Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Thousands of teachers may be forced out of NYC schools next week because of vaccine mandate

Thousands of teachers may be forced out of NYC schools next week because of vaccine mandate

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Mallory Simon, CNN

Thousands of New York City teachers may not be in the classroom come Tuesday morning because they have not been vaccinated against coronavirus.

That's the morning after a city vaccine mandate for educators goes into effect. Unions representing classroom teachers, principals and supervisors say the mandate's introduction has been so poorly handled that many school employees will be suspended, resulting in unsafe schools.

That's the morning after a city vaccine mandate for educators goes into effect. Unions representing classroom teachers, principals and supervisors say the mandate's introduction has been poorly handled and that so many staff may be suspended that schools could become unsafe.

New York City educators in general are more vaccinated than the rest of the city, state and nation. Some 81% of all Department of Education employees and 87% of teachers have received at least one dose as of Thursday night, according to the NYC Department of Education (DOE).

But that still means approximately 10,000 city teachers have yet to show they have had at least one shot of vaccine. If they do not, they risk losing their jobs. Workers have an option of taking a year of unpaid leave or getting a severance package if they do not get vaccinated as required by Mayor Bill de Blasio .

'Optimism is not a viable strategy'

Both the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) and Council of School Supervisors and Administrators (CSA) are calling on de Blasio to delay the vaccinate-or-leave deadline, which is Monday at midnight.

"We're hopeful that DOE employees offer proof of vaccination in high numbers in the coming days, but optimism is not a viable strategy," said Mark Cannizzaro, president of the CSA, which represents thousands of principals and other school administrators in New York City.

"Any staffing shortage, especially during a pandemic, is a threat to the health and safety of both students and personnel. It is dangerous and irresponsible for the city to move forward with its plan to allow schools and centers to operate so severely understaffed. As a result, we are calling on the city to delay the deadline for the mandate to allow the city to develop a reasonable contingency plan."

Both Cannizzaro and UFT President Michael Mulgrew said they have no idea at this point just how bad things could be at individual schools, as site-specific information on vaccination rates has not been shared by the DOE.

"I've heard from several schools that have anywhere between 30 and 100 people currently on a non-compliant list," said Cannizzaro.

"The truth is, at this point, principals and superintendents have been reaching out consistently to tell us that they are concerned about not having enough staff come Tuesday morning," Cannizzaro said during a joint news conference with Mulgrew.

Scramble for subs feared

Schools will have just hours from midnight Monday, when they find out their total number of workers who are not vaccinated, to try to find vaccinated substitutes for when children arrive Tuesday morning.

"We're probably going to land up in a place where, all right, we have five schools in this district that need three or four teachers, and then we have two other schools in the district that need 25 teachers," said Mulgrew, whose union says it represents nearly 200,000 public school teachers and other professionals.

But as of Friday, the union leaders said their members had no idea which the hardest-hit schools would be.

"No one has reached out to find out exactly which schools are going to have an issue and giving them additional support to make sure that the principal, the superintendent and everyone is comfortable that kids will be safe come Tuesday morning," Cannizzaro said.

The DOE and Mayor de Blasio have said they ready for the Monday deadline and prepared to deploy from a reserve pool of 11,000 substitute teachers as well as other former teachers working in other areas of the DOE.

"They're available, they're ready," de Blasio said of the subsitute teachers in an interview with WNYC's Brian Lehrer. "If we need thousands, we have thousands."

CNN has reached out to both the mayor's office and the DOE for comment and response to the unions' concerns.

De Blasio's reassurances are not good enough for Mulgrew.

"The mayor is going to say, 'Oh, we have thousands of people in a substitute pool.' They'll always have thousands of people in the substitute pool, but when you actually reach out to all of them, many of them have other jobs and are working somewhere else," Mulgrew said.

Mulgrew described the "worst case scenario" as a school unable to get enough substitutes and being forced to combine classrooms.

"I'm going to put 150 to 200 children in one room, because I have to have an adult with them in order to keep them safe. That's what the teachers and principals are all upset about right now, they don't want to be put in that situation, because they know no matter what they do, it's a bad decision. And that's why we're so upset," he said.

Cannizzaro expressed concerns that even if enough substitutes were found, administrator still couldn't be sure they would be qualified for the right subject areas.

Mulgrew called on de Blasio to "wake up" and come up with a plan that could ensure schools will be prepared, rather than just remain optimistic.

