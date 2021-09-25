Clear

How dinosaur stereotypes gave way in the past decade of discovery

How dinosaur stereotypes gave way in the past decade of discovery

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Katie Hunt, CNN

Dinosaurs loom large in the imagination of many kids and, for some, it's an obsession they never really grow out of.

My passion for dinosaurs arrived much later in life. As a journalist in Hong Kong, I was lucky enough to interview some of China's most eminent paleontologists and marvel at amazing fossils firsthand when the country was emerging at the forefront of paleontology's biggest discoveries.

Science has transformed our understanding of these fantastic creatures in the past two decades in ways that surprise and delight.

I'm Katie Hunt, standing in for Ashley Strickland -- and in this edition of Wonder Theory, I'm taking you on a deep dive into dinosaurs.

Dino-mite!

What do you remember about dinosaurs from childhood books or "Jurassic Park"? That dinosaurs were towering, grayish-green, evolutionary failures?

New research is upending what we thought we knew. Dinosaurs were much more diverse -- and downright bizarre.

Some estimates suggest there were half a million species. Tiny birdlike dinosaurs could have danced in your palm while bus-size sauropods had a small head. They sported feathers, fur and bright colors.

And many dinos you might be familiar with did not live contemporaneously. In fact, the 80 million years separating Stegosaurus and Tyrannosaurus is greater than the time separating T. rex and you.

A long time ago...

There is still a lot we don't know about dinosaurs, though, and one big mystery is sex.

Tantalizing insights into dinosaur courtship come from what we know about living animals, particularly birds. Some ground nesting birds signal they are good mates by a dance that involves a type of scratching called lekking.

Dinosaurs engaged in similar display behavior, according to fossilized "scrapes" left behind in 100 million-year-old rocks in the Dakota Sandstone of western Colorado.

Technology is helping paleontologists answer other big questions such as whether dinosaurs got sick. It turns out they suffered from some of the same diseases we do.

Fantastic creatures

The origin and evolution of flight is a long and complicated progression that began in dinosaur times.

Flying reptiles called pterosaurs, which reached the size of small planes, dominated the skies as early as 215 million years ago.

What would it have been like to hop in a time machine and encounter one of these massive creatures?

Quetzalcoatlus, which lived 72 million years ago in the Late Cretaceous period, was a "giant flying murder head," according to Mike Habib, research associate at the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History's Dinosaur Institute. This pterosaur walked around on its hands and feet, with folded wings.

Its skull was 50% longer than the skull of a T. rex, with a toothless beak. It would probably be making fast, strange motions like that of a bird. And it could punch off the ground in nine-tenths of a second. "These things are spring-loaded leaping demons," Habib said.

Climate changed

Climate shaped the lives of our ancestors, with warmer periods sometimes allowing early humans to spread around the planet.

North and South America were the last continents to be populated. The melting of the North American ice sheets toward the end of the ice age, around 13,000 years ago, opened up migration routes between what's now Siberia and Alaska.

Before then, making such a journey was assumed impossible because two massive ice sheets covered the upper third of North America 19,000 to 26,000 years ago. The ice and cold would have made much of the continent uninhabitable and the now-lost Beringia land bridge impassable.

But fossilized footprints found in New Mexico's White Sands National Park have complicated this picture.

Turn, turn, turn

On September 22, we entered our second and final equinox of 2021.

If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, you know it as the fall equinox. For people south of the equator, this equinox signals the coming of spring.

Long before the age of clocks, satellites and modern technology, our ancient ancestors knew a lot about the movement of the sun across the sky -- enough to build massive monuments and temples that served as giant calendars to mark the seasons.

And today, the changing of the seasons is still celebrated in places like China and Vietnam during Mid-Autumn Festival, while in Great Britain, where I'm based now, harvest festival has it roots in the autumnal equinox since pagan times. (Check out my favorite festival song, "Cauliflowers Fluffy.")

Curiosities

Here are awesome stories from modern times.

-- Rats are the denizens of subterranean depths -- drains, subway stations and basements -- but what happens when our cities flood? It turns out they thrive in a crisis.

-- People in the world's tallest nation are getting shorter, and researchers aren't quite sure why.

-- US Space Force, the newest branch of the US military, has released a new uniform prototype for its members. (It has serious Star Trek vibes.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Sunny Weekend Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 72°

Image

Linton pounds North Daviess

Image

North Central upsets Park Tudor

Image

Parke Heritage wins at South Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln falls on the road

Image

North Knox beats Pike Central

Image

Riverton Parke pounds Cloverdale

Image

South Putnam beats West Vigo

Image

Sullivan hands Owen Valley their first loss

Image

Northview beats TH South for first time since 1995

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482