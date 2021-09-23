Clear

CDC advisers recommend booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine for certain adults only

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 6:40 PM
By Maggie Fox, CNN

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention argued long and hard Thursday before endorsing giving booster doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and certain people with underlying conditions.

However, the advisers voted against recommending a booster dose for people whose jobs or situations put them at high risk of vaccine breakthrough infection -- rejecting part of the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization.

The FDA on Wednesday had authorized giving boosters to people 65 and older and those at higher risk of severe disease and death, as well as people such as health care workers at higher risk of breakthrough infections because of their work.

But the broad nature of the EUA did not sit well with several members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, who met Thursday to decide how best to implement the FDA's authorization.

The CDC advisers voted unanimously to recommend a single Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine booster to people 65 or older and long-term care facility residents at least six months after they were fully vaccinated.

They also voted easily to recommend boosters to people 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that might put them at higher risk of severe disease.

Such people might include patients with cancer, stroke, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity, as well as pregnant women and smokers, the CDC's Dr. Kathleen Dooling told the meeting.

However, the advisers were divided on the question of recommending such boosters to people under 50. In a separate question, they voted 9-6 to recommend boosters to people 18-49 who have underlying health conditions.

After long arguments, they voted against recommending boosters for people whose occupations put them at high risk of infection. It was a rare break with the FDA's advice.

"We may just as well say give it to everyone 18 and older," said Dr. Pablo Sanchez, a professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University.

"I feel very uncomfortable about this," said Dr. Wilbur Chen, a professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "The implementation part of this is going to be fraught with such complexity that the people with the best health literacy will get boosters."

But ACIP chair Dr. Grace Lee, a Stanford University pediatrician, said her personal experience made her aware of the need to make boosters widely available.

"I have cared for children who have died of Covid," she said. "Their family members wish that they had extra protection for their kids."

Earlier in the day, a CDC analysis showed it was much more beneficial to give a booster dose to people 65 and older than to people in younger age groups.

Immunizing 1 million people 65 and older would prevent 8,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2,080 hospitalizations over six months, the CDC's Dr. Megan Wallace told the meeting. The biggest risk from vaccination with Pfizer's vaccine is a rare heart inflammatory condition called myocarditis -- and just one case of myocarditis could be expected in a million people vaccinated in that age group, Wallace said.

"Even if myocarditis risk doubles -- we still see more hospitalizations prevented than myocarditis cases expected," Wallace said. For every 1 million booster doses given, the model projected four cases of myocarditis among females and 48 among males aged 18 to 29.

A booster would prevent 9,500 cases and 114 hospitalizations among people 18-29, Wallace told the meeting.

To put it another way, she said, to prevent one hospitalization over six months, doctors would need to vaccinate 8,738 people 18-29; 3,361 people 30-49; 2,051 people 50 to 64 and just 481 people 65 and older.

While they voted easily to recommend boosters for the older age groups, members of the committee worried that they were sending the wrong message.

"I worry we're getting distracted by the question of boosters and Pfizer when we have bigger and more important things to do in the pandemic," Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot, an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, told the meeting.

"And along those lines -- we're fighting a pandemic and it's not because people got two doses of vaccine. It's because people are unvaccinated," she added.

"And I really feel like yes we may move the needle a little bit by giving a booster dose," Talbot said in comments given before ACIP voted on the question. "But the real fact of the matter is this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated," she said.

"I feel like we are putting lipstick on frogs....This is not going to solve the pandemic."

Dr. James Loehr of Cayuga Family Medicine in Ithaca, New York said he did not think adding boosters would save that many lives.

"I feel the goal is to decrease hospitalizations, and overall I think that the vaccinations will decrease hospitalizations, but I also feel that we're getting too much ahead of ourselves and that we have too much hope on the line with these boosters," he said.

"Even if we gave boosters to all 13 million people over 65 who have had the Pfizer vaccine in the past, that might be about 200 fewer hospitalizations a day, which is a lot," he added. But the bigger goal, he said should, be keeping the unvaccinated, especially children, out of the hospital.

"However, having said that, we shouldn't let the perfect be in the way of the good. And if we can do a little bit of good by giving boosters to people over 65 I'm in favor of that," Loehr said.

After CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on the ACIP recommendations, booster shots may be given immediately to those for whom they are recommended.

