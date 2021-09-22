Clear

Salesforce's Indian rival Freshworks valued at $10 billion in Wall Street IPO

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 7:51 AM
By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

An Indian company that wants to rival Salesforce is launching an initial public offering in the United States.

Freshworks said this week that it has priced 28.5 million shares of common stock at $36 each, raising a little over $1 billion in its IPO in New York. That values the company at more than $10 billion.

The company expects its shares to start trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday under the stock ticker FRSH.

The company is India's best known software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm, and it joins a string of other high-profile startups from the country that have gone public or announced intentions to go public this year. Freshworks was founded in Chennai in 2010, and it provides software to help businesses manage relations with their customers.

Freshworks is now headquartered in San Mateo, California, but the majority of its engineering staff is still based in Chennai, in southern India.

SaaS companies provide web-based applications that take care of everything from how secure the software is to how well it performs. Some of the world's most well-known SaaS companies include Zoom, SAP Concur and Salesforce, the American behemoth that owns workplace messaging app Slack.

Investors have begun to pump money into Indian SaaS companies, as they believe that they could be the country's next big thing in tech.

The Indian SaaS industry could be worth $1 trillion in value by 2030 and create nearly half a million new jobs, according to a recent report compiled by consulting firm McKinsey & Co. and SaaSBoomi, a community of industry leaders.

The majority of Indian SaaS companies serve international clients — Freshworks' first client was in Australia. Investors also count as a big plus the country's vast pool of English-speaking developers, and the relatively low cost of hiring them.

An Indian 'pioneer'

Freshworks is India's oldest unicorn — a term for startups valued at more than $1 billion — in the SaaS sector. The company has raised funds from investors such as Tiger Global and Accel, and has more than 50,000 customers.

"We weren't founded in Silicon Valley. We didn't target large enterprises. We didn't have access to a been-there-done-that talent pool," said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks, in the company's IPO filing. "I'm very proud that Freshworks is a pioneer of Indian entrepreneurship, and of our ability to blend the art of Indian design with the science of Silicon Valley scaling."

This is turning out to be a landmark year for India's tech unicorns. None had ever gone public before.

Food delivery company Zomato made its debut in Mumbai earlier this year. And in June, fintech giant Paytm filed for India's biggest tech IPO on record.

Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce firm controlled by Walmart, is also planning to list in the United States as soon as the fourth quarter of 2021, according to media reports.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474