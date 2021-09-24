Clear

CIA Torture Report Fast Facts

CIA Torture Report Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's some background information about the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence's report on the CIA and its detention and interrogation program.

Facts

The report, completed in 2014, is the result of an investigation into six years of detention and "enhanced interrogation techniques" used by the CIA against suspected terrorists in secret sites around the world.

The 525-page report is a summary of a classified, 6,700-page review.

The Senate Select Intelligence Committee spent more than five years analyzing approximately 6.3 million pages of documents, at a cost of $40 million.

Among the report's conclusions:

  • "The use of the CIA's enhanced interrogation techniques was not an effective means of obtaining accurate information or gaining detainee cooperation."

  • "The interrogations of CIA detainees were brutal and far worse than the CIA represented to policymakers and others."

Republican senators on the committee did not participate in the study. Six of the seven GOP committee members issued a dissent, "We have no doubt that the CIA's detention program saved lives and played a vital role in weakening (al Qaeda) while the program was in operation."

The Report By the Numbers

One hundred nineteen detainees were held at CIA sites between 2002 and 2008. This is 20 more than previously reported by the CIA.

One hundred thirteen were captured between 2002 and 2004.

Thirty-nine detainees were subjected to enhanced interrogation techniques, which included sleep deprivation, waterboarding, prolonged standing, and exposure to cold. All but one of these interrogations took place before April 2006.

At least 26 detainees were found to be held "wrongfully."

Fifteen Guantanamo Bay detainees were held at CIA sites.

At least five detainees were subjected to rectal rehydration.

At least three detainees were waterboarded. (Abu Zubaydah, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri)

At least one detainee died in custody, possibly due to hypothermia.

Timeline

September 11, 2001 - In an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda, 2,977 people are killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in the worst terrorist attack in US history.

September 17, 2001 - President George W. Bush signs a secret memo authorizing the CIA to detain suspected terrorists.

February 7, 2002 - Bush issues an executive order that declares "members of al Qaeda, the Taliban, and associated forces [as] unlawful enemy combatants who are not entitled to the protections that the Third Geneva Convention provides to prisoners of war."

March 2002 - Alleged al Qaeda operative Zubaydah is captured in Pakistan. He is the first detainee held by the CIA. Over the next four and a half years, he is transferred to secret prisons around the world and subjected to numerous rounds of enhanced interrogation, including at least 83 instances of waterboarding. He also loses an eye while in custody. The CIA records 90 videotapes of Zubaydah in 2002, including some showing enhanced interrogation.

August 1, 2002 - Assistant Attorney General Jay Bybee signs a memo written by John Yoo that states that interrogation tactics such as waterboarding, sleep deprivation and slapping do not violate laws against torture when there is no intent to cause severe pain.

September 4, 2002 - The CIA briefs House Intelligence Committee Chairman Porter Goss and US Representative Nancy Pelosi, the ranking Democrat on the committee, on the CIA's detention and interrogation program. It is the first of 40 CIA briefings before Congress that take place from 2002 to 2009.

January 28, 2003 - CIA Director George Tenet issues a memo ordering that recordings be made of interrogations using enhanced techniques.

March 1, 2003 - Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the September 11 attacks, is captured in Pakistan. Over the next month he is waterboarded a reported 183 times.

July 29, 2003 - At a meeting with national security officers and Vice President Dick Cheney, the CIA tells the White House that the use of enhanced "techniques has produced significant results." The agency also says during the meeting, "termination of this program will result in loss of life, possibly extensive." Others at the meeting are Tenet; CIA General Counsel Scott Muller; National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice; White House Counsel Alberto Gonzales; Attorney General John Ashcroft; Acting Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel Patrick Philbin; and counsel to the National Security Council, John Bellinger.

September 16, 2003 - Secretary of State Colin Powell and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld are briefed on the CIA program for the first time.

June 2004 - Tenet issues a memo suspending the use of both standard and enhanced interrogation techniques, pending review.

May 10, 2005 - Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Steven G. Bradbury gives reapproval to a number of enhanced interrogation techniques and says in a memo, "Several of the techniques used by the CIA may involve a degree of physical pain, as we have previously noted, including facial and abdominal slaps, walling, stress positions and water dousing...Nevertheless, none of these techniques would cause anything approaching severe physical pain."

November 2, 2005 - The Washington Post reports on the existence of secret CIA prisons in Thailand, Afghanistan and Eastern Europe.

