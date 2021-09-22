Clear

How Microsoft built 'The Frankenstein' device during the pandemic

How Microsoft built 'The Frankenstein' device during the pandemic

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

When Microsoft closed its Redmond, Washington offices in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the Surface team grabbed what they could for their home offices. For a handful of engineers and product designers, that included The Frankenstein, a prototype for a versatile, transformable laptop built in concert with Windows 11.

The mystery device had already spent three years in Microsoft's development lab and was set to ship on October 5, 2021, the same day Microsoft planned to launch its first major software update in six years. But the Frankenstein was far from ready: The pieces were taped together with a Surface Pro, a laptop-to-tablet device, and featured new sensors, an updated keyboard and trackpad on the bottom. It needed changes to the lock screen, the woven hinge and its face tracking system, among other updates.

A year and a half later, that device -- now known as the Surface Laptop Studio -- is the star product of Microsoft's fall lineup, which was unveiled during a virtual press event on Wednesday.

Microsoft's pitch is that the $1,599 device becomes whatever you want it to be. When in the laptop position, it's a standard notebook. In Stage mode, users can pull the 14.4-inch touchscreen forward into a docking station, suitable for playing games or streaming TV shows at an angle. Its final mode, Studio, turns the computer into a canvas for drawing, sketching or other creative use cases. Its features are designed to attract professional developers and creators.

While the hardware design isn't entirely new -- Lenovo, for example, has attempted similar transformable devices -- Microsoft wants to show it can offer consumers something truly innovative. It fits into the company's broader strategy of launching hybrid devices, which was reinforced by the handful of other updates it made to its laptop-turned-tablet products during the event.

But this time, Microsoft had to contend with navigating the constraints of a pandemic and supply chain headaches in order to finish designing the product and finally bring it to market.

Designing during a pandemic

Rather than collaborating with colleagues in person during the early days of the pandemic, the Surface Laptop Studio team told CNN Business they would drop one of several Frankenstein prototypes off at each others' doorsteps. After a deep sanitation, Microsoft staffers would bring them into their homes for testing.

Then came challenges with the parts themselves. Beyond shortages with the supply chain, the team was unable to visit its factory in China to check on production. "We had factory team members on the ground put on Microsoft's mixed reality headsets, because we typically would have been there to solve those problems in real time on the production line," said Angela Krauskopf, senior director of engineering at Microsoft. "We couldn't travel and still can't do that, so this was a piece of technology [that helped that process]."

The goal for the Studio device is to blend the power of a home or work desktop computer with the portability of a laptop. And some of the finest parts of the Surface Laptop Studio are in the details: The hinge's bump is small — something the design team said took careful precision to get right. The second-generation Surface Slim Pen is stored neatly underneath the keyboard, charges within and vibrates through fingertips when in use, like you'd feel using a real pencil. The content optimizes slightly depending on which mode you're using.

it also runs Windows 11, which underwent a massive design overhaul and features new tools for multitasking, photos and widgets -- a customizable feed powered by AI.

Beyond the challenges of the pandemic, the culmination of the Surface Laptop Studio was years in the making. "A lot went into it because you don't want any moment where the product doesn't feel perfect in any posture at any given time," Panos Panay, Microsoft's chief product officer, told CNN Business ahead of the virtual event. "It's been building all this time -- the hinge work across Surface Studio, our detach work on Surface Book ... the pen's haptics and when you put it down, you actually feel friction. All that tech has been brewing for four to five years. There's a lot of patience."

While the Surface Laptop Studio starts shipping on October 5, issues with the supply chain could still impact how quickly Microsoft can get devices into the hands of customers. "The shortage is real," Panay said. "We work through it every single day. I'm worried it sells out and we can't get enough people. ... But we're building as many as we can."

The new Surface lineup

At the event on Wednesday, the company also showed off other updates to its Surface line that'll ship with Windows 11. The Surface Pro 8 ($1099) is now twice as fast as its previous model, and features four Thunderbolt ports and an improved screen. The Surface Go 3 ($399), its entry-level tablet, packs a faster processor, better battery life and optional LTE. The Surface Pro X ($899), a laptop-tablet hybrid, now comes in a Wi-Fi-only configuration; and Surface Duo 2, a 5G foldable smartphone, touts a larger split-display, updated Qualcomm processor and upgraded camera system.

Another noteworthy addition is the Surface adapter kit (price TBD), which features key cap and bump labels, port indicators and laptop openers, to make Surface products more accessible for people with disabilities.

Microsoft's Surface line still lags behind Apple's hardware devices, but it's made giant strides in recent years. "Its innovation around detachable keyboards, displays and all-in-one designs created new segments that rivals have followed," said Geoff Blaber, CEO of market research firm CCS Insight. "But the challenge is for Microsoft to step out beyond its productivity focus and convince consumers it has something more to offer."

As the Surface Laptop Studio team got vaccinated and lockdowns were lifted, they returned to the office periodically. (Microsoft has postponed its return to office date in the US indefinitely.) Unlike Apple, which operates in such secrecy that many employees don't know what's happening in other departments, Microsoft's lab is a big open studio space where workers are surrounded by product designers and developers across all its major products. The designers sit near 20 manufacturing units for machinists, who are right by the painting workshop.

The flow is to encourage collaboration: If a designer has an idea, they can draw it on a piece of paper or a whiteboard, give it to a machinist who can build it with metal, and then hand it to a painter to have it painted. "The next day, our idea is on the table for us to stand around and talk about it," said Pete Kyriacou, VP of Microsoft Devices. "The testers are right there, too."

Panay said this type of collaboration helps push the Surface brand forward, despite industry naysayers saying general innovation in the tech industry has stalled. "At every point there is a signal of technology coming down the road that people don't see yet coming," Panay said. "There are still needs today that people tell us about that are not there yet. That's an open door to me."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Scattered Showers, Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID cases and children

Image

Barr Reeve VB

Image

Linton VB

Image

Fougerousse

Image

Safe driving encouraged during harvest season

Image

Wabash Valley community sees recent surge in COVID-19 cases begin to let up

Image

Here's what the new Indiana Senate maps could mean for the Wabash Valley - and who you vote for in the future

Image

Childhood obesity on the rise during the pandemic

Image

It's almost fall - Kevin has the details about a shift in the forecast

Image

National Suicide Prevention Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474