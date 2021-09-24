Clear

4 tips to help your teenager build resilience through volunteerism and activism

Article Image

4 tips to help your teenager build resilience through volunteerism and activism

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Phyllis L. Fagell

When five teenagers realized during virtual learning that their Glenbard, Illinois, classmates were strugging, they set up a text chain of support and delivered quarantine gift bags to their classmates' homes.

"Every single kid called us," one of the teens told educational psychologist Michele Borba, "and after thanking us, they would start sobbing because they didn't think anyone cared, and then we would cry because we realized we could make a difference."

Borba relates the story in her latest book, "Thrivers, The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine," a guide to teaching children traits they need to manage adversity, including empathy.

While most parents want to raise empathetic, altruistic people, there are other compelling reasons to encourage tweens and teens to lean into volunteerism and activism -- particularly during this elongated pandemic, when so many of my students tell me they feel powerless.

"It's that whole 'Do I matter?' thing," said Dr. Ken Ginsburg, an adolescent medicine specialist, director of The Center for Parent and Teen Communication and author of "Building Resilience in Children and Teens." "When kids contribute to the world, they know they matter, and knowing they matter is one of the most protective factors. It builds their self-esteem and furthers their motivation."

In addition to making a positive impact, kids who volunteer gain perspective, find purpose and get to experience the ripple effects of their actions. Doing work that makes them feel good can boost self-esteem, Ginsburg said.

"When you help an elderly woman with her groceries or help someone learn to read, you get surrounded by 'thank you's' instead of condemnation," Ginsburg said. "Especially for teenagers who get so many negative messages, being immersed in gratitude really builds a person's self-worth."

Volunteering is win-win, but some kids will need help getting started. Here are four ways parents can build an adolescent's resilience by teaching them how to help others and advocate for positive change.

1. Follow your child's passion

The key is figuring out what drives your child -- not what you think is good for them, or what the neighbor is doing, or what will look good on their resume, Borba said.

That's the approach child development specialist Robyn Silverman takes with her 11- and 12-year-old children, who request that in lieu of gifts, guests attending their birthday parties bring items that will help people or causes that are important to them.

"My kids were adopted and care about foster care, so one year we participated in a pajama collection effort," explained Silverman, who hosts the "How to Talk to Kids about Anything" podcast. "They also love animals, so another year they asked friends to bring leashes and dog food for an animal shelter."

Silverman recommends looking for opportunities that will personalize volunteering, such as purchasing holiday gifts or school supplies for a family that has a same-age child. But instead of doing the shopping yourself, have your child pick out the items.

"We might say, 'Pick out a winter jacket or a backpack for this person who is also 12, because you have an eye for what a child this age would want,'" she explained.

Silverman also makes sure her kids see the impact of their actions. "It became a tradition that they help pack the car and be part of delivering the donations, looking volunteers in the eye and hearing how it will be helpful to others."

2. Identify the purpose behind the action

Teens can find purpose in challenging the status quo if it's inconsistent with how they think things should be, said Ryan DeLapp, a child psychologist with the Montefiore Health System in New York.

He worked with one teen boy who was upset after reading a book that he felt misrepresented members of the LGBTQ+ community who have mental health concerns. To cope with that frustration, the teen posted a book review on Goodreads.

"We spent a lot of time talking about the purpose of writing the review, and for this teen, the value was being heard and offering an opinion that was not represented in the reviews that were already there," DeLapp said.

Mindful reflection can help an activity resonate more deeply, he noted, so he asked the boy questions such as, "What was it like to hit the post button? How do you feel now that you know your voice is out there?"

Tweens and teens might need help identifying a cause they care about, so pay attention to the types of issues they raise and the anecdotes they share, Silverman suggested.

If they're frustrated about a particular policy or situation, for example, show them examples of other children who have advocated for change, and remind them that "they don't have to sit idly by," she said.

3. Address the reasons for their resistance

If a child resists volunteering, meet them where they are. "If they're an artist, would they be willing to allow such-and-such an organization to use their art to promote their cause?" Silverman said.

Consider their temperament, too. If they're too shy to participate in a group activity, for instance, "have them experience gratitude in your home," Ginsburg said. "Help them understand how helpful it is to you when they help around the house. Having that experience may make them want to broaden it."

DeLapp asks the teens he works with: "If you had a magic wand and could change things in the way you'd like them to be, what would that look like?" he said. He follows that question with, "What do you feel is getting in the way of that?" The idea is to help a child identify the type of meaningful change they would like to see and any barriers getting in their way.

4. Define 'change' flexibly

Instead of defining success as achieving a desired outcome, ask your child, 'How did you make an effort to live out your values, and to what degree do you feel proud of your efforts?'" DeLapp advised.

"Otherwise, what happens when the kid puts forth the effort to advocate for a change in a school policy, but the district doesn't change it?" he said.