November 2005 - Jose Rodriguez, director of the CIA's National Clandestine Service, orders that 92 tapes of terror suspect interrogations be destroyed. The tapes were made in 2002 and showed the interrogations of Zubaydah and al-Nashiri, including waterboarding.

April 2006 - Bush is briefed for the first time on the specific enhanced interrogation techniques used by the CIA.

June 29, 2006 - The Supreme Court rules that Common Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions applies to detainees in US custody.

September 6, 2006 - Bush publicly acknowledges the existence of secret CIA prisons overseas. He also announces the transfer of 14 captured al Qaeda operatives, including Mohammed, Ramzi bin al Shibh, and Zubaydah, to Guantanamo Bay.

October 17, 2006 - Bush signs into law the Military Commissions Act of 2006, creating new rules for interrogations. "This bill will allow the Central Intelligence Agency to continue its program for questioning key terrorist leaders and operatives like Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the man believed to be the mastermind of the September the 11th, 2001 attacks on our country. This program has been one of the most successful intelligence efforts in American history. It has helped prevent attacks on our country. And the bill I sign today will ensure that we can continue using this vital tool to protect the American people for years to come. The Military Commissions Act will also allow us to prosecute captured terrorists for war crimes through a full and fair trial."

July 20, 2007 - Bush signs an executive order specifying that the CIA is forbidden to use cruel or inhuman treatment - including insulting a person's religion or religious practices - when interrogating detainees, specifically suspected terrorists.

November 8, 2007 - This is reportedly the last time the CIA uses enhanced interrogation techniques on a detainee.

December 2007 - The New York Times reports that CIA terror interrogations were recorded in 2002 and the tapes were destroyed in 2005.

April 2008 - The CIA ends its detention of terror suspects.

January 20, 2009 - Barack Obama is sworn in as president. Soon after, he signs executive orders to close secret CIA prisons, ban coercive interrogations and close the Guantanamo Bay detention center within one year.

March 5, 2009 - The Senate Intelligence Committee launches a review of the CIA's interrogation and detention program.

August 2009 - Attorney General Eric Holder asks federal prosecutor John Durham to examine whether CIA interrogations of suspected terrorists were illegal.

November 9, 2010 - The Justice Department announces that no criminal charges will be brought in the investigation of the destruction of CIA videotapes of terrorism detainee interrogations. Durham had been investigating the matter since 2008.

June 28, 2011 - Durham recommends a criminal probe into the deaths of two prisoners in CIA custody but clears US interrogators of wrongdoing in all other cases.

August 30, 2012 - The investigation into two deaths of CIA detainees ends with no prosecutions.

December 13, 2012 - The Senate Intelligence Committee approves the study on the CIA's detention and interrogation program, by a 9-6 vote.

April 3, 2014 - The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence votes to send the report to the president for declassification.

December 9, 2014 - The Senate committee releases the report.

December 10, 2014 - The Justice Department announces that it does not plan to initiate any new criminal investigations as a result of the torture report. Law enforcement sources say if another country files an arrest warrant for a US official related to the CIA program, the Justice Department will not enforce it.

June 2, 2017 - A Senate aide confirms to CNN that the CIA, CIA inspector general and director of national intelligence will return their copies of the 6,700-page Senate report to Congress. The decision means it's highly unlikely the report - which concluded that interrogation techniques such as waterboarding did not elicit useful intelligence from detainees - will be made public so long as Republicans control the Senate and the White House.

Reaction

Former CIA Director John Brennan - "It is our considered view that the detainees who were subjected to enhanced interrogation techniques provided information that was useful and was used in the ultimate operation to go against [Osama] bin Laden."

Former Vice President Dick Cheney - "What I keep hearing out there is they portray this as a rogue operation, and the agency was way out of bounds and then they lied about it...I think that's all a bunch of hooey. The program was authorized. The agency did not want to proceed without authorization, and it was also reviewed legally by the Justice Department before they undertook the program."

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales - "My initial reaction was disappointment, disappointment about the report generally because I don't know how much of it is true. Since it was signed only by Democrats, I don't know whether information that was in the report was placed out of context. I don't know what omissions of fact and evidence exists. And obviously, we know key participants, key witnesses, key players in this weren't even interviewed and for that reason, I think the report is terribly flawed."

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden - "I think the conclusions they drew were analytically offensive and almost street-like in their simplistic language and conclusions."

Former Secretary of State John Kerry - "It was right to end these practices for a simple but powerful reason: they were at odds with our values. They are not who we are, and they're not who or what we had to become, because the most powerful country on earth doesn't have to choose between protecting our security and promoting our values."

