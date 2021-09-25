Clear

Why Democrats should be worried about Virginia's governor's race

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

The state of Virginia is about to provide the clearest preview of what's to come in the 2022 election. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin will face off in a marquee gubernatorial race in November. At the same time, all 100 seats in the state's House of Delegates are up for grabs.

The outcome of these races will help tell us whether the rising Democratic coalition of African Americans and White voters with a college degree is providing the backstop they need to stop a red Republican wave.

Right now, Democrats have to be worried about what they're seeing in the polls. President Joe Biden took the state by 10 points last year. But recently, his approval rating in numerous recent surveys has sunk below his disapproval rating, just as it has nationally.

Biden's declining fortunes has coincided with Youngkin rising in these same polls. Although McAuliffe holds on to a nominal lead, this race is well within the margin of error.

This is notable for a number of reasons.

We know that what happens in Virginia rarely stays in Virginia. Virginia has proven to be a good barometer of midterm elections.

Over the last decade, the outcome in the House of Delegate races as a whole has correlated well with what occurred in the House of Representative races the following year. Democrats' popular vote margin in the House of Delegates in 2017 was nearly the same as it was in House races nationwide in 2018, for example.

And since 1978, the party that has won the state's governor race has gone on to gain seats in the House of Representatives the following year 8 of 11 times.

One of the times Virginia's gubernatorial race failed to predict the following year's results, 2013, is notable, and not just because McAuliffe won that race. (Virginia governors cannot serve two consecutive terms.)

The 2013 election is an indication of how significantly Virginia has moved to the left in recent years. Republicans haven't won a key statewide race in Virginia since 2009.

As recently as 2001, Republicans had just easily won the presidential race in the state, and controlled both US Senate seats and all three major statewide offices (governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general).

Democrats losing (or even coming close to losing) here in 2021 would suggest that they're doing so poorly nationally that they can't even win a state that has swung to the left.

More specifically, a poor performance would indicate that the Democrats' improvements with a group they've been doing much better with recently, White voters with a college degree, isn't enough for them to win next year.

In the 2000 presidential election, Republican George W. Bush won these voters by 20 points in the Old Dominion. Last year, Biden, a Democrat, scored a 7 point victory with them.

This nearly 30-point turnaround was more than enough to power Biden's statewide win when combined with near unanimous support from the state's Black voter population.

The shift in Virginia's White college educated vote mirrors what we've seen nationally. Compared to a 9-point loss for Democrat Al Gore in 2000, Biden emerged with a 3-point victory with them nationally in the exit polls.

The change in political preferences among White voters with a college degree has proven to be just enough to allow Democrats to win nationally, even as their standing among White voters without a college degree has diminished.

But what happens in Virginia in 2021 isn't just about broad national implications -- it's about another state, Georgia, that shares a lot of demographic similarities with Virginia. Georgia will be a key political state in 2022. It has an important governor's race, potentially competitive House races and a Senate seat that Democrats are desperately trying to defend in order to maintain their thin majority.

Georgia, like Virginia, has a large Black population and a lot White voters with a college degree for a southern state. Although the two aren't completely comparable because Georgia's Black population is larger and growing at a faster pace, neither would have been won by Biden in 2020 without him winning a lot more White voters with a college degree than Gore did 20 years earlier.

Gore lost this group by 41 points in Georgia, while Biden lost them by a mere 11 points.

Of course, we're getting a little ahead of ourselves here. Democrats haven't lost or come close to losing anything in Virginia just yet.

Democrat and current Gov. Ralph Northam held a similar lead to McAuliffe at a similar point in the 2017 campaign. He ended up winning by 9 points ahead of Democrats' dominating performance in the 2018 House races.

Democrats would more than welcome a similar result this time around.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482