The CDC's Dr. Amanda Cohn, executive secretary for ACIP, said the committee can come back any time in the future to adjust their recommendations. "We ave several meetings ahead of us," she said.

Third doses are already approved and recommended for some people who are immunocompromised and at high risk of severe disease from Covid-19.

The FDA's EUA only covered Pfizer's vaccine, with boosters going to those who got their first two doses of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA has not decided on Moderna's application for booster authorization, and Johnson & Johnson has not yet applied.

Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA's vaccine branch, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said there is no precise timeline yet for those vaccines.

"I think we understand at FDA the relative urgency here of trying to have a solution for anyone who's been vaccinated with any of the authorized or approved vaccines," Marks told the meeting.

"I can tell you that we will proceed with all due urgency to try to get there as rapidly as possible working with the various vaccine sponsors."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1605320

Reported Deaths: 27132
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61354910964
DuPage1039171357
Will873121089
Lake771121060
Kane65888850
Winnebago39007544
Madison38143576
St. Clair35003569
McHenry33032316
Peoria25972362
Champaign25862182
Sangamon24588271
McLean21879207
Tazewell19736326
Rock Island17806344
Kankakee16784234
Kendall15459106
LaSalle14496275
Macon14478240
Vermilion13234189
Adams12695148
DeKalb11667128
Williamson11419157
Whiteside7897176
Jackson769188
Boone760082
Coles7341112
Ogle713486
Grundy701281
Franklin686899
Clinton681498
Knox6651164
Marion6547138
Macoupin646399
Henry620474
Jefferson6060132
Effingham604382
Livingston571295
Woodford554291
Stephenson546289
Randolph529297
Monroe508199
Christian491780
Fulton487970
Morgan487296
Logan477474
Montgomery467476
Lee458156
Bureau427188
Perry415171
Saline409263
Fayette398956
Iroquois394673
McDonough354956
Jersey322253
Shelby311843
Douglas306636
Crawford304130
Lawrence301131
Union296747
Wayne274057
White265930
Richland262054
Hancock256334
Pike255956
Cass250928
Clark250738
Bond244024
Clay240047
Ford235256
Edgar234744
Carroll225437
Warren224960
Johnson213524
Moultrie211831
Jo Daviess206126
Washington206127
Wabash200915
Greene200739
Mason199351
Massac198144
De Witt195530
Piatt190814
Mercer190634
Cumberland178325
Menard158612
Jasper152418
Marshall134721
Hamilton128821
Brown10178
Pulaski98311
Schuyler9688
Edwards96315
Stark76827
Gallatin7435
Scott6975
Alexander67611
Henderson65114
Calhoun6442
Hardin56013
Putnam5444
Pope4815
Unassigned1882432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 941120

Reported Deaths: 15315
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1282511983
Lake633041097
Allen53609758
Hamilton43827447
St. Joseph41906590
Elkhart33545490
Vanderburgh30383448
Tippecanoe26820249
Johnson23609417
Hendricks22250341
Porter21737346
Clark17409229
Madison17366384
Vigo16108281
Monroe14466191
LaPorte14311239
Delaware14070221
Howard13865272
Kosciusko11418135
Hancock10841165
Warrick10674177
Bartholomew10542168
Floyd10430205
Wayne9959226
Grant9130204
Morgan8865160
Boone8389111
Dubois7710123
Dearborn762289
Henry7608130
Noble7413101
Marshall7362128
Cass7176117
Lawrence6957153
Shelby6584111
Jackson656785
Gibson6156107
Harrison603786
Huntington600195
Montgomery5805105
DeKalb574291
Knox5494104
Miami542488
Putnam536768
Clinton533665
Whitley524953
Steuben497268
Wabash483592
Jasper479160
Jefferson470092
Ripley454277
Adams444068
Daviess4169108
Scott405865
White391857
Clay390857
Greene388392
Decatur385296
Wells384983
Fayette374278
Posey359941
Jennings353156
Washington332047
LaGrange321375
Spencer317835
Fountain316555
Randolph312888
Sullivan307449
Owen283863
Starke280064
Fulton277553
Orange275859
Jay254837
Perry251652
Carroll243729
Franklin239338
Rush234130
Vermillion233250
Parke219820
Tipton209655
Pike207639
Blackford168334
Pulaski163551
Crawford146018
Newton144345
Benton142516
Brown135346
Martin128217
Switzerland125810
Warren114616
Union96911
Ohio79711
Unassigned0479