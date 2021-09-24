Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New details emerge about Brian Laundrie's behavior in the days after Petito went missing

New details emerge about Brian Laundrie's behavior in the days after Petito went missing

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Jenn Selva and Travis Caldwell, CNN

The search for Brian Laundrie, who according to a source left behind his wallet and cell phone when last seen departing his parents' home 10 days ago, is set to resume Friday at a nature reserve in southwestern Florida.

New details also are emerging about Laundrie as he is now the subject of a federal arrest warrant for events following the death of fiancé Gabby Petito, whose remains were found Sunday in Wyoming.

The US District Court of Wyoming issued a warrant for Laundrie, according to the FBI's Denver field office, after a grand jury indicted him for his "use of unauthorized devices" after Petito died.

Laundrie used a debit card and PIN number for accounts that did not belong to him for charges totaling more than $1,000 between the dates of August 30 and September 1, according to the indictment.

An attorney for Laundrie's family emphasized that the warrant was not for Petito's death but related to activities that took place afterward.

"It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise," Steve Bertolino said in a statement. "The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said, "While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide. We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

Local and federal officials continue to search for any signs of Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a roughly 25,000-acre nature preserve near his parents' home in North Port. The search had paused Thursday overnight due to darkness and will resume Friday, the North Port Police Department said.

Law enforcement began their search of the area after Laundrie's family said to police last Friday that he had not been seen for days, telling his family he was headed to the reserve before not being heard from again.

On Thursday, a source close to the Laundrie family told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Laundrie left his parents' home without his cell phone and wallet on the last day they reported seeing him.

Laundrie's parents were concerned that he might hurt himself, the source said.

North Port Police public information officer Josh Taylor declined to comment to CNN on the report, saying, "I cannot give any statement to a timeline at this time. That investigation is being conducted by the FBI."

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tensions between the couple may have mounted, others say

Witnesses are providing additional details about Petito and Laundrie in the lead-up to their disappearances.

A couple from Louisiana vacationing in Jackson, Wyoming, says they saw an incident last month in a restaurant involving Petito and Laundrie.

Nina Angelo and her boyfriend, Matt England, saw a "commotion" as Petito and Laundrie were leaving The Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant, Angelo told CNN on Wednesday.

Petito was in tears and Laundrie was visibly angry, going into and out of the restaurant several times and continuing to show anger toward the staff around the hostess stand, Angelo said. The couples' waitress was also visibly shaken by the incident, according to Angelo, who told CNN she did not see any violence or physical altercation between Petito and Laundrie.

A manager at Merry Piglets, who declined to give her name, did see "an incident" at the restaurant on August 27 and called the FBI on Wednesday, she told CNN. The manager declined to describe what happened and said the restaurant did not have surveillance video of the incident.

Earlier in August, police in Moab, Utah, had an encounter with the couple, where officers describe them as having "engaged in some sort of altercation."

Although the two are described as getting into a physical fight following an argument, "both the male and female reported they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn't wish to see anyone charged with a crime," a report from officer Eric Pratt says.

'We won't forget you'

Petito and Laundrie had posted online regularly about their travels with the hashtag #VanLife as they ventured out west, but those posts abruptly stopped in late August.

Petito's family told police they were last in contact with her during the last week of August, North Port police say. Laundrie returned to the couple's home, where his parents also live, on September 1, according to police.

Petito was reported missing September 11 after her family had not been able to get in touch with her.

Her remains were discovered on September 19 in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest and were identified by a coroner two days later, according to the FBI.

"The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results," the FBI says.

On Wednesday, a small crowd gathered in Salt Lake City to mourn the death of Petito.

"We won't forget about you. We won't let your light dim," vigil organizer Serena Chavez said before the group.

"We will remember other women or children who are missing," Chavez continued. "Their families are devastated, and I can only imagine what Gabby's family is going through."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Clear & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barr-Reeve VB

Image

THN VB

Image

It's Pollution Prevention Week - here's one event happening locally

Image

Kids will soon have the chance to learn at Cayuga Wetlands

Image

Why is Terre Haute a good fit for a casino?

