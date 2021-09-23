Clear

Ryder Cup: How to watch golf's US vs. Europe showdown

Ryder Cup: How to watch golf's US vs. Europe showdown

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

In golf, it doesn't get much bigger than this.

It's the Ryder Cup -- 24 players, two captains, 10 vice-captains and a whole lot of history.

Over its 94-year history, the famous competition has bubbled and grown to become the pinnacle of team golf, pitting the best in the world against one another.

The fervor around the 2021 edition has only been heightened by the year delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: The power of three: How Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus revolutionized golf

But now, with a full crowd expected at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, US, Team USA captain Steve Stricker says his players must let the crowd "energize" them.

"Let them pick you up. I know there's ticket holders from every state in our country that's going to be here," Stricker said during a press conference.

"It's not just Wisconsin but the whole country is showing up. It's been a long time waiting and everybody is excited to get this thing going."

Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington is just happy fans are back at all.

"If there was 40,000 U.S. fans and no Europeans, we'd prefer that than having no fans," the Irishman said.

"We want the noise. We want the excitement. We want the buzz of it all. Yes, the players will have to deal with it and yes, they will have to embrace it. But they wouldn't want the alternative. Having no fans is no fun."

Comprising foursomes, four balls and singles, the Ryder Cup sees the best of Europe and the US going head-to-head for the tournament's golden trophy, which weighs four pounds.

While the US has favored a youth-first approach -- six rookies make up their 12-man squad -- reigning champions Europe have prioritized experience.

One of the questions on everyone's lips has been whether Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be able to forget past disagreements and come together on the US team.

The pair have had an ongoing spat since May's PGA Championship when a clip of Koepka losing his thought "hearing that bulls**t" as DeChambeau walked behind him in the middle of an interview went viral.

And although their rivalry has delighted fans, Stricker is adamant both players are able to put that aside to come together for the good of the team.

"It's a non-issue, really, for me and the team," he explained. "We got together a few weeks ago, the six of us and I've had conversations with them both.

"They have assured me it's not going to be an issue. I have no worries whatsoever. Will we pair them together? I don't think so at this point but things could change. Could always happen. But probably not.

"But again, I had a dinner; they all showed up. We had great conversation, great talks. So I'm not seeing it as an issue at all and they are completely on board."

With the first match of foursomes teeing off at 8:05 a.m. ET on Friday, September 24, kicking off a festival of golf, here's how to watch the Ryder Cup:

Australia: FoxSports/Kayo Sports

Canada: TSN

Ireland: Sky Sports

Mexico: Golf Channel Latin

South Africa: SuperSport

Sweden: TVmatchen

UK: Sky Sports

US: Golf Channel/NBC

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Showers Ending, Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saint Mary of the Woods College Credits COVID Policies to Low Numbers

Image

COVID-19 Numbers Remain Low at Saint Mary of the Woods College

Image

SMWC Doubles Down on Not Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines

Image

Tar spot disease sweeping the Midwest

Image

Sycamores ready to start MVFC play

Image

Self image and social media

Image

Edgar Co. ESDA encouraging residents to sign up for weather alerts

Image

"If we want certain level of service from our employees we have to pay for it"; Pay raises in budget for Bicknell

Image

Goodbye summer - hello spring. Kevin has your season changing forecast

Image

Remembering Drew Keown

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1605320

Reported Deaths: 27132
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61354910964
DuPage1039171357
Will873121089
Lake771121060
Kane65888850
Winnebago39007544
Madison38143576
St. Clair35003569
McHenry33032316
Peoria25972362
Champaign25862182
Sangamon24588271
McLean21879207
Tazewell19736326
Rock Island17806344
Kankakee16784234
Kendall15459106
LaSalle14496275
Macon14478240
Vermilion13234189
Adams12695148
DeKalb11667128
Williamson11419157
Whiteside7897176
Jackson769188
Boone760082
Coles7341112
Ogle713486
Grundy701281
Franklin686899
Clinton681498
Knox6651164
Marion6547138
Macoupin646399
Henry620474
Jefferson6060132
Effingham604382
Livingston571295
Woodford554291
Stephenson546289
Randolph529297
Monroe508199
Christian491780
Fulton487970
Morgan487296
Logan477474
Montgomery467476
Lee458156
Bureau427188
Perry415171
Saline409263
Fayette398956
Iroquois394673
McDonough354956
Jersey322253
Shelby311843
Douglas306636
Crawford304130
Lawrence301131
Union296747
Wayne274057
White265930
Richland262054
Hancock256334
Pike255956
Cass250928
Clark250738
Bond244024
Clay240047
Ford235256
Edgar234744
Carroll225437
Warren224960
Johnson213524
Moultrie211831
Jo Daviess206126
Washington206127
Wabash200915
Greene200739
Mason199351
Massac198144
De Witt195530
Piatt190814
Mercer190634
Cumberland178325
Menard158612
Jasper152418
Marshall134721
Hamilton128821
Brown10178
Pulaski98311
Schuyler9688
Edwards96315
Stark76827
Gallatin7435
Scott6975
Alexander67611
Henderson65114
Calhoun6442
Hardin56013
Putnam5444
Pope4815
Unassigned1882432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 941120

Reported Deaths: 15315
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1282511983
Lake633041097
Allen53609758
Hamilton43827447
St. Joseph41906590
Elkhart33545490
Vanderburgh30383448
Tippecanoe26820249
Johnson23609417
Hendricks22250341
Porter21737346
Clark17409229
Madison17366384
Vigo16108281
Monroe14466191
LaPorte14311239
Delaware14070221
Howard13865272
Kosciusko11418135
Hancock10841165
Warrick10674177
Bartholomew10542168
Floyd10430205
Wayne9959226
Grant9130204
Morgan8865160
Boone8389111
Dubois7710123
Dearborn762289
Henry7608130
Noble7413101
Marshall7362128
Cass7176117
Lawrence6957153
Shelby6584111
Jackson656785
Gibson6156107
Harrison603786
Huntington600195
Montgomery5805105
DeKalb574291
Knox5494104
Miami542488
Putnam536768
Clinton533665
Whitley524953
Steuben497268
Wabash483592
Jasper479160
Jefferson470092
Ripley454277
Adams444068
Daviess4169108
Scott405865
White391857
Clay390857
Greene388392
Decatur385296
Wells384983
Fayette374278
Posey359941
Jennings353156
Washington332047
LaGrange321375
Spencer317835
Fountain316555
Randolph312888
Sullivan307449
Owen283863
Starke280064
Fulton277553
Orange275859
Jay254837
Perry251652
Carroll243729
Franklin239338
Rush234130
Vermillion233250
Parke219820
Tipton209655
Pike207639
Blackford168334
Pulaski163551
Crawford146018
Newton144345
Benton142516
Brown135346
Martin128217
Switzerland125810
Warren114616
Union96911
Ohio79711
Unassigned0479