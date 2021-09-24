Clear

Starting a new job is hard enough. Here's how to do it when you're remote

Starting a new job is hard enough. Here's how to do it when you're remote

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Kathryn Vasel, CNN Business

Starting a new job is nerve-wracking: You're trying to remember everyone's names and roles, and learn the culture, all the while trying to put your best foot forward.

And for new hires who are joining a company remotely during the pandemic, the onboarding process can be even more difficult.

Here's how to make a great first impression:

Prepare ahead of your first day

Preparation is key to starting a new job on the right foot.

"Get your office in order. Get everything you need that you can set up to where and how you are going to work: your desk, get a ring light if you feel you need it ... get your space ready so that when you start work you are ready to go," said Andrew McCaskill, LinkedIn career expert.

He also suggested reviewing the company's website, blog posts or social media pages to help become more familiar with the company and your new colleagues.

"Start to look around to see what you can learn about the organization ... get into the company news to figure out what's going on at work before you get to work," McCaskill said.

Ask for a buddy

Working remotely means you no longer have a seat mate that can help you learn how access your project files or fill you in on office norms.

To help answer any mundane questions that pop up as your learn the ropes, ask your boss to assign you a buddy.

"Ask your manager: 'Is there someone on the team that you can go to for small questions to help figure out how things work here?'" said Renata Dionello, chief people officer at ZipRecruiter. "That way, that person knows up front you might be asking them questions and make you more comfortable to ask questions and them more responsive when you come to them."

Build your network

Without coffee breaks, lunch dates and hallway run-ins, establishing a rapport with your new colleagues takes more effort when working remotely.

Ask your manager for recommendations of colleagues you should meet and also pay attention to names of people who are regularly in your meetings or included on team emails.

Once you have a list, start setting up introductory meetings.

Dionello suggested requesting 30-minute meetings with co-workers who you will be working with directly on a regular basis, and ask questions about their role, current projects and work preferences.

She also suggested setting up 15-minute intro meetings with people who aren't direct reports or on your team, but are included in emails, show up in meetings or are referenced occasionally.

These meetings shouldn't be entirely work focused. Ask questions that will help you get to know your teammates, but don't get too personal right away. Questions like: 'How long have you been at the company?' 'How did you get into this industry?' and 'How was your summer?' can help break the ice.

"Networking is a two-way street: if you need help ask for help, but also offer help," said McCaskill. "Share some of your own personal insights about you and your life and that makes it a little easier for other folks to do the same. Accept what people offer up initially, and make it very natural."

Scour the intranet

Some companies offer internal websites to employees that can be a treasure trove of information regarding resources, handbooks, benefits and announcements.

"Making use of the tools the company has is really important," said Paul Wolfe, senior vice president of human resources at job website Indeed.

Employee resource groups, such as those established for women, parents, people of color, or LGBTQ employees, can also be a good way to make connections, noted McCaskill.

"If there is an opportunity where there is already a group or community built into your organization, getting involved and getting access to that community will help grease the wheels of you getting to know more people faster," said McCaskill.

Learn your manager's style

Some managers want frequent progress updates, while others are a little more hands off. Learning how your manager prefers to communicate -- whether it's emails, instant messaging, weekly meetings or shared documents -- and how often, is important to your success.

"Ask them how do they like to work best and share with them what works best for you," said McCaskill.

Get feedback regularly

Set up frequent one-on-one meetings with your manager during your first few weeks on the job that are feedback-focused, suggested Dionello.

"It's fine to say to the manager...'For the first two months, I would really love frequent feedback on whether I am focusing on the right things, am I approaching things the right way, is my style fitting with the style of the team and company?' You can have that conversation up front," Dionello said.

The "stop, start and continue" framework can help get the conversation going, said Wolfe. That means asking your manager: Is there anything you should stop doing, what should you start doing and what should you continue to do?

Be patient

Onboarding can be difficult in a remote setting, so try and give yourself a little breathing room.

