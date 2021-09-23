Clear

Covering Congress right now: This $5 trillion debate 'deals with every issue under the sun'

Covering Congress right now: This $5 trillion debate 'deals with every issue under the sun'

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

What's at stake? "Just about everything"

This is one of those weeks when it feels like every single story is about Congress. Lawmakers are grappling with a government funding deadline, multiple infrastructure bill votes, a debt ceiling fight that shouldn't be a fight at all, and more. If you're anything like me, you're wondering, "What the heck is going on?"

It's easy to find incremental updates about statements and negotiations. It's often harder to find the step-back, big-picture, what-it-all-means reporting. If you're following along every minute of every hour, then you feel well served, but if you're just tuning in for the first time, you may feel lost.

That's why this coverage needs lots of "insider" beat reporting but lots of options for "outsiders" too. I'd humbly suggest that two types of stories could appear side by side on homepages: "Here's the very latest on the infrastructure battle" next to "Why are lawmakers arguing over road construction at all?"

I liked the way John King set it up on "Inside Politics" Wednesday: "At issue? Well, just about everything," he said. "The size of a giant Democratic spending plan; how that money is split up among a long list of Democratic policy goals; how to keep a promise to centrists to vote on a separate roads and bridges plan by Monday; and do that without infuriating progressives who insist both spending plans need to proceed at the same time."

Much of Wednesday's coverage revolved around President Biden's peace-seeking meetings with Democratic leaders, moderates and progressives. Afterward, John Berman said on "AC630," "the impasse is still there, even if both sides are using words like 'constructive' and even 'productive' to describe the talks." There will be more meetings on Thursday...

"So many moving parts..."

I asked CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju: What's the most challenging part about covering all of this legislative maneuvering? Here's what he said:

"This is a highly complex and complicated story to cover. There are just so many moving parts in this negotiation, so many key players who have concerns both big and small -- and so much uncertainty about what's going to happen. There are private meetings and calls that are constantly happening. There are members walking through the Capitol whom you need to grab for the two minutes that they're in the halls. So you have to be in the right place at the right time to stake someone out and hope they don't take a different route. And with the rules in the Capitol, we can only grab members on camera in certain locations -- making it trickier to calculate where to be in any given moment."

There are multiple clashes happening at the same time, Raju pointed out: "Unlike the Affordable Care Act, which was another all-consuming debate to cover, that dealt with just one issue: health care. This debate over $5 trillion worth of legislation deals with every issue under the sun -- not to mention an economic crisis waiting in the wings if the two sides can't get a deal to hike the debt ceiling and avert a government shutdown. So there's a fight within the Democratic Party over the Biden agenda -- and a fight between the two parties over averting a catastrophe."

"So many developments through the course of a day are happening at the exact same time in different wings of the Capitol -- in both the House and the Senate -- so we need to make a calculation about where to be at any given moment," he added. "Because if you're not reporting for every minute, you're missing something."

Raising the debt limit is about "reality"

Here's how CNN's Jake Tapper put it on Wednesday: "Republicans are refusing to vote to raise the limit on federal borrowing, also known as the debt ceiling, despite having done so under President Trump, and despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of the debt was accrued before President Biden."

Now some Democrats are floating a "Plan B" way to raise the ceiling. But the GOP resistance can't be overlooked. As Lawrence Summers told WaPo: "We took on this debt in a bipartisan way. We're prepared to expand the debt in a bipartisan way. I don't see why it's justified to refuse to acknowledge reality. Reality is not a partisan thing. Raising the debt limit is acknowledging reality, not making a partisan choice."

Unfortunately, we're way past the point of "shared reality" in American politics. Meantime, Google Trends data shows that some people are searching for info about this: "Trending questions" about the debt ceiling in the past week have included "What does raising the debt ceiling mean?" and "What happens if the US defaults?" My favorite: "Why is there a debt ceiling?" Here are the government benefits that would be at risk if the Congress doesn't act...

Even more news from Capitol Hill

-- As Rep. Peter DeFazio told NBC, "I've been here for cliffs and crises and wars, and this is going to be the biggest mashup we've ever had since I've been here... and I have no idea how it all works out..."

-- Page One of Thursday's WaPo: "Legislative negotiations on policing are fruitless..."

-- House Dems "have quietly moved to restrict the GOP's ability to use its limited power in the minority to press for investigations," CNN's Melanie Zanona and Manu Raju report...

-- "A group of bipartisan lawmakers is dedicated to getting a new memorial to honor military veterans of the global war on terrorism built in a place of prominence: the National Mall in Washington, DC," CNN's Ali Zaslav reports...

-- For some reason Jessica Rosenworcel is still only the acting chair of the FCC. On Wednesday 25 Democratic senators urged Biden to re-up her appointment and name her chair. Here's the letter...

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Showers Ending, Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saint Mary of the Woods College Credits COVID Policies to Low Numbers

Image

COVID-19 Numbers Remain Low at Saint Mary of the Woods College

Image

SMWC Doubles Down on Not Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines

Image

Tar spot disease sweeping the Midwest

Image

Sycamores ready to start MVFC play

Image

Self image and social media

Image

Edgar Co. ESDA encouraging residents to sign up for weather alerts

Image

"If we want certain level of service from our employees we have to pay for it"; Pay raises in budget for Bicknell

Image

Goodbye summer - hello spring. Kevin has your season changing forecast

Image

Remembering Drew Keown

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474