Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Black jewelers take center stage at groundbreaking exhibition

Black jewelers take center stage at groundbreaking exhibition

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 5:31 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 5:31 AM
Posted By: Megan C. Hills, CNN

When Lorraine West told her mother about a new exhibition celebrating the work of Black jewelers, she burst into tears over the phone.

West, a jeweler for more than 20 years, said she doesn't normally "get emotional" when it comes to her professional achievements, which include seeing celebrities like Beyoncé and Zendaya wearing her designs. But her inclusion in the groundbreaking show "made me cry," she recalled.

"I wasn't expecting it," she said over email. "I allowed myself to feel it and release the tears of joy and gratitude."

Known for elegant gold statement pieces that favor sophisticated settings over large stones, West said she was inspired to start designing after playing with her mother's jewelry as a child. Now, she is one of 21 Black jewelers showcasing and selling their work at "Brilliant & Black: A Jewelry Renaissance."

The exhibition's curator, writer and jewelry expert Melanie Grant, said she believes this is the first time a major auction house has spotlighted "pioneering Black jewelry design."

Open this week at Sotheby's New York, the show features not only contemporary designers but overlooked African American jewelers dating back to the 1950s. Works by Winifred Mason, believed to be the first ever commercial African American jeweler in the United States, are showcased alongside those of her later apprentice Art Smith, a mid-century designer known for his modernist bronze works.

Calling him a "founding father" of Black jewelry design, Grant said Smith's brilliance went unappreciated at the time. "It was quite important for me to put a couple (of historic jewelers) in context (with) the modern designers. Without them, we would be in a different place."

Honoring heritage

Ancestry and family ties run deep through the exhibition, with jeweler Johnel Jamison also attributing his start in the industry to his mother. The rapper turned jewelry designer wanted to bring a sense of "kingmanship" to his stage performances, so, before he set off for a European tour, his mother helped him create a wire wrap ring using a large black tourmaline stone that had once sat on their family mantelpiece.

The ring proved a hit among his contemporaries, inspiring Jamison to create his own line. When he returned from tour, his mother continued teaching him to make rings. Years on, she remains his "consultant," and his signature golden pieces are now worn by the likes of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and football player Colin Kaepernick. He's also been commissioned to create designs for Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo and fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, creative director of Pyer Moss, for whom he has created custom pieces for the Met Gala and New York Fashion Week.

For Jamison, who founded Johnny Nelson Jewelry in New York, the craft is deeply tied to Black culture -- especially to the music industry where, he said, jewelry is viewed as a "sign of wealth." He added, "It's a sign we made it, like I'm breaking from poverty."

Other designers featured in Sotheby's selection chose to pay homage to their African roots. British brand Vanleles, for example, is showcasing floral earrings inspired by the motifs in traditional West African batiks; while designer Satta Matturi has created a selection of earrings inspired by traditional West African wooden masks -- a recurring symbol among her brand's designs, which have been worn by the likes of Rihanna and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

Jamison's line, meanwhile, looks to more recent history. As well as carving the faces of civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Marcus Garvey and Frederick Douglass into his four-fingered Let Freedom Ring -- a design he calls the "civil rights Mount Rushmore" -- the designer's sculptural golden pieces also incorporate imagery relating to the Black Panthers, Harriet Tubman and Ida B. Wells, among others.

"I feel like we have to honor our ancestors, because these are the people that made it possible for us to do what we're doing today," he said.

A Black renaissance

While curating the exhibition and sale, Grant said she wanted to expand the perception of Black jewelers by honoring not only those paying tribute to African culture, but those who break away from tradition and innovate.

"Some are really into (African-inspired design) and some aren't," she said. "I think we have to give people the space to do what they want to do. Sometimes being Black is enough."

While the sale focuses on successful high-end designers, Grant acknowledges that up-and-coming Black creatives face disadvantage and discrimination in the jewelry business. Reaching the industry's upper echelons can be "so expensive," she said, adding that getting "the big stones" requires "connections."

A 2020 study commissioned by Jewelers of America and National Jeweler magazine found that only 8.2% of US jewelry industry employees -- and just 2.8% of employers -- were Black or African American. That same year, a UK survey, by jeweler Kassandra Lauren Gordon and craft organization the Goldsmiths Company, found that over half of Black British jewelers had experienced racism in the industry.

The lack of representation is deeply engrained, according to Jamison. Unlike White and Asian jewelers, "we don't own fashion houses and we don't have generations of manufacturers in our family," he said, adding: "We have to do (what we can) to build the generational wealth within this industry."

To overcome this, Black jewelers often share resources with one another, Jamison said, citing fellow creatives like Maggi Simpkins and Mateo New York founder Matthew Harris. "These are all people that had to work a little (harder) to get the same resources that their White counterparts have."

But the fact remains, he added, that not many young Black creatives see jewelry design as a viable career option: "That's not really in our scope. We're taught to be the consumers and not the producers."

A number of initiatives have been launched in recent years to help young Black designers get their start in the jewelry industry. The Art Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund, named in honor of the aforementioned pioneer, sees 50 jewelry brands supporting scholarships at the Fashion Institute of Technology and industry mentorships. The recent resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement also led to increased attention on Black jewelers, Jamison said, though that visibility does not necessarily translate into commercial gains.

"Don't just wait until there's a big Black Lives Matter movement," he said, adding that he hopes "compassion for Black lives wasn't temporary."

"Now we're going to just talk about all the Black jewelers, but then not use any of the resources you have to actually get us into stores so we could create consistent income."

West echoed the sentiment with her message to luxury buyers and the jewelry business at large: "Highlight us in the most equitable ways possible. Seek us out, which would mean the industry itself would have to share its platform."

"Brilliant & Black: A Jewelry Renaissance" is on until Sept. 26 at Sotheby's New York.

Top image: The "In Bloom" ring, by jeweler Maggi Simpkins, featuring a 2.43-carat pink center diamond.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Showers Ending, Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saint Mary of the Woods College Credits COVID Policies to Low Numbers

Image

COVID-19 Numbers Remain Low at Saint Mary of the Woods College

Image

SMWC Doubles Down on Not Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines

Image

Tar spot disease sweeping the Midwest

Image

Sycamores ready to start MVFC play

Image

Self image and social media

Image

Edgar Co. ESDA encouraging residents to sign up for weather alerts

Image

"If we want certain level of service from our employees we have to pay for it"; Pay raises in budget for Bicknell

Image

Goodbye summer - hello spring. Kevin has your season changing forecast

Image

Remembering Drew Keown

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474