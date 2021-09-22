Clear

Ryanair and Boeing have fallen out in public. Here's why that matters

Ryanair and Boeing have fallen out in public. Here's why that matters

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Boeing is being called out by Ryanair, one of its major customers, for not selling its jets more cheaply.

So far Boeing is standing fast and refusing to meet Ryanair's price demand, despite the hit its sales have taken the last two years.

On Tuesday Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary called Boeing's stand on pricing "delusional" and said the aircraft maker's demands for higher prices on future sales were "unjustified and inexplicable."

It's an unusually public dispute between two companies with a long and strong business relationship: Ryanair exclusively flies Boeing 737 jets. And it's a sign that demand for aircraft in general — and the troubled 737 Max in particular — has rebounded from pandemic lows faster than many thought possible. It's also a strong indicator that higher prices aren't just causing pain for consumers but also for businesses.

Part of Ryanair's business model is based on only flying different versions of the 737, allowing pilots to move seamlessly between planes without additional training and reducing the cost of keeping spare parts for different aircraft models on hand at various airports. Southwest Airlines, a low cost US carrier, has long followed such business model.

But the statements from O'Leary suggest the airline may consider making the jump to a 737 competitor.

"Europe's low cost carriers will drive jet demand for Airbus A320 family aircraft and not Boeing," O'Leary wrote in a letter Tuesday to Reuters that Ryanair provided to CNN. "If Boeing wants to sell aircraft in Europe, it needs to continue to be cost competitive and do a deal with Ryanair."

The 737 Max was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. In December, just a few weeks after the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the plane to resume carrying passengers, Ryanair announced one of the largest orders for the jet when it agreed to add 75 planes to its existing order of 135 aircraft. It took deliveries of its first 12 737 Max jets this past summer.

"Ryanair's board and people are confident that our customers will love these new aircraft. And, most of all, our customers will love the lower fares, which these aircraft will enable Ryanair to offer starting in 2021 and for the next decade," the Irish airline said at that time.

Ryanair was also up front that it expected to place an even bigger order for the next generation of the plane, the Max 10, once it is approved by the FAA. Boeing expects to start deliveries of the Max 10 in 2023.

"We are already in discussions with Boeing on the Max 10," Ryanair CFO Neil Sorahan told investors in February. "As soon as they start making them and delivering them, we would certainly be there looking to order them."

But earlier this month Ryanair revealed that talks on the 737 Max 10 collapsed, saying it was "clear that the pricing gap between the partners could not be closed and accordingly, both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations."

Boeing has "a more optimistic outlook on aircraft pricing than we do," O'Leary said in the statement, "and we have a disciplined track record of not paying high prices for aircraft."

Boeing has so far been reserved in its response to the comments as they come from such an important customer.

"Ryanair is a long-standing partner. We value their business and are committed to supporting them," Boeing said. "At the same time, we continue to be disciplined and make decisions that make sense for our customers and our company."

The aircraft manufacturer has seen a pickup in orders as airlines expect a recovery in demand for air travel. In March, United Airlines announced a massive order for 200 737 Max jets as well as 70 A321neos from Airbus, the biggest single jet order in the airline's history.

Many experts expect that Ryanair and Boeing will put their differences behind and quickly reach a deal on a new Max order.

"If pricing is firming up for the Max, it's got to be firming up for A320," said Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with the Teal Group.

Aboulafia said that late last year Boeing was offering huge discounts of about 60% or more on its stated public price for the Max, as it worried about the grounding and the pandemic hurting demand for years.

The delivery delays caused by the grounding allowed 737 Max customers to cancel or threaten to cancel earlier orders to get better pricing. And Boeing had about 100 planes it built during the grounding for whom it no longer had customers.

"There's that bottom of the market desperation pricing that's very appealing, but that's not now," Aboulafia said. "We're past that. There are airline execs who would like to think when manufacturers lose pricing power, they never get it back. But that's not the way it works."

Ron Epstein, aerospace analyst for Bank of America, said it's possible that Ryanair could move to Airbus for future purchases, but that it's not the most likely outcome. He also thinks that Boeing will have to give on price.

"My guess is that Ryanair is playing hardball and eventually will get the Max at closer to the price they want," he said. "It's a a deal that Boeing doesn't want to lose and Ryanair knows it."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Scattered Showers, Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID cases and children

Image

Barr Reeve VB

Image

Linton VB

Image

Fougerousse

Image

Safe driving encouraged during harvest season

Image

Wabash Valley community sees recent surge in COVID-19 cases begin to let up

Image

Here's what the new Indiana Senate maps could mean for the Wabash Valley - and who you vote for in the future

Image

Childhood obesity on the rise during the pandemic

Image

It's almost fall - Kevin has the details about a shift in the forecast

Image

National Suicide Prevention Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474