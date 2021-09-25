Clear

Sergio Garcia becomes player with most matches won in Ryder Cup history

Sergio Garcia becomes player with most matches won in Ryder Cup history

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

Sergio Garcia made Ryder Cup history on Saturday, becoming the player with the most matches won in the famous competition.

The 41-year-old claimed his 24th Ryder Cup match victory, winning 3&1 alongside fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm against US pair Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger in the morning foursomes.

The European duo pulled off a remarkable comeback to claim the vital victory for the visitors, coming back from three shots down.

It is their second win of the weekend together, having also won their foursome match on Friday morning at Whistling Straits.

Garcia made his debut at the 1999 Ryder Cup, appearing at nine further tournaments.

In 2006, he was unbeaten over the first two days, becoming only the second player after Ian Woosnam to win all four points from his foursomes and fourball matches.

Entering this year's competition, Garcia had scored just as many points as the entire US team combined.

During the previous Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, France, in 2018, Garcia overtook Nick Faldo's record to become Europe's all-time leading points scorer with 25.5 points.

However, although he passed Faldo for the number of points, it took him until Saturday to pass him for the most matches won at the Ryder Cup.

Faldo had 23 matches won, but now Garcia is the record holder, having earned his 23rd and 24th match victories in Wisconsin.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

When asked about breaking the record after his round, Garcia said it was "great," although Europe's predicament in the Ryder Cup was his sole focus.

When he was told about it on the 17th hole, he said he "didn't know the record and I didn't care."

"It's great but it's not. We need more wins and unfortunately we are not getting them at the moment," he told the media.

"Obviously Jon (Rahm) and I, we did what we had to and what we could, and unfortunately it just looks like the American guys are just playing a little bit better than us, and it's a shame. But you know, we are not giving up. We're going to fight until the end as hard as we can. Hopefully we have a good afternoon this afternoon and see what happens."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunny Weekend Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 72°

Image

Linton pounds North Daviess

Image

North Central upsets Park Tudor

Image

Parke Heritage wins at South Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln falls on the road

Image

North Knox beats Pike Central

Image

Riverton Parke pounds Cloverdale

Image

South Putnam beats West Vigo

Image

Sullivan hands Owen Valley their first loss

Image

Northview beats TH South for first time since 1995

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482