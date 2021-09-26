Clear

Boy from Afghanistan is finally home with his new family in Florida

Boy from Afghanistan is finally home with his new family in Florida

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 3:30 AM
Updated: Sep 26, 2021 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Mallika Kallingal, CNN

Noman is like any other 10-year-old boy. He loves pizza, chicken nuggets and ice cream -- chocolate is his favorite flavor. He likes playing on his tablet, learning to play football at school in Florida, and going to the park with his dad.

But just a few weeks ago, Noman was far away from this life of love and security. He was in Afghanistan, waiting to be welcomed home by his new family in Florida, when Kabul fell to the Taliban and the US evacuated more than 122,000 people from Hamid Karzai International Airport in its withdrawal.

Bahaudin Mujtaba says the journey to bring Noman home started five years ago. He and his wife, Lisa Marie, looked into adoption once they realized they could not have children biologically. The path to adopt from Afghanistan was filled with bureaucracy and paperwork, but the Mujtabas did not give up. They worked with two adoption agencies, and Bahaudin made several trips to Afghanistan to visit Noman. Just when it looked like everything was ready for Noman to come to the US the Taliban took over Kabul.

"We were just waiting for the US Embassy to call us for the final interview to issue a visa for my son to be able to travel to the US. So while we're waiting, as you can see that the Taliban obviously took over the government so the chaos started happening," Bahaudin said.

But another US citizen was trying to get back to the US with a little boy he had adopted and agreed to bring Noman back with them.

So, with two sets of clothes and a snack in a small backpack, Noman started his long journey to Florida.

A long journey ahead

Bahaudin says on the first day when Noman and the other family tried to get to Kabul's airport they kept getting turned back by Taliban fighters. But on the second day after trying for about six hours they had better luck.

"The Taliban were allowing those with American passport to go through along with a family member, and that's how my son was able to get through the Taliban security gates and make it to the American side. So then they looked at my son's documents and they allowed him to enter the airport," Bahaudin said.

Noman and the other family then waited three days before they were able to get a flight as there were thousands of people there, according to Bahaudin. The flight too was packed, and since everyone was sitting on the floor, when the plane took off Noman said he fell backwards on to the person behind him.

Then after two stops -- one in Qatar, then in Germany, where he had to wait a few days at each place -- he finally arrived in Washington, DC, where his father was waiting to meet him.

Noman said the experience was extremely stressful. He described, with his father translating, the chaos outside the airport. He said Taliban fighters were firing shots into the air and people were getting injured during the stampede as the crowd tried to disperse.

"There were thousands of people shoving and pushing and then Taliban forces were firing bullets into the air and sometimes, unfortunately, people were being hit. And there was one gentleman who got shot," Bahaudin translated.

"So that was tough for a 10-year-old boy to be among obviously thousands of others, sort of like a wave coming in pushing everybody back and forth. That was terrifying," Bahaudin added.

On his flight from Washington to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Noman was excited that he was finally going to meet his mother and asked Bahaudin how long the first hug would last.

"When we did arrive at the airport, she was waiting there with a gift for him, and the hug was a pretty good hug, but less than a minute, because they were other relatives and friends there as well," Bahaudin said.

'Every day has been better'

Now, Noman is enjoying going to school, and he's also part of an English as a Second Language program.

"The first day when he went it was kind of difficult for him to let go of my hands, to sit in the class, but we encouraged him to go and told him all will be okay. So, then he did go sit down with his classmates in the class, kind of being anxious," Bahaudin said,

But when Bahaudin went to pick him up from school Noman had already got over his initial shyness.

"He said it was very good... That the anxiety was removed and he was looking forward to the next day. So, every day has been better than the previous day," Bahaudin added.

Bahaudin said he has been trying to keep Noman active by taking him to the park and keeping him busy with chess, cards, puzzles and books.

Noman is happy at home now, but he's also worried about the people he left behind in Afghanistan.

"He was very upset that his friends and siblings and relatives were still there, because he knows that it was very challenging, very chaotic as the government was being transitioned and the Taliban were taking over. It was rough days in Kabul, so he remembers that and he feels bad for the fact that he's here but his friends are in Afghanistan and perhaps in very dire circumstances," Bahaudin said.

Bahaudin said he knows of many other trying to adopt, and the process should be made faster so they don't have to wait five years like he did.

But, he said, he is thankful to the State Department, to the US troops and everybody else who helped to bring Noman home.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Cool, clear evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabishiki Day

Image

The Great Relay

Image

Fairbanks Community Center

Image

Car Seat Safety

Image

Day of Conservation

Image

Northview Takes Care of Vincennes Rivet

Image

Rethink Replay Runway

Image

Lady Braves Win on Senior Day

Image

South Dakota State Rolls Indiana State in the MVFC Opener

Image

Saturday Evening: Clear and cool. Low: 46

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482