Clear

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox and Amanda Sealy, CNN

Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11.

It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.

But the vaccines these younger kids get will almost certainly be different than the shots teens and adults have been getting, at least in terms of the dose. Here's why it's different, and what you need to know about Covid-19 vaccines for younger people:

Smaller doses work well in younger kids

Children have different immune systems from adults. Knowing this, Pfizer tested varying doses in its trials of children 5 to 11. Kids, it turns out, have a strong immune response even to lower doses. So children under 12 will almost certainly be getting a 10-microgram dose of vaccine, compared with a 30-microgram dose for adults.

In fact, most adults could get by with lower doses, too, says Dr. Robert Frenck, who leads vaccine trials at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

"We looked at 10 micrograms, 20 micrograms and 30 micrograms in adults," Frenck told reporters.

"We found in 18- to 55-year-olds, a 10-microgram dose gives a very good immune response," he added.

"But the 65 and above, they did not respond as well to the lower doses and so that's why we chose that 30-microgram dose, across the adult age range from 18 to above."

Frenck said there wasn't any time -- nor any reason -- to finesse the dosing last year. "During a pandemic we wanted to get a vaccine out quickly," he told CNN's John Berman.

"We knew we needed the 30 micrograms for the 65 and above to get the best immune response and we also knew that the 30 micrograms was well tolerated in the younger adults. So we just used that one dose for everybody."

So even older children won't miss out if they get the smaller dose.

"My guess is that if we gave a 12-year-old a 10-microgram dose that they would still have a similar immune response as a 30-microgram dose, but we don't have the data for that," he said.

For the youngest children -- children under 5 -- doctors are testing a 3-microgram dose of vaccine.

This lower dose keeps side effects to a minimum

Frenck said so far, the Pfizer vaccine appears very safe in younger children. "What we found is that the side effects in the children really mirrored exactly what we saw in adults," he said.

"So the most common thing is pain at the injection site. Also having headache, and maybe fatigue. Fevers and chills were unusual -- only around 10 to 11% of the children having those. Similar to the adults, or identical to the adults, is that side effects lasted a day or two and then people were back to normal."

Many parents may be worried about reports of a rare heart inflammation called myocarditis, which has been seen with both Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines.

"And so the myocarditis -- which means swelling of the muscles of the heart -- we have seen that as a rare side effect has been associated with it looks like the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine," Frenck told reporters.

"Rare meaning in the likelihood of a few per 100,000, so it's still like a 99.999% chance that this won't happen. It's been almost all in teenage boys, and it's been mild been treated with Motrin (ibuprofen), and they've gotten better."

The only two side effects that did not appear in clinical trials were the rare instances of myocarditis that were easily treated, and blood clotting seen among mostly older women who got the Johnson & Johnson or the AstraZeneca vaccine, Frenck noted.

"Beyond the clinical trials now, we've given literally hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine to adults and teenagers throughout the country," Frenck said.

"If we haven't seen anything with the hundreds of millions of doses, we're not going to see anything -- so I think parents should feel comfortable that this vaccine has been given to lots and lots and lots of -- literally to hundreds of millions of people, and that it continues to show a very good safety profile."

People can get the Covid-19 vaccine alongside flu vaccines and other immunizations

"You can get any vaccines together that's necessary," Frenck said.

"The only restrictions is if we have live viral vaccines, like with chickenpox and measles, if they don't get those on the same day we'd like to space them at least a month apart. But for the Covid vaccines, they can be given with the flu vaccine," he added.

"If you're a teenager and you're looking to need to get your meningococcal vaccine or your HPV vaccine or your TDaP (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis or whooping cough vaccine), you can get all of them at the same time. There's no need to space -- our immune system can handle all the vaccines at the same time."

Other Covid-19 vaccines are in the pipeline

"For now we're evaluating the Moderna vaccine -- we're working with National Institutes of Health," Frenck said.

"We finished the enrollment of the 6 to 11 years of age, and it's now on a planned to pause just to review the data and look at the dosing," he added.

The Moderna vaccine, which is authorized for people 18 and older, has been formulated at a higher dose than Pfizer's -- 100 micrograms, compared to a 30-microgram dose for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine -- although both of these vaccines use a technology called mRNA or messenger RNA to deliver instruction to the immune system.

Moderna has filed with the FDA for emergency use authorization for children 12 to 17. It expects to have data ready on younger children later this year.

Johnson & Johnson says it is in "active discussions with regulatory authorities regarding our development plan and trial designs" for teens and children and expects to start trials in the fall.

Plus, Frenck said, companies are beginning to test nasal spray formulations of the vaccine -- needle-free vaccines that resemble the FluMist vaccine given to prevent influenza.

Vaccinating kids will help control the pandemic

"I do think vaccinating children will have a significant impact on helping control the pandemic," Frenck said.

"If you look at the number of cases, the percentage of cases in the United States over the last couple of weeks, it's been closing in on 30% of the new cases have happened in children under 18. Children under 18 only make up about 20% of the population, so we're actually now having a disproportionate percentage of cases in children," he noted.

While kids mostly experience mild disease and are far less likely to end up in the hospital than adults, they can and do get severely ill. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 548 children have died of Covid-19 in the US so far.

"If we could get the 40% of people that aren't vaccinated vaccinated, that would give us more bang for our buck than trying to get boosters into everyone now," Frenck told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers, Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID cases and children

Image

Barr Reeve VB

Image

Linton VB

Image

Fougerousse

Image

Safe driving encouraged during harvest season

Image

Wabash Valley community sees recent surge in COVID-19 cases begin to let up

Image

Here's what the new Indiana Senate maps could mean for the Wabash Valley - and who you vote for in the future

Image

Childhood obesity on the rise during the pandemic

Image

It's almost fall - Kevin has the details about a shift in the forecast

Image

National Suicide Prevention Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474