Either way, there's a silver lining. "The act of seeing some element of change, however that's defined, can contribute to feeling greater hope, control and optimism, which contributes to greater wellness overall," DeLapp said.

"I think kids feel very small these days, very powerless -- between Covid and racial strife and climate change -- but when they're given an opportunity to contribute and see another person touched by it, then the things that they're dealing with can become dwarfed," Silverman added. "It doesn't make them unimportant; it gives them context."

Beyond serving others, kids who seek to make a difference learn to ask for help when they need it, Ginsburg said.

"They learn how good it feels to give; therefore, when it is their turn to receive, they can do so without shame and stigma," he explained. "And that's the ultimate act of resilience -- to turn to another human being and say, 'please lend me a hand.'"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Clear & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Duke Energy plans to bring solar farms to Sullivan County

Image

Crime Stopper: Donald McCoskey

Image

'Wings by the Wabash' brings the A-10 to Crawford County

Image

Crime Stopper: Donald McCoskey

Image

Friday: Sunny, warmer. High: 79.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Barr-Reeve VB

Image

THN VB

Image

It's Pollution Prevention Week - here's one event happening locally

Image

Kids will soon have the chance to learn at Cayuga Wetlands

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1608825

Reported Deaths: 27176
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61448710970
DuPage1040741359
Will874621090
Lake772361061
Kane65993851
Winnebago39106545
Madison38249578
St. Clair35065570
McHenry33116316
Peoria26021362
Champaign25923183
Sangamon24663271
McLean21935208
Tazewell19792326
Rock Island17877346
Kankakee16821235
Kendall15501107
Macon14525244
LaSalle14520275
Vermilion13288190
Adams12718148
DeKalb11695129
Williamson11483159
Whiteside7925176
Jackson772889
Boone761282
Coles7381113
Ogle715787
Grundy702881
Franklin691399
Clinton682098
Knox6677164
Marion6559138
Macoupin649399
Henry624074
Jefferson6086132
Effingham608582
Livingston572896
Woodford555191
Stephenson548889
Randolph530297
Monroe509199
Christian493980
Fulton489670
Morgan488196
Logan478674
Montgomery469276
Lee459558
Bureau428388
Perry415871
Saline411764
Fayette401358
Iroquois395873
McDonough356256
Jersey323153
Shelby315643
Douglas307336
Crawford306030
Lawrence301931
Union297147
Wayne274657
White266830
Richland263255
Hancock258434
Pike256856
Clark251938
Cass251528
Bond244424
Clay240747
Edgar236345
Ford235656
Warren226061
Carroll225837
Johnson214424
Moultrie212431
Jo Daviess206926
Washington206227
Wabash201616
Greene200939
Mason200151
Massac199544
De Witt196330
Piatt191414
Mercer191234
Cumberland179325
Menard159812
Jasper153118
Marshall134921
Hamilton129521
Brown10198
Pulaski98711
Schuyler9728
Edwards96615
Stark77027
Gallatin7496
Scott6975
Alexander67811
Henderson65614
Calhoun6452
Hardin56114
Putnam5454
Pope4845
Unassigned1892432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 944708

Reported Deaths: 15343
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1287051987
Lake634321097
Allen53759760
Hamilton43980448
St. Joseph42010590
Elkhart33651491
Vanderburgh30486449
Tippecanoe26872250
Johnson23685417
Hendricks22354341
Porter21799347
Clark17493231
Madison17439384
Vigo16209284
Monroe14515191
LaPorte14350239
Delaware14134222
Howard13921273
Kosciusko11448135
Hancock10886166
Warrick10715177
Bartholomew10589169
Floyd10471206
Wayne10020226
Grant9165204
Morgan8895160
Boone8417111
Dubois7748123
Dearborn764990
Henry7648130
Noble7435101
Marshall7384128
Cass7209117
Lawrence6999153
Shelby6616111
Jackson659186
Gibson6177107
Harrison606286
Huntington603195
Montgomery5830105
DeKalb578391
Knox5506104
Miami545788
Putnam540568
Clinton535965
Whitley526553
Steuben499768
Wabash486292
Jasper481860
Jefferson472892
Ripley456077
Adams445568
Daviess4209108
Scott407965
White392957
Clay392857
Greene390592
Wells388784
Decatur385996
Fayette377278
Posey361541
Jennings354356
Washington333747
LaGrange323575
Spencer319536
Fountain317955
Randolph314889
Sullivan308449
Owen284863
Starke281464
Fulton280054
Orange276859
Jay256338
Perry252552
Carroll244929
Franklin240538
Rush235630
Vermillion234450
Parke221020
Tipton210555
Pike209539
Blackford169634
Pulaski165551
Crawford146718
Newton145245
Benton143516
Brown135546
Martin129317
Switzerland126210
Warren115516
Union97711
Ohio80111
Unassigned0479