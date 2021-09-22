Clear

Facebook's alarming plan for news feeds

Facebook's alarming plan for news feeds

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kara Alaimo

Worried about recent news reports that Facebook knows that Instagram, which it owns, hurts the mental health and body images of teenagers? You can thank strong reporting from the media for raising that concern.

But you should also be worried that Facebook has developed a way to lessen the chance that you'll hear about such criticisms of the platform in the future. The company now plans to show users more positive articles about itself in news feeds, using what is known as Project Amplify, according to The New York Times, citing as sources three people with knowledge of the effort.

If certain favorable stories are given priority, that by definition leaves less space for more objective reporting to be shared in news feeds, since users can only read a finite number of stories each time they log on.

The plan is downright alarming and underscores the importance of seeking out news outside of social platforms.

According to the Times, Facebook plans to show users more articles that make it look good -- including some written by its own employees. The Times reports the initiative was personally approved in August by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. The company told the Times it hadn't changed its approach. But a spokesman also seemed to suggest it was making a change, telling the Times, "people deserve to know the steps we're taking to address the different issues facing our company -- and we're going to share those steps widely."

The reason this plan is so disturbing is because Facebook is one of the primary places Americans get their news. According to a just-released Pew survey, 48% of adults sometimes or often get their news from social media.

If Facebook prioritizes articles that it perceives as favorable to its image, users may, of course, see fewer critical stories since they likely will not be given priority and amplification in the same ways as the pieces the company likes. It would also be a short step from here to censoring articles attacking the company altogether. That could limit an urgently needed national debate about what Facebook and other social networks are doing to the country.

It's never been more important to have an honest reckoning about the problems technology companies are creating and how to fix them.

For example, online misinformation poses a direct threat to America's democratic system. According to Facebook's own figures, a campaign by Russia to spread disinformation around the 2016 presidential election reached 126 million Facebook users and 20 million Instagram users.

Misinformation originating from the conspiracy group QAnon around the 2020 election helped spread the false perception that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and drove participation in the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol, according to Mia Bloom and Sophia Moskalenko's newly published book "Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon."

Bloom and Moskalenko write that "Facebook determined that QAnon was dangerous relatively late in the game" -- two years after the group was banned by Reddit. And, of course, Facebook only suspended Trump -- who had a history of using bellicose language -- from its platform after the January 6 attack. The company's oversight board later found that Trump's "words of support for those involved in the riots legitimized their violent actions."

If Facebook users miss out on critical coverage of how social media is affecting elections and only or primarily see content the company perceives as favorable, they will be less likely to have the national debate the nation urgently needs about how to safeguard future elections from violence, foreign interference and misinformation.

Americans will also be less likely to fully contend with what social media is doing to us as people.

While it was chilling to read a recent Wall Street Journal report that Facebook is well aware that Instagram makes teen girls feel bad about their bodies, it would have been even more surprising if Facebook were not aware of these problems.

Research has long shown that users post self-promotional content on social media, and this provokes envy in their friends. Over time, envy has been documented to damage a person's mental health, diminish their sense of well-being and self-worth, cause them to become dissatisfied with and withdraw from groups and even cause depression. (Instagram's head of public policy, Karina Newton, wrote in a post in response to the Wall Street Journal article that the piece "focuses on a limited set of findings." She said research shows that social media has both positive and negative effects -- making people feel both more connected and more lonely -- and that the company recognizes that its "job is to make sure people feel good about the experience they have on Instagram.")

These aren't even the only problems with social media. As I've said before, Facebook also tracks users' activities online and can use and share this information in ways that seriously compromise their privacy. But you get the idea.

The dangers posed by Facebook and other social media platforms aren't abstract. They affect users' ability to make informed decisions about who to vote for, how to ensure the peaceful transfer of power between leaders, protect the mental health of children and more. We can't afford to have tough reporting on these issues replaced with puff pieces that populate Americans' news feed and are pleasing to Facebook's public relations team.

Of course, even without this policy, relying on Facebook for news was never a good idea.

As early Facebook investor Roger McNamee wrote in "Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe", the company's platform is designed to show users extreme stories, since they're what keep them online longer (and therefore, of course, generate more ad revenue for the company).

Those kinds of stories aren't necessarily the ones that keep us most educated and informed about the issues our communities and country are facing. That's why it's so critical for Americans to seek their news outside of tech platforms, directly from trustworthy media outlets.

There's absolutely nothing to like about Facebook's chilling new policy. It will almost certainly cut down on users' knowledge of the dangers posed by social media. The only way to avoid this filter is to seek news directly from legitimate sources that aren't motivated by the desire to make Facebook look good.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Showers Ending, Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Self image and social media

Image

Edgar Co. ESDA encouraging residents to sign up for weather alerts

Image

"If we want certain level of service from our employees we have to pay for it"; Pay raises in budget for Bicknell

Image

Goodbye summer - hello spring. Kevin has your season changing forecast

Image

Remembering Drew Keown

Image

Paris family works to educate the community on rare disease their daughter lives with

Image

United Way set to hold community resource drive - and you could win $10,000

Image

West Nile in Vigo County

Image

Organization encourage local Black voters to get vaccinated

Image

Vigo County to host another drive-thru COVID-19 clinic this weekend

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474