Clear

The pandemic has hit the restaurant business hard. That's creating an opportunity for some immigrant women in Denver

The pandemic has hit the restaurant business hard. That's creating an opportunity for some immigrant women in Denver

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Ana Cabrera and Jeremy Harlan, CNN

Most mornings, Silvia Hernandez barely has time to turn on the sign adorning her name at her eatery in Denver, Colorado. As breakfast orders come in, she's working the flattop grill -- flipping French toast, cracking eggs and warming tortillas for the green chile pork burritos that the regulars enjoy.

"I love cumin (but) the secret ingredient is love," she says. "Love with a little bit of passion."

Hernandez's mother taught her at a young age to make the traditional dishes of her native Mexico. Those lessons sparked her interest in the culinary arts, which led her to pursue a gastronomy degree.

Now, as the owner of two Silvia's restaurants -- one in Denver and one in Boulder -- Hernandez is putting her skills to use, though her journey hasn't been all smooth sailing. And the pandemic's strain on the food and service industries has brought its own set of challenges.

Sil

When Hernandez lived in Mexico, she operated a property management company that helped Americans buy property in the country. In 2013, she and her two children moved to Denver to be with her husband.

Within a year of moving to the United States, her marriage fell apart, leaving her with a choice: move back to Mexico or stay in Denver. Either way, she had to start over.

"Well, I'm already here," she recalls about her decision to stay. "But I didn't know what I wanted to do." She worked as a nanny during the day and cleaned restaurant kitchens overnight.

All the while, she still had the desire to own her own business again.

And that's when she found Focus Points Family Resource Center, a non-profit organization that aids low-income immigrant families. It was Hernandez's first stop to forging her new path.

Starting over

Nearly 10% of Colorado's 6 million residents are immigrants, according to 2019 US Census Bureau estimates. The American Immigration Council, a non-partisan advocacy organization, estimates 263,000 of those immigrants are women.

"The Denver metro area is an amazing place welcoming immigrants and refugees every year," says Matt Vernon, director of social enterprise for Focus Points.

Across the US, data shows that immigrants had higher rates of unemployment at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic compared to US-born workers -- but those rates are recovering, particularly for immigrant women, according to a Pew Research study released in July.

Unemployment has been particularly high among Denver's Hispanic population, according to Focus Points development director Cheri Gonzalez, who also notes that "jobs in the hospitality, maintenance, and retail sectors, which many of these Focus Points students rely on, are slow to return."

Gonzalez said Focus Points has distributed more than $650,000 in federal funding to the community, including money from the 2020 CARES Act, the largest emergency aid package in US history intended to help the economy recover from the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hernandez says the women she met at Focus Points were interested in more than just getting a job.

"When I meet the other ladies and we start talking about what we'd like to do here ... everybody said, 'Oh, I'd like to have a business and sell food,'" Hernandez says. "That's when I realized I'm not the only one that is thinking about making a food business."

"When I went to Focus Points to seek out a program to learn new skills to develop a culinary business, it didn't exist at the time. All the ladies and (I) saw the need for a place to learn."

A need for workers

Hernandez's need for training, coupled with months of brainstorming and planning, led to the creation of the Comal Heritage Food Incubator in 2016. A paid training program, Comal is designed to teach women to work in, and operate, a professional kitchen.

"We are unique in the sense that we are focusing on helping immigrant and refugee women," says Arden Lewis, Comal's executive chef and program director.

"Most of these women have been cooking longer than I've been alive. We want to turn that talent into something more substantial by training them to work in a professional kitchen first and foremost, and then into owning the business."

In the five years since Comal opened, 28 women from nine countries -- including Hernandez -- have worked in the program.

"I learned how to create a menu, all the accounting and taxes, the sanitary regulations, and how to pass a health inspection here," Hernandez says.

Lewis says the full program, which starts with dishwashing and teaches all the skills to be a line cook and eventual restaurant owner, takes 18 to 24 months to complete. But with the pandemic's devastating toll on the culinary industry, Comal's leadership reports greater interest from women in the community -- and local restaurant owners -- to get participants trained and into professional kitchens faster.

"Prior to, and through the beginning of the pandemic, we got very few calls," Vernon says. "But now, we're starting to get interest we've not seen before. They want to get back out to work."

Vernon says the hospitality industry shutdown and switch to virtual learning last year forced most immigrant and refugee women to stay home, costing them the ability to economically support their families.

Now, he believes, there is an opportunity for them to jump back into the workforce.

Denise Micklesen, the Colorado Restaurant Association's communications director, tells CNN that 91% of the state's restaurants surveyed this year are struggling to hire staff, with more than 67% saying they have difficulty retaining the staff they do have.

"Everyone is in desperate need for more hands," Vernon says. And he notes there's interest from restaurants that Comal can be a training ground for those potential workers. Hernandez echoes that sentiment, saying she would love to hire Comal graduates.

"Not being able to hire help has been the most stressful part of running my businesses," Hernandez says during a break between her breakfast and lunch services. "But, I'm happy Comal gave me the opportunity to have my dream to open my food place, and give other women a voice and have their dreams, too."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Scattered Showers, Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID cases and children

Image

Barr Reeve VB

Image

Linton VB

Image

Fougerousse

Image

Safe driving encouraged during harvest season

Image

Wabash Valley community sees recent surge in COVID-19 cases begin to let up

Image

Here's what the new Indiana Senate maps could mean for the Wabash Valley - and who you vote for in the future

Image

Childhood obesity on the rise during the pandemic

Image

It's almost fall - Kevin has the details about a shift in the forecast

Image

National Suicide Prevention Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474