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

A toy shortage ahead of the holidays

Image

A toy shortage ahead of the holidays

Image

Fairbanks Community Center to host cookout to help fund the center

Image

The Be the Match program is working to help people in need of marrow transplants - here's how you can give them a hand

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1608825

Reported Deaths: 27176
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61448710970
DuPage1040741359
Will874621090
Lake772361061
Kane65993851
Winnebago39106545
Madison38249578
St. Clair35065570
McHenry33116316
Peoria26021362
Champaign25923183
Sangamon24663271
McLean21935208
Tazewell19792326
Rock Island17877346
Kankakee16821235
Kendall15501107
Macon14525244
LaSalle14520275
Vermilion13288190
Adams12718148
DeKalb11695129
Williamson11483159
Whiteside7925176
Jackson772889
Boone761282
Coles7381113
Ogle715787
Grundy702881
Franklin691399
Clinton682098
Knox6677164
Marion6559138
Macoupin649399
Henry624074
Jefferson6086132
Effingham608582
Livingston572896
Woodford555191
Stephenson548889
Randolph530297
Monroe509199
Christian493980
Fulton489670
Morgan488196
Logan478674
Montgomery469276
Lee459558
Bureau428388
Perry415871
Saline411764
Fayette401358
Iroquois395873
McDonough356256
Jersey323153
Shelby315643
Douglas307336
Crawford306030
Lawrence301931
Union297147
Wayne274657
White266830
Richland263255
Hancock258434
Pike256856
Clark251938
Cass251528
Bond244424
Clay240747
Edgar236345
Ford235656
Warren226061
Carroll225837
Johnson214424
Moultrie212431
Jo Daviess206926
Washington206227
Wabash201616
Greene200939
Mason200151
Massac199544
De Witt196330
Piatt191414
Mercer191234
Cumberland179325
Menard159812
Jasper153118
Marshall134921
Hamilton129521
Brown10198
Pulaski98711
Schuyler9728
Edwards96615
Stark77027
Gallatin7496
Scott6975
Alexander67811
Henderson65614
Calhoun6452
Hardin56114
Putnam5454
Pope4845
Unassigned1892432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 944708

Reported Deaths: 15343
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1287051987
Lake634321097
Allen53759760
Hamilton43980448
St. Joseph42010590
Elkhart33651491
Vanderburgh30486449
Tippecanoe26872250
Johnson23685417
Hendricks22354341
Porter21799347
Clark17493231
Madison17439384
Vigo16209284
Monroe14515191
LaPorte14350239
Delaware14134222
Howard13921273
Kosciusko11448135
Hancock10886166
Warrick10715177
Bartholomew10589169
Floyd10471206
Wayne10020226
Grant9165204
Morgan8895160
Boone8417111
Dubois7748123
Dearborn764990
Henry7648130
Noble7435101
Marshall7384128
Cass7209117
Lawrence6999153
Shelby6616111
Jackson659186
Gibson6177107
Harrison606286
Huntington603195
Montgomery5830105
DeKalb578391
Knox5506104
Miami545788
Putnam540568
Clinton535965
Whitley526553
Steuben499768
Wabash486292
Jasper481860
Jefferson472892
Ripley456077
Adams445568
Daviess4209108
Scott407965
White392957
Clay392857
Greene390592
Wells388784
Decatur385996
Fayette377278
Posey361541
Jennings354356
Washington333747
LaGrange323575
Spencer319536
Fountain317955
Randolph314889
Sullivan308449
Owen284863
Starke281464
Fulton280054
Orange276859
Jay256338
Perry252552
Carroll244929
Franklin240538
Rush235630
Vermillion234450
Parke221020
Tipton210555
Pike209539
Blackford169634
Pulaski165551
Crawford146718
Newton145245
Benton143516
Brown135546
Martin129317
Switzerland126210
Warren115516
Union97711
Ohio80111
Unassigned0479