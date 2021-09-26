Clear

New York governor anticipates possible health care staff shortages due to vaccine mandate non-compliance

New York governor anticipates possible health care staff shortages due to vaccine mandate non-compliance

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Sep 26, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday she's ready to declare a state of emergency -- if needed -- to prevent staff shortages that may be triggered by health care workers who don't adhere to the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, which goes into effect Monday.

The state of emergency would ramp up workforce supply and allow health care professionals licensed in other states or countries, recent graduates, and retired professionals to practice in the state, according to a statement from Hochul's office.

Other options include deploying medically trained National Guard members and tapping federal disaster medical assistance teams.

"We are still in a battle against COVID ... and we need to fight with every tool at our disposal," Hochul said in the statement, urging unvaccinated staff to comply.

New York's health department issued an order last month requiring all health care workers be vaccinated against Covid-19 by September 27. It broadened the scope of an earlier mandate that only applied to state health care workers.

As that deadline looms, some health care workers have yet to be inoculated against Covid-19. As of Wednesday, 84% of all hospital employees in the state are fully vaccinated, and 81% of staff at all adult care facilities and 77% of all staff at nursing home facilities in the state were fully vaccinated, according to the governor's office.

Workers who are terminated because they refuse to receive a vaccine are not eligible for unemployment insurance, the state's labor department said, absent a valid request for medical accommodation.

Covid-19 vaccine mandates have become a polarizing issue in recent months. Health experts and many officials have called vaccine mandates a necessary step to protect the population and slow the spread of the coronavirus, but other officials and politicians say they're opposed to such mandates.

The Biden administration announced earlier this month that it would require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week, but it was met with swift criticism from several Republican governors.

Earlier this month in New York, a federal judge temporarily suspended state health officials from enforcing the state's vaccine mandate if health care workers claim a religious exemption.

The judge's ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by seventeen Catholic and Baptist medical professionals who argued they oppose getting the vaccine for religious reasons and sought to prevent the state from enforcing the mandate, according to the lawsuit. The legal proceedings in the case are ongoing, and a final decision has not been reached.

New York hospitals preparing for vaccine mandate deadline

The majority of employees at Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals in New York City have complied with the state's vaccine mandate, according to spokespeople from both health institutions.

Mount Sinai expects less than 1% of its staff to be cut due to failure to fulfill the vaccine mandate, a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, NewYork-Presbyterian set its own vaccination deadline last week, the hospital said in a statement. More than 99% of the hospital's 48,000 staff members are fully vaccinated, said spokesperson Suzanne Halpin, adding fewer than 250 employees chose not to comply with the mandate.

"We will continue to provide exceptional care at all of our hospitals, without interruption," she said.

But that's not the case at Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) in Buffalo, New York, which expects 10% of its staff -- about 400 workers -- not to be vaccinated by Monday, spokesperson Peter Cutler said in a statement. About 85% of all staff are already vaccinated, he said.

ECMC suspended elective inpatient surgeries and will temporarily stop accepting ICU transfers from other health care facilities ahead of Monday's vaccine mandate deadline, the medical center said in a statement. ECMC has also curtailed hours at outpatient clinics as well as reduced units at one of its long-term care facilities.

Those working in New York City's 11 public hospitals who don't meet Monday's vaccine deadline will be put on unpaid leave, but could return if they get their vaccine soon, NYC Health + Hospitals spokesperson Stephanie M. Guzmán said. At least 88% of its workforce is in compliance.

Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, about 60 miles northeast of Syracuse, said earlier this month it would stop delivering babies after September 24 because of the number of maternity unit employee resignations it had over the state's Covid-19 vaccination requirements, said Gerald Cayer, chief executive of the Lewis County Health System.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Cool, clear evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabishiki Day

Image

The Great Relay

Image

Fairbanks Community Center

Image

Car Seat Safety

Image

Day of Conservation

Image

Northview Takes Care of Vincennes Rivet

Image

Rethink Replay Runway

Image

Lady Braves Win on Senior Day

Image

South Dakota State Rolls Indiana State in the MVFC Opener

Image

Saturday Evening: Clear and cool. Low: 46

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482