"You have to pace yourself and be patient," said Wolfe. "You aren't going to come out of the gate and fix everything right away. Come up with a plan with your leaders about how you prioritize things."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 74°
Clear & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Workforce Fit

Image

Duke Energy plans to bring solar farms to Sullivan County

Image

Crime Stopper: Donald McCoskey

Image

'Wings by the Wabash' brings the A-10 to Crawford County

Image

Crime Stopper: Donald McCoskey

Image

Friday: Sunny, warmer. High: 79.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Barr-Reeve VB

Image

THN VB

Image

It's Pollution Prevention Week - here's one event happening locally

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1608825

Reported Deaths: 27176
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61448710970
DuPage1040741359
Will874621090
Lake772361061
Kane65993851
Winnebago39106545
Madison38249578
St. Clair35065570
McHenry33116316
Peoria26021362
Champaign25923183
Sangamon24663271
McLean21935208
Tazewell19792326
Rock Island17877346
Kankakee16821235
Kendall15501107
Macon14525244
LaSalle14520275
Vermilion13288190
Adams12718148
DeKalb11695129
Williamson11483159
Whiteside7925176
Jackson772889
Boone761282
Coles7381113
Ogle715787
Grundy702881
Franklin691399
Clinton682098
Knox6677164
Marion6559138
Macoupin649399
Henry624074
Jefferson6086132
Effingham608582
Livingston572896
Woodford555191
Stephenson548889
Randolph530297
Monroe509199
Christian493980
Fulton489670
Morgan488196
Logan478674
Montgomery469276
Lee459558
Bureau428388
Perry415871
Saline411764
Fayette401358
Iroquois395873
McDonough356256
Jersey323153
Shelby315643
Douglas307336
Crawford306030
Lawrence301931
Union297147
Wayne274657
White266830
Richland263255
Hancock258434
Pike256856
Clark251938
Cass251528
Bond244424
Clay240747
Edgar236345
Ford235656
Warren226061
Carroll225837
Johnson214424
Moultrie212431
Jo Daviess206926
Washington206227
Wabash201616
Greene200939
Mason200151
Massac199544
De Witt196330
Piatt191414
Mercer191234
Cumberland179325
Menard159812
Jasper153118
Marshall134921
Hamilton129521
Brown10198
Pulaski98711
Schuyler9728
Edwards96615
Stark77027
Gallatin7496
Scott6975
Alexander67811
Henderson65614
Calhoun6452
Hardin56114
Putnam5454
Pope4845
Unassigned1892432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 944708

Reported Deaths: 15343
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1287051987
Lake634321097
Allen53759760
Hamilton43980448
St. Joseph42010590
Elkhart33651491
Vanderburgh30486449
Tippecanoe26872250
Johnson23685417
Hendricks22354341
Porter21799347
Clark17493231
Madison17439384
Vigo16209284
Monroe14515191
LaPorte14350239
Delaware14134222
Howard13921273
Kosciusko11448135
Hancock10886166
Warrick10715177
Bartholomew10589169
Floyd10471206
Wayne10020226
Grant9165204
Morgan8895160
Boone8417111
Dubois7748123
Dearborn764990
Henry7648130
Noble7435101
Marshall7384128
Cass7209117
Lawrence6999153
Shelby6616111
Jackson659186
Gibson6177107
Harrison606286
Huntington603195
Montgomery5830105
DeKalb578391
Knox5506104
Miami545788
Putnam540568
Clinton535965
Whitley526553
Steuben499768
Wabash486292
Jasper481860
Jefferson472892
Ripley456077
Adams445568
Daviess4209108
Scott407965
White392957
Clay392857
Greene390592
Wells388784
Decatur385996
Fayette377278
Posey361541
Jennings354356
Washington333747
LaGrange323575
Spencer319536
Fountain317955
Randolph314889
Sullivan308449
Owen284863
Starke281464
Fulton280054
Orange276859
Jay256338
Perry252552
Carroll244929
Franklin240538
Rush235630
Vermillion234450
Parke221020
Tipton210555
Pike209539
Blackford169634
Pulaski165551
Crawford146718
Newton145245
Benton143516
Brown135546
Martin129317
Switzerland126210
Warren115516
Union97711
Ohio80111
Unassigned0479