"We are now appealing to the city to stop using politics to rationalize your decisions and make it based off the safety by children," he said.

Mulgrew said he wasn't asking City Hall to rip up the plan, just to allow time for it to be implemented. "We first have to make sure that everything is in place in the school to make sure the children are safe."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 76°
Clear & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Workforce Fit

Image

Duke Energy plans to bring solar farms to Sullivan County

Image

Crime Stopper: Donald McCoskey

Image

'Wings by the Wabash' brings the A-10 to Crawford County

Image

Crime Stopper: Donald McCoskey

Image

Friday: Sunny, warmer. High: 79.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Barr-Reeve VB

Image

THN VB

Image

It's Pollution Prevention Week - here's one event happening locally

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1608825

Reported Deaths: 27176
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61448710970
DuPage1040741359
Will874621090
Lake772361061
Kane65993851
Winnebago39106545
Madison38249578
St. Clair35065570
McHenry33116316
Peoria26021362
Champaign25923183
Sangamon24663271
McLean21935208
Tazewell19792326
Rock Island17877346
Kankakee16821235
Kendall15501107
Macon14525244
LaSalle14520275
Vermilion13288190
Adams12718148
DeKalb11695129
Williamson11483159
Whiteside7925176
Jackson772889
Boone761282
Coles7381113
Ogle715787
Grundy702881
Franklin691399
Clinton682098
Knox6677164
Marion6559138
Macoupin649399
Henry624074
Jefferson6086132
Effingham608582
Livingston572896
Woodford555191
Stephenson548889
Randolph530297
Monroe509199
Christian493980
Fulton489670
Morgan488196
Logan478674
Montgomery469276
Lee459558
Bureau428388
Perry415871
Saline411764
Fayette401358
Iroquois395873
McDonough356256
Jersey323153
Shelby315643
Douglas307336
Crawford306030
Lawrence301931
Union297147
Wayne274657
White266830
Richland263255
Hancock258434
Pike256856
Clark251938
Cass251528
Bond244424
Clay240747
Edgar236345
Ford235656
Warren226061
Carroll225837
Johnson214424
Moultrie212431
Jo Daviess206926
Washington206227
Wabash201616
Greene200939
Mason200151
Massac199544
De Witt196330
Piatt191414
Mercer191234
Cumberland179325
Menard159812
Jasper153118
Marshall134921
Hamilton129521
Brown10198
Pulaski98711
Schuyler9728
Edwards96615
Stark77027
Gallatin7496
Scott6975
Alexander67811
Henderson65614
Calhoun6452
Hardin56114
Putnam5454
Pope4845
Unassigned1892432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 944708

Reported Deaths: 15343
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1287051987
Lake634321097
Allen53759760
Hamilton43980448
St. Joseph42010590
Elkhart33651491
Vanderburgh30486449
Tippecanoe26872250
Johnson23685417
Hendricks22354341
Porter21799347
Clark17493231
Madison17439384
Vigo16209284
Monroe14515191
LaPorte14350239
Delaware14134222
Howard13921273
Kosciusko11448135
Hancock10886166
Warrick10715177
Bartholomew10589169
Floyd10471206
Wayne10020226
Grant9165204
Morgan8895160
Boone8417111
Dubois7748123
Dearborn764990
Henry7648130
Noble7435101
Marshall7384128
Cass7209117
Lawrence6999153
Shelby6616111
Jackson659186
Gibson6177107
Harrison606286
Huntington603195
Montgomery5830105
DeKalb578391
Knox5506104
Miami545788
Putnam540568
Clinton535965
Whitley526553
Steuben499768
Wabash486292
Jasper481860
Jefferson472892
Ripley456077
Adams445568
Daviess4209108
Scott407965
White392957
Clay392857
Greene390592
Wells388784
Decatur385996
Fayette377278
Posey361541
Jennings354356
Washington333747
LaGrange323575
Spencer319536
Fountain317955
Randolph314889
Sullivan308449
Owen284863
Starke281464
Fulton280054
Orange276859
Jay256338
Perry252552
Carroll244929
Franklin240538
Rush235630
Vermillion234450
Parke221020
Tipton210555
Pike209539
Blackford169634
Pulaski165551
Crawford146718
Newton145245
Benton143516
Brown135546
Martin129317
Switzerland126210
Warren115516
Union97711
Ohio80111
Unassigned0479