Former Senator John McCain - "It is a thorough and thoughtful study of practices that I believe not only failed their purpose -- to secure actionable intelligence to prevent further attacks on the US and our allies -- but actually damaged our security interests, as well as our reputation as a force for good in the world."

Former President Barack Obama - "These techniques did significant damage to America's standing in the world and made it harder to pursue our interests with allies and partners."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Clear & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The COVID-19 booster shot

Image

Vigo County Veteran's Court graduates 40th member

Image

A little rain chance - and then nice. Here's look at the weekend forecast

Image

Terre Haute church works to collect items for evacuated Afghan kids

Image

The Paris Honey Bee Festival

Image

Explore Wabashiki

Image

Pow Wow Day in Vigo County

Image

Daviess County offers $5,000 to people to move to the community

Image

Workforce Fit

Image

Duke Energy plans to bring solar farms to Sullivan County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1608825

Reported Deaths: 27176
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61448710970
DuPage1040741359
Will874621090
Lake772361061
Kane65993851
Winnebago39106545
Madison38249578
St. Clair35065570
McHenry33116316
Peoria26021362
Champaign25923183
Sangamon24663271
McLean21935208
Tazewell19792326
Rock Island17877346
Kankakee16821235
Kendall15501107
Macon14525244
LaSalle14520275
Vermilion13288190
Adams12718148
DeKalb11695129
Williamson11483159
Whiteside7925176
Jackson772889
Boone761282
Coles7381113
Ogle715787
Grundy702881
Franklin691399
Clinton682098
Knox6677164
Marion6559138
Macoupin649399
Henry624074
Jefferson6086132
Effingham608582
Livingston572896
Woodford555191
Stephenson548889
Randolph530297
Monroe509199
Christian493980
Fulton489670
Morgan488196
Logan478674
Montgomery469276
Lee459558
Bureau428388
Perry415871
Saline411764
Fayette401358
Iroquois395873
McDonough356256
Jersey323153
Shelby315643
Douglas307336
Crawford306030
Lawrence301931
Union297147
Wayne274657
White266830
Richland263255
Hancock258434
Pike256856
Clark251938
Cass251528
Bond244424
Clay240747
Edgar236345
Ford235656
Warren226061
Carroll225837
Johnson214424
Moultrie212431
Jo Daviess206926
Washington206227
Wabash201616
Greene200939
Mason200151
Massac199544
De Witt196330
Piatt191414
Mercer191234
Cumberland179325
Menard159812
Jasper153118
Marshall134921
Hamilton129521
Brown10198
Pulaski98711
Schuyler9728
Edwards96615
Stark77027
Gallatin7496
Scott6975
Alexander67811
Henderson65614
Calhoun6452
Hardin56114
Putnam5454
Pope4845
Unassigned1892432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 944708

Reported Deaths: 15343
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1287051987
Lake634321097
Allen53759760
Hamilton43980448
St. Joseph42010590
Elkhart33651491
Vanderburgh30486449
Tippecanoe26872250
Johnson23685417
Hendricks22354341
Porter21799347
Clark17493231
Madison17439384
Vigo16209284
Monroe14515191
LaPorte14350239
Delaware14134222
Howard13921273
Kosciusko11448135
Hancock10886166
Warrick10715177
Bartholomew10589169
Floyd10471206
Wayne10020226
Grant9165204
Morgan8895160
Boone8417111
Dubois7748123
Dearborn764990
Henry7648130
Noble7435101
Marshall7384128
Cass7209117
Lawrence6999153
Shelby6616111
Jackson659186
Gibson6177107
Harrison606286
Huntington603195
Montgomery5830105
DeKalb578391
Knox5506104
Miami545788
Putnam540568
Clinton535965
Whitley526553
Steuben499768
Wabash486292
Jasper481860
Jefferson472892
Ripley456077
Adams445568
Daviess4209108
Scott407965
White392957
Clay392857
Greene390592
Wells388784
Decatur385996
Fayette377278
Posey361541
Jennings354356
Washington333747
LaGrange323575
Spencer319536
Fountain317955
Randolph314889
Sullivan308449
Owen284863
Starke281464
Fulton280054
Orange276859
Jay256338
Perry252552
Carroll244929
Franklin240538
Rush235630
Vermillion234450
Parke221020
Tipton210555
Pike209539
Blackford169634
Pulaski165551
Crawford146718
Newton145245
Benton143516
Brown135546
Martin129317
Switzerland126210
Warren115516
Union97711
Ohio80111
Unassigned0479