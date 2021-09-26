Clear

Rivian is no Tesla. That's exactly what these buyers want

Rivian is no Tesla. That's exactly what these buyers want

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Sep 26, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

Today Tesla dominates the world of electric vehicles, selling about two of every three EVs sold in the US. It's worth more than twice as much as any other automaker. Teslas are a status symbol and its CEO, Elon Musk, is a celebrity, with 59 million more Twitter followers than the next most popular automotive CEO.

But there's a portion of the market that wants an electric car and is specifically turned off by Tesla's lineup, its CEO, and in some cases, both. That could prove to be a boon for one of its rivals.

CNN Business interviewed 12 drivers who have pre-orders with Rivian, the US automaker focused on electric trucks and SUVs that's expected to go public later this year. They say a key part of Rivian's appeal is how different it is from Tesla.

The vehicles are a better fit for an outdoorsy lifestyle, and they look more conventional, with squared-off styling and a rugged appearance, they say. Many Rivian enthusiasts said they soured on Musk, especially his tweets, and found themselves identifying more with Rivian's low-profile CEO, RJ Scaringe. Some said Rivian's environmental focus seemed more sincere, and its mission more focused on people than Tesla and Musk.

"I really don't like jerk CEOs. It puts me off from the product," said Carter Gibson, who off-roads and snowboards in California, and has ordered a Rivian to replace his Toyota 4Runner.

Some electric vehicle enthusiasts say their views of Musk have changed over the years. They point to the time when Musk called a rescue worker in Thailand a "pedo guy," as well as his comments about Tesla's stock price that have drawn Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny and a reprimand. (Musk has mocked the SEC, too.)

"Sometimes Musk can come across as a Bond villain or something, RJ does not give me those vibes," said Stephen Henken of Montgomery, Alabama, who drives a Prius today and has ordered a Rivian R1S.

Scaringe, who has a PhD in mechanical engineering from MIT, founded Rivian in 2009, and in the following 12 years the company has diligently set about turning itself into a real, full-fledged automaker before ever selling a single car.

The company purchased a former Mitsubishi manufacturing plant in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, in 2017. Rivian has raised $10.5 billion since 2019, including from tech and automotive titans Amazon and Ford, respectively, and has a deal with Amazon for 100,000 delivery trucks.

But Rivian's success is not guaranteed. It's too young to have built brand loyalty or a nationwide network to service its vehicles. It will have to prove, too, that it can mass produce vehicles at a profit, a challenge Tesla has already survived, though not without hiccups.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment and generally does not engage with the professional news media.

A true electric truck

Matt Thomson, a Denver real estate agent, says he spends up to $700 a month on gas for his GMC Sierra, taking clients to view homes or towing his horses. He said he's grown tired of needing an oil change every other month.

Thomson says he's not generally a risk-taker, or an early adopter. But he's placed a pre-order for Rivian's pickup truck, the R1T, and his wife has a pre-order for the company's SUV, the R1S.

Thomson said he's waited eight years for someone to make a truck like Rivian's. He felt Tesla's vehicles weren't a good fit. Tesla' Model X can tow only 5,000 pounds, and Thomson isn't interested in the distinct, boxy stylings and sharp lines of Tesla's Cybertruck, which has been both praised and the butt of jokes.

"When we pull into a horse show now you've got [Ford] F-150s, you've got GMC Sierras, [Chevy] Silverados and that's it," Thomson said. "You just kind of want to blend in."

Andy Crews, who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, said he's always loved his dad's pickup, but felt guilty about it getting just 12 miles per gallon. He hikes or runs every day on trails, and has been waiting for an electric pick-up, he said. Crews said he loves Tesla and has owned a Model S since 2013, but doesn't want a Cybertruck.

"It's built out of freaking steel," Crews said, "but it looks ugly."

"It's probably actually a very practical vehicle, if there's an apocalypse," he added.

Rivian, on the other hand, sells itself as an earthy, adventure-focused company. Scaringe has said that the company's mission is to "inspire people to do more of the things they love, while minimizing our impact on the planet."

Rivian's paint colors have names like glacier white, forest green and compass yellow. The company offers an option to purchase a tent that mounts atop its vehicles, and it sells specific mounts for bikes, snowboards, skis, kayaks and surfboards. Traditional automakers like Ford, GM and Subaru offer similar attachments; Tesla does not.

"Rivian has thought more than Tesla about who is going to be driving it, what they're going to be feeling when they're driving it and what they're going to be doing," said Ryan Michael McCarthy, who describes himself as not a pick-up truck guy. He wants Rivian's truck because it seems so functional: it has a $5,000 option for a small kitchen that pulls out of the side of the vehicle, complete with a stove, sink and utensils.

McCarthy, who lives outside Chicago, said that watching Rivian's videos, like employees testing the vehicles in minus-40 degrees, attracted him.

"They feel like a family," McCarthy said. "You feel like you want to be a part of them and their culture."

New Jersey resident Matt Bowen, who describes himself as a "jaded millennial," said it's rare to see a company that he feels cares as much about its customers as the product itself. He was impressed with the gifts Rivian had sent some future customers, including a welcome package for a puppy, and its environmental and community partnerships.

"It's an all-around mission and I like that," said Bowen, a father who lives on a farm and has pre-ordered a Rivian SUV. "We're glad there's an alternative to the Model X that suits more of our needs, and I think will fit in better with our lifestyle and our philosophy."

Crews said that he felt Rivian was trying especially hard to fight global warming. He pointed to Rivian's pledge that its exclusive charging network for its vehicles will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

Tesla has said several times since 2012 that its Supercharger network will be powered only by renewables. A Tesla employee reportedly said this past April that the network would become all renewables by year's end. (The employee's statement on LinkedIn is no longer available.)

Overpromising and under-delivering?

Renewable energy is one of several cases where Rivian pre-holders felt that Tesla had overpromised and under-delivered. Another example they cited was Tesla's Autopilot and "full self-driving" technology, which has been delayed repeatedly.

Of course, there's a risk that Rivian itself will overpromise and under-deliver. It has delayed delivery of its vehicles before, and the road to full-rate production may inevitably come with its own challenges.

David Kirsch, a professor at the University of Maryland's business school, said Rivian's team, product and investors all look promising, but there are no guarantees it will meet expectations. Rivian is the first to market with a modern electric pick-up, but it remains to be seen exactly how much demand there are for electric pick-ups.

Rivian will also have to prove that it can mass produce vehicles at a profit. There are always uncertainties for new automakers when moving from batch production to mass production. Costs could increase, which could cut into Rivian's profits, or totally wipe them out.

"Rivian is being priced as if it's already crossed the production hell chasm," Kirsch said of reports Rivian is being valued as much as Ford or GM. "It might take a lot more time or money, or they might run out of time and money."

Provided Rivian can manufacture at scale, it will also have to show that it can adequately support and service its trucks after sale, something Tesla has struggled with at times.

"You see concept images of a car, you get excited. You see a facility to build it, you get excited. You see production versions and get more excited," said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com. "But none of that means anything once the person buys the car."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny, Breezy, and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Sunny and warm, becoming breezy. High 80°

Image

Wabishiki Day

Image

The Great Relay

Image

Fairbanks Community Center

Image

Car Seat Safety

Image

Day of Conservation

Image

Northview Takes Care of Vincennes Rivet

Image

Rethink Replay Runway

Image

Lady Braves Win on Senior Day

Image

South Dakota State Rolls Indiana State in the MVFC Opener

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482