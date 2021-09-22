Clear

Native American tribes sue Wisconsin to stop planned gray wolf hunt

Native American tribes sue Wisconsin to stop planned gray wolf hunt

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 7:01 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 7:01 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Six Native American tribes are suing the state of Wisconsin, claiming that the state's planned wolf hunts go against their treaty-protected rights.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by six Ojibwe tribes, comes months after the state's first legal wolf hunt in decades in February, considered a disaster by critics. That hunt occurred following the removal of wolves from the federal list of endangered species in January, with a hunting quota of 200 wolves. Because of treaty rights assigned to the Ojibwe tribes, the quota was divided between the state and the tribes, with 119 wolves allocated to Wisconsin for hunting, and 81 wolves to the tribes.

But those numbers were quickly abandoned, after hunters who weren't affiliated with the tribes killed 218 wolves over the course of three days -- almost 100 more than allowed. The hunt was initially supposed to last a full week.

Now, the state is gearing up for its second wolf hunt of the year in November. And though the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommended a quota of just 130 wolves, the state's Natural Resources Board approved a hunt of 300 wolves, a representative for the department confirmed to CNN.

The Department of National Resources said it was currently reviewing the lawsuit and did not have further comment at this time.

"In our treaty rights, we're supposed to share with the state 50-50 in our resources and we're feeling that we're not getting our due diligence because of the slaughter of wolves in February," said John Johnson, Sr., the president of Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, in a statement. "The out of state hunters are petitioning the courts just so they can hunt, not to protect the resources."

CNN emailed the state's Department of Justice office for comment on the lawsuit, but did not immediately receive a response.

Though the wolves are no longer an endangered species, as of April 2020 there were only as many as 1,057 in the state, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

In Ojibwe traditions, though, humans and wolves are sacred companions -- created to be a partner to man similar to how women were created in Christian traditions.

"To the Anishinaabe (Ojibwe), the Ma'iingan are our brothers," said Marvin Defoe, Red Cliff Tribe's representative on the Voigt Inter-Tribal Task Force, in a statement. "The legends and stories tell us as brothers we walk hand in hand together. What happens to the Ma'iingan happens to humanity."

Michael Isham, an executive administrator for the intertribal agency Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission, called the February wolf hunt, along with the planned November hunt, "reckless."

"The DNR Natural Resources Board made clear that its decision to set the wolf quota at 300 has nothing to do with science or stewardship," he said in a statement last month.

The situation in Wisconsin mirrors one happening across the country, as other tribes push for the protection of wolves and restoring them to the Endangered Species list once more.

Earlier this month, multiple tribes from around the country wrote a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland calling for gray wolves to be protected again, citing President Joe Biden's executive order signed in January, recommitting the Federal government to the Tribal Nations.

"This would allow for the Biden Administration to not only show its commitment to Indian Country, but the proper time to correct a wrong birthed by the previous administration," the letter read. "The delisting of the gray wolf without tribal consultation is a stain that we are certain you don't want to preserve under your leadership."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Showers Ending, Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Self image and social media

Image

Edgar County Volunteer program

Image

"If we want certain level of service from our employees we have to pay for it"; Pay raises in budget for Bicknell

Image

Goodbye summer - hello spring. Kevin has your season changing forecast

Image

Remembering Drew Keown

Image

Paris family works to educate the community on rare disease their daughter lives with

Image

United Way set to hold community resource drive - and you could win $10,000

Image

West Nile in Vigo County

Image

Organization encourage local Black voters to get vaccinated

Image

Vigo County to host another drive-thru COVID-19 clinic this weekend

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474