her adoration," Leach said.

The government alleged that Holmes even approved a 2013 piece by a Wall Street Journal opinion writer prior to its publication that offered a glowing look at Holmes and Theranos, but also contained misleading claims of the company's capabilities at the time. The article corresponded with a broader unveiling of the startup after years of operating in stealth and was leveraged by Holmes as external validation of the company.

In a statement to CNN Business, Journal spokesperson Steve Severinghaus said, "editors make publishing decisions based on their independent judgment."

The statement continued, "Our writer asked Elizabeth Holmes to confirm complicated facts on a technical subject, not to approve publication. Our writer visited Theranos, spoke with numerous sources in and outside the company about its technology, and had his blood tested on a Theranos machine that appeared to offer credible results. If that was all a deception, then the responsibility lies with Ms. Holmes and Theranos."

In his testimony Wednesday, retired four star general and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who served as a board member and invested $85,000 into the startup, shed light on the level of control Holmes asserted over what was revealed to reporters. Mattis testified that he asked what he was at liberty to share before speaking to the New Yorker's Ken Auletta, who profiled Holmes in December 2014. Holmes responded to Mattis in an email, shown in the courtroom, with a list of three topics she said the company didn't talk about on the record, including "How our technology works (ie that there is a single device that does all tests)."

"I thought we had been kind of out front that there's a single device and why would we want to hide that," Mattis testified Wednesday, while also noting that it "didn't bother me because I didn't consider myself a technological expert, and I wasn't going to talk about something I wasn't an expert in anyway." (Mattis is not directly mentioned in the New Yorker article.)

It was Auletta's article that ultimately led then-Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou to start digging. Carreyrou's investigative reporting would uncover significant flaws in the company's technology and capabilities that contradicted claims made by Holmes and Theranos. His work prompted broader scrutiny into the company leading to its eventual demise. Carreyrou also wrote a critically-acclaimed book "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup" based on his reporting.

In the course of his own reporting, Auletta pressed Holmes on her claims -- particularly that Theranos was sharing data with the Food and Drug Administration. Holmes grew frustrated, according to audio recording of Auletta's interview of Holmes that aired on the latest episode of Carreyrou's podcast covering the trial. "You're getting into an area that's privileged," she told Auletta.

"For the media to become part of the story, that's less common"

The media both helped build up Holmes and Theranos and then played an important role in revealing what was really happening at the company, Margaret O'Mara, a historian of the tech industry and professor at University of Washington, told CNN Business in an interview this month. Holmes arrived on the scene as a rare female founder claiming to be "doing big things, changing the world ... at a time when Silicon Valley is starting to get heat -- rightly so -- for not having many women at the top." O'Mara said it was a storyline that Holmes leaned into.

According to Miriam Baer, a law professor at Brooklyn Law School, corporate fraud cases can often involve a charismatic actor who tells a compelling narrative. "It is not unheard of or infrequent for the media to discover fraud," she told CNN Business. "But for the media to become part of the fraud -- or part of the story, if you will -- that's less common."

Holmes' interactions with reporters may be put front-and-center if journalist Roger Parloff, a possible government witness, takes the stand. Parloff wrote the Fortune Magazine cover story on Holmes and Theranos in June 2014 -- the first of many favorable profiles. In Parloff's own words, the feature "helped raise to prominence" Holmes, as he later detailed in a column more than a year later titled "How Theranos Misled Me."

"Roger was first [to the story] and felt a tremendous amount of guilt," said Alex Gibney in 2019; Gibney is the prolific documentary filmmaker whose HBO film, "The Inventor," chronicled the rise and fall of Theranos. Gibney, who has said his work began with interviewing journalists who felt duped, has called Parloff the "beating heart" of his film. (CNN and HBO share a parent company.)

While Parloff has turned over audio recordings and notes from his interviews with Holmes and Balwani as part of a grand jury subpoena order, he's objected to a trial subpoena order by Holmes' defense team, citing reporter's privilege among other considerations.

According to a recent court filing, Holmes' defense team is seeking to compel Parloff to comply with the order, asking that he be required to turn over notes and recordings from interviews he conducted with others for his story. This evidence, Holmes' team believes, will serve to refute the claims that Holmes misled Parloff, and through him, investors. Holmes' team has called for a hearing on the matter on or around October 6. (According to Baer, "a trial subpoena contains more hurdles to collecting information than there are under a grand jury subpoena," adding that the outcome of the hearing "may well result in a much narrower field of documents that the reporter has to produce.")

There's also a chance Carreyrou will take the stand -- with Holmes listing him among her potential witnesses. Carreyrou, in a tweet, said his name appearing on her possible witness list -- along with three prosecutors and officials from the FDA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services -- indicate to him, "They're going to argue to the jury that this was a witch hunt."

In an interview ahead of the trial, Carreyrou said he'd "make a great witness for the prosecution and a terrible one for the defense," noting that he's "a bit concerned" about whether it would interfere with his ability to cover the trial through his podcast. He's yet to be subpoenaed.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny, Breezy, and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Sunny and warm, becoming breezy. High 80°

Image

Wabishiki Day

Image

The Great Relay

Image

Fairbanks Community Center

Image

Car Seat Safety

Image

Day of Conservation

Image

Northview Takes Care of Vincennes Rivet

Image

Rethink Replay Runway

Image

Lady Braves Win on Senior Day

Image

South Dakota State Rolls Indiana State in the MVFC Opener

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482