Clear

More than 50 University of Georgia faculty members announce plans to mandate masks in their classrooms

More than 50 University of Georgia faculty members announce plans to mandate masks in their classrooms

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Gregory Lemos, CNN

Educators at the University of Georgia have announced plans to require masks in their classrooms despite their state university system not mandating mask-wearing, and say they face potential punishment for following through.

More than 50 UGA life science faculty members this week sent a letter to university administrators, stating their actions are needed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

"We are deeply devoted to the education and well-being of all members of the University community and feel obligated to protect our students and fellow employees from the unnecessary dangers associated with inappropriate public health planning and messages," the faculty members wrote.

"In order to protect our students, staff and faculty colleagues, we will wear masks and will require all of our students and staff to wear masks in our classes and laboratories until local community transmission rates improve," the letter said.

The participating faculty members plan to take the mask requirement actions in early October, according to UGA genetics professor Jeff Bennetzen, giving the parent University System of Georgia (USG) a chance to reconsider its policies. The system, which is comprised of 26 public colleges and universities, urges masks and vaccinations but does not require such measures to attend class.

"Scientists are trained to discover and follow the facts, so I believe that we cannot maintain our integrity or our credibility if we stand by silently while bad public health policies are damaging the UGA community," Bennetzen told CNN.

The university has not mentioned the possibility of any punitive action, Bennetzen said, and university president Jere Morehead and Provost Dr. S. Jack Hu both thanked the facility members for their input.

UGA is "committed to doing everything within our power to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of our community," university spokesperson Greg Trevor said in a statement to CNN.

Trevor pointed out that UGA must follow the directives of the USG Board of Regents, which does not allow its institutions to enact mask or vaccine mandates.

"We will continue to strongly encourage vaccinations and the wearing of masks inside our facilities. Pursuant to USG directives, neither the university nor individual faculty or staff can mandate face coverings in campus facilities, including classrooms," Trevor said.

USG said on Wednesday in response to the faculty members' letter that "institutions have existing tools to address situations that involve disregarding USG guidance."

As a state entity, the university system is prohibited from the use of a "vaccine passport system," according to USG, and said the rate of positive tests for Covid-19 at UGA is falling.

"USG remains committed to keeping all our campus communities healthy and safe. This is a responsibility we take very seriously," the statement said. "We urge vaccination for everyone and strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask or face covering while inside campus facilities."

The state of Georgia has no mask mandate. Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order barring local governments from enforcing mask mandates regarding businesses, but local school districts have been allowed to decide whether to require masks.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Showers Ending, Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tar spot disease sweeping the Midwest

Image

Sycamores ready to start MVFC play

Image

Self image and social media

Image

Edgar Co. ESDA encouraging residents to sign up for weather alerts

Image

"If we want certain level of service from our employees we have to pay for it"; Pay raises in budget for Bicknell

Image

Goodbye summer - hello spring. Kevin has your season changing forecast

Image

Remembering Drew Keown

Image

Paris family works to educate the community on rare disease their daughter lives with

Image

United Way set to hold community resource drive - and you could win $10,000

Image

West Nile in Vigo County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474