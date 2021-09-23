Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kids are bringing pandemic stress to school. Here's how to spot it

Kids are bringing pandemic stress to school. Here's how to spot it

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 5:30 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Channon Hodge, CNN; Video by Natalia V. Osipova and Tawanda Scott Sambou, CNN

With children returning to school, there's a massive effort underway within many districts around the country to keep Covid-19 at bay. But additional issues -- stress and anxiety -- are finding their way in. Doctors and psychiatrists want parents to take note -- children may be bringing last year's pandemic stress into the classroom.

Anxiety, together with depression and isolation, contributed to more parents reporting mental health problems with their kids last in 2020 compared to the year prior and 31% more visits to the emergency room for mental health problems in adolescents, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Carol Weitzman, a developmental behavioral pediatrician, said pandemic-related mental health problems won't go away now that kids are back in school and hanging out with friends again.

"There's a very big chunk of kids who will be ready to go (back to school), but we've got to pay attention to those kids who aren't and think about what you need to re-enter school safely and with confidence," said Weitzman, co-director of the Autism Spectrum Center at Boston Children's Hospital and attending physician at the hospital's division of developmental medicine.

Your child's silence doesn't always mean "stay away," said Weitzman, who also sees patients in Connecticut at the CT Center for Developmental Pediatrics and serves as president of the Society for Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics.

As someone who spent the year talking to kids with all sorts of mental health issues, she sees this moment as an opportunity for families to strengthen their relationships and for caregivers to get better at recognizing when kids need help. Here's her advice.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: Kids and parents are eager to return to school, but you say there's a lot that we've lost. What do we still need to address with our kids?

Dr. Carol Weitzman: I think we have had a year and a half of unusual and atypical experiences and a lot of loss: loss of normal day-to-day routine, loss of social relationships, loss of learning, loss of new experiences, loss of milestone events. Now we're going back -- there's an adjustment that has to happen to get back into a rhythm.

There are also a lot of really disturbing, upsetting and tragic things that have happened in this period, and we could go back to school with enthusiasm, but those things still happened. We have to figure out how to make sense of that and we can have co-occurring and even conflicting feelings. You can be enthusiastic. You can look forward to going back to new things and still carry with you a lot of the loss and sorrow and anxiety from things that happened. You can feel both of those things. It's not one or the other.

CNN: The National Institutes of Health says 1.5 million children lost a close caregiver, and they are grieving. How can that show up in their behavior?

Weitzman: When it looks like grief, we are familiar with it. We're better at recognizing it. We're not even great at that sometimes, but we're better at recognizing it when kids are sad, tearful or talk about their loss. Grief can look like a lot of other things, too. It can look like loss of pleasure in things. It can look like changes in our day-to-day habits, in our eating and our sleeping habits. It can look like anger. It can look like irritability. It can look like inattention. It can look like poor school performance.

When we see significant changes in functioning, getting a trauma history is just really essential, because trauma may be there. We don't always think about it when we see angry or argumentative or oppositional and non-compliant kids. But when we see change in function, we've got to ask about it. If you don't ask, we make the mistake of thinking it's one thing, when it can really be something else.

CNN: What can parents say to start a conversation when they see a change in their kids?

Weitzman: The biggest thing is in our mindset and in how we approach kids. We need to maintain a curious, interested and nonjudgmental stance toward kids, so that we really convey we are interested in just learning -- not fixing or judging We have to think about how we phrase things to kids.

Asking kids, "Why are you fighting with everyone so much?", "What happened to you?" or Why are you doing so poorly in school?" are not invitations to talk. Children and adolescents tend to shut down when asked questions that sound like accusations. Negative language focuses on an undesirable behavior as opposed to understanding the problem that underlies the behavior.

Curiosity and interest need to be paired with concern and an empathic stance. Try this instead: "It seems like it's harder for you to start doing your homework, and it didn't always used to be that way. I am concerned that something has changed, and I would like to understand that a bit better."

Other examples of good places to start the conversation include the following: "This pandemic has been tough in so many ways and everyone has experienced this differently. It seems like you are not completely yourself, and I am here to listen. We can get through all this together"

One can be direct, too: "I am worried that you may be thinking of hurting yourself. Would you be willing to talk about it and what's been bothering you?"

These types of questions invite more dialogue and give a child or teen a chance to open up.

CNN: Sometimes adults think kids don't want to talk when that's not necessarily true. Can you explain?

Weitzman: In fact, oftentimes kids want to be asked. They want to know people care about them. They don't want to feel, as no human does, feelings of shame or embarrassment or that there's something wrong with them for having certain types of feelings. When we ask questions, we need to extend a helping hand in ways that don't kind of stir up feelings of shame or embarrassment.

I saw a young teen the other day, and over this past year, he had a shocking number of absences that nobody in the school had drawn attention to. When I asked about it, he said to me, "I just hate asking for help. I'd like to be left alone." It turned out that he felt that if he asks for help, it makes him look weak or incompetent, like he's no good at anything.

CNN: Is some level of stress and anxiety normal for kids?

Weitzman: Some level of stress and anxiety is not just normal but can even be healthy and drive development, and we call this positive stress. When we study for tests, if we had no stress or anxiety, we'd feel like, "Eh... I don't really need to study." And small increases in our heart rate and elevations in our stress hormones can activate us toward needed action.

The time we get into trouble is when children experience "toxic stress." That's when stress is chronic and unremitting. And importantly for a child, when there is no adult to help provide a protective bubble around them through supportive relationships, stress can become toxic, and unbuffered.

CNN: When should a parent realize they need to call a mental health professional for help?

Weitzman: When kids are not functioning well, when the moods are extreme and unremitting, when kids are not going to school, when they're not taking pleasure in things, when they're not eating, when they're not sleeping, when they're not engaging in the activities that they enjoyed in the past. Or when the kid is telling parents, "I'm overwhelmed. I can't manage."

The parent can be a supportive person in their life, but they don't need to be a therapist. When symptoms are severe, or a parent or child is overwhelmed and in distress, it's time to bring in professionals. Keep the bar low in opting to get help. You don't have to be going under for the third time to get help. And we need to continue to lift any stigma about seeking help and convey that seeking mental health treatment is not a sign of being weak.

CNN: Many parents are stressed out about Covid-19. Should they keep that from their kids?

Weitzman: You do not want your children to own your stress. So, if you're talking to your kids about these things as a way to kind of unload your stress, that's probably not helpful.

On the other hand, talking to children and teens at their level about safety in schools and sharing opinions and information is an important thing to do. It's important to be able to say, "You know, this is what I'm concerned about. Here's information I think you should know. Here's why I'm asking you to keep that mask on all the time."

It also helps kids manage the tons of misinformation that is out there that can lead to distorted ideas and create unnecessary fear.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Showers Ending, Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saint Mary of the Woods College Credits COVID Policies to Low Numbers

Image

COVID-19 Numbers Remain Low at Saint Mary of the Woods College

Image

SMWC Doubles Down on Not Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines

Image

Tar spot disease sweeping the Midwest

Image

Sycamores ready to start MVFC play

Image

Self image and social media

Image

Edgar Co. ESDA encouraging residents to sign up for weather alerts

Image

"If we want certain level of service from our employees we have to pay for it"; Pay raises in budget for Bicknell

Image

Goodbye summer - hello spring. Kevin has your season changing forecast

Image

Remembering Drew Keown

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474