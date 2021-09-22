Clear

UK bails out an American company to prevent food supply crisis

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 7:40 AM
Sep 22, 2021
By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

The UK government has agreed to subsidize a major US fertilizer manufacturer at a cost of several million pounds to taxpayers in order to restart carbon dioxide production vital to Britain's food supply.

The government announced the extraordinary intervention in a statement late on Tuesday. The plan should allow Illinois-based CF Industries to restart one of its two UK plants and resume CO2 supplies to the food and drink industry. Safely restarting the ammonia plant is expected to take "several days," CF Industries said in a statement.

CF Industries decided last week to halt operations at its UK fertilizer plants because soaring natural gas prices had made them unprofitable. That announcement sparked warnings of a food supply crisis because its plants also produce about 60% of Britain's food-grade carbon dioxide.

The gas is used to stun animals for slaughter, as well as in packaging to extend the shelf life of fresh, chilled and baked goods, and in the production of carbonated drinks. The British Meat Processors Association warned Friday that the supply shock could cause food shortages within 14 days once current stocks of CO2 gas run out.

The UK government said Tuesday that it will provide "limited financial support" for CF Fertilisers' operating costs for three weeks, after which food producers will have to pay more for CO2 to reflect higher global natural gas prices.

UK natural gas futures have increased nearly fourfold since April, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange. Prices for gas are also rising sharply elsewhere in Europe, due to depleted stocks, competition with Asia for liquified natural gas and low supplies from Russia.

Food supply 'fragility'

The arrangement with CF Industries will cost UK taxpayers "many millions of pounds," according to environment secretary George Eustice. Without government intervention there would have been a risk to Britain's food supply chain, Eustice told the BBC on Wednesday.

He said he believed that the increased cost of CO2 was unlikely to lead to higher food prices, which are already rising due to higher global commodity price inflation and pressure on wages linked to worker shortages.

The National Pig Association (NPA) said last week that its members were facing their biggest crisis in two decades as a result of labor shortages tied to Brexit and the pandemic.

A dearth of truck drivers and slaughterhouse staff meant that pig farms were running out of space to house their herds and were two weeks away from having to cull animals, the association's chief executive Zoe Davies told ITV News on Monday.

"Many EU workers have gone home due to a combination of new Brexit restrictions and Covid and are unlikely to return," the NPA said in a statement last week. Meat processing plants say that efforts to recruit labor domestically have been insufficient to fill "thousands of vacancies across their sites," according to the NPA.

The looming CO2 shortage "highlighted starkly the fragility in the [food] supply chain," National Farmers' Union president Minette Batters said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Users of carbon dioxide were given little to no warning that supplies were going to be cut off — an indication of market failure in a sector supporting our critical national infrastructure," she added.

CF Industries CEO, Tony Will said the company will work with the UK government to develop a "longer-term solution" to constrained CO2 supply.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474