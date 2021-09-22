Clear

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide.

Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.

In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on August 29 in Wyoming -- and that he claimed he was camping by himself for multiple days while Petito was back at their van working on social media posts.

Miranda Baker said they picked up Laundrie while he was hitchhiking in Colter Bay, Wyoming, which is not far from where Petito's remains were found. He offered to pay $200 for the ride before he even got in the car, she said.

The FBI said the agency would like information from anyone who may have had contact with Petito or Laundrie or who visited the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest between August 27-30 or may have seen their vehicle.

In the days since she was reported missing, Petito's story has become a national obsession for many, spurring digital detectives to comb through the couple's online trail to try to solve the case. The story has also further highlighted the tens of thousands of missing persons stories that do not garner such intense interest; there were nearly 90,000 active missing person cases as of the end of 2020, according to the National Crime Information Center.

The Petito family attorney Richard Benson Stafford, in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KSL, said the family needed time to grieve, and that they will release a statement "when Gabby is home."

Police say account on TikTok videos is plausible

Baker, in her TikTok videos, said that when Laundrie found out she and her boyfriend were going to Jackson Hole instead of Jackson, he got agitated, asked that the vehicle stop, and got out near the Jackson Dam. She said they dropped him off less than 30 minutes after picking him up.

Baker said she has spoken to law enforcement about the interaction with Laundrie.

North Port police confirmed to CNN that Baker spoke with the department before posting the videos on TikTok.

"Her account is plausible, it appears," North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor said.

CNN has not been able to independently verify Baker's claims. The FBI has not returned CNN requests for comment.

The search for Laundrie continued Tuesday at a Florida nature reserve where his parents reportedly said he indicated he was going last week.

Laundrie's parents told investigators he left their home in North Port with a backpack September 14 to go to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve near Venice.

"A weekend ground search and aerial search Monday of the 25-thousand-acre preserve has yet to yield any answers, but we must press on," North Port Police said on Facebook. Police indicated the search picked up Tuesday in a different part of the reserve.

It concluded Tuesday evening around sundown and will resume Wednesday, they said.

Before his parents told police Laundrie left the home September 14, he had refused to talk to investigators, and the family had directed them to their attorney, police said.

Authorities also searched the family home. On Monday, FBI agents removed a number of items and a Ford Mustang convertible was towed away.

What we know about the building tension

Evidence has also emerged suggesting tension was building between the couple.

A man who saw the domestic dispute between Petito and Laundrie in Utah last month said, "They were talking aggressively at each other, and something seemed off."

In a handwritten sworn statement, the witness named Chris -- whose last name was redacted in the document provided by Moab City Police to CNN -- said it appeared that the two were arguing over control of Petito's phone. "At one point she was punching him in the arm and/or face and trying to get into the van."

The witness said he heard Petito say, "Why do you have to be so mean?" although Chris added that he couldn't be sure if the comment was meant to be taken seriously. Moab City Police responded to the incident, and the couple agreed to spend the night apart.

There is also a 911 recording of the incident in Moab on August 12 when police confronted the pair.

In the recording from the Grand County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported what he called a "domestic dispute" between a couple.

"We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl," the caller says. "Then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car, and they drove off."

Before Petito disappeared, her conversations with her mother appeared to reveal she had "more and more tension" with Laundrie, according to a police affidavit for a search warrant of an external hard drive found in the couple's van.

Petito sent multiple text messages and had many talks with her mother during her trip, Florida police wrote in an application filed last week.

On August 27, Petito's mother received one last communication from her daughter, which she called an "odd text," the affidavit says.

The message read: "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls." Because the text message referred to Petito's grandfather as Stan, her mother was concerned that something was wrong, the warrant states.

Following that text message, Petito's phone was no longer operational, and she stopped posting anything on social media about their trip, the warrant says.

One more text came on August 30 that read, "No service in Yosemite," but her family doubts she wrote it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Scattered Showers, Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID cases and children

Image

Barr Reeve VB

Image

Linton VB

Image

Fougerousse

Image

Safe driving encouraged during harvest season

Image

Wabash Valley community sees recent surge in COVID-19 cases begin to let up

Image

Here's what the new Indiana Senate maps could mean for the Wabash Valley - and who you vote for in the future

Image

Childhood obesity on the rise during the pandemic

Image

It's almost fall - Kevin has the details about a shift in the forecast

Image

National Suicide Prevention Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474