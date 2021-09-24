Bryson DeChambeau hits extraordinary 417-yard monster drive at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau's monster drives are attractions themselves.

After bulking up during the coronavirus break last year, the American has become the biggest driver in golf.

In fact, he admitted before the Ryder Cup -- which got underway on Friday -- he had "wrecked" his hands preparing for a long drive contest, which begins just a few days after.

However, fans were made to wait to get a sight of the big-hitting 2020 US Open champion on Friday, as he wasn't included in US captain Steve Stricker's morning foursome pairings.

But when he make his first appearance at the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup, he didn't disappoint.

On the par-five fifth hole, he showed his capabilities, powering a remarkable 417-yard drive across the water, leaving him with just 72 yards left to the pin. His partner, Scottie Scheffler, drove it 305 yards.

He duly converted the shorter distance, finishing with an eagle and tying up his fourball alongside Scottie Scheffler against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Earlier in the round on the first tee, DeChambeau delighted the fans, reaching for his hefty driver.

After winding up and unleashing a big drive, the crowd by the tee let out a huge roar in delight as the ball flew down toward the first hole.

But for one unsuspecting fan, DeChambeau's first drive of the 2021 Ryder Cup wasn't the best experience.

DeChambeau's ball, while traveling a fair distance, struck a spectator on the shin, leaving her clutching at her right leg.

Despite landing in the rough, the world No. 7 was able to recover masterfully, salvaging a birdie on the opening hole.

