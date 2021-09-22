Fugees reunite for 'The Score' 25th anniversary tour

Ooh la la la, The Fugees are getting back together.

The famed hip-hop trio made up of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel will go on a world tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed album "The Score."

"As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement," Jean said in a statement. "We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together."

It will be their first shows in 15 years.

Their 12-city international tour will kick off Wednesday with a small pop-up show to be held in an undisclosed location in New York City.

The rest of the tour will commence November 2 at United Center in Chicago with planned stops in Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London and more.

The tour will conclude in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.

Their first public performance will be held in support of Global Citizen Live, an event calling on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty, which is set to air on September 25.

The Fugees charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen to work on philanthropic initiatives around the tour. Take action for the chance to earn tickets.

Tickets for the tour go on Friday at LiveNation.com.

