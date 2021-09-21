Clear

How we can repair the damage of the Trump presidency

How we can repair the damage of the Trump presidency

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Michael D'Antonio

In the torrent of books published about Donald Trump's presidency, few have offered recommendations for both repairing the damage done by his norm-busting term and addressing the vulnerabilities he revealed in our existing system of checks and balances.

Take tax returns, for example: Whereas previous presidents made their tax returns public to assure the country they brought no financial conflicts of interest to the Oval Office, Trump declined to follow this tradition. Similarly, he issued pardons to a variety of personal friends -- including Roger Stone, Steve Bannon and Paul Manafort. This too departed from presidential norms.

In "After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency," legal scholars Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith offer a blueprint that the government could follow to correct those weaknesses.

The pair advise amending laws so that, contrary to practices established by a Justice Department memo, it's crystal clear that US presidents are subject to obstruction of justice charges while in office. They also recommend that when Congress authorizes a president to use military force abroad, that authorization should be subject to a two or three-year "sunset" clause. This would end so-called "forever wars" like the conflict in Afghanistan and prevent incidents like Trump's 2020 drone strike in Iraq, which escalated tension between the US and Iran. And among their other ideas are proposals to address Trump's misuse of the president's power to appoint "acting" officials who are not subject to confirmation.

The analysis and proposals in "After Trump" address ways that both the Justice Department and any special counsels appointed to conduct investigations can be protected from political pressure when faced with such scenarios, and it's hard to imagine two authors better suited to the task.

Bob Bauer is a former Obama administration White House counsel, a scholar in residence at New York University's law school and co-chair of President Biden's commission to study the Supreme Court. Jack Goldsmith was head of the Office of Legal Counsel in the George W. Bush administration and now teaches law at Harvard. He's also a senior fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution and co-founder of Lawfare, an influential online journal devoted to national security.

Although their book is circulating on Capitol Hill, and many of their ideas are already being considered by lawmakers, a conversation with the authors revealed their concern that more immediate crises in Washington might stall the effort to patch vulnerabilities Trump exploited -- which would allow a future president to pick up where Trump left off.

Below is a lightly edited Q&A with the authors.

Michael D'Antonio: Bob was White House counsel to President Obama, and you, Jack, were in the George W. Bush Justice Department. At first, you two were going to collaborate on a book about the counsel's office, right?

Jack Goldsmith: We blocked out a whole day to basically go through and plan that book. And over the course of that day, (we) kept coming back to current events and the extent to which the Trump presidency exemplified the gaps and limitations of the rules and norms of presidential accountability.

The great (post-Watergate) reforms of the 1970s, which were so important in establishing the rules for presidential accountability, had done a great job but had kind of run their course. Or at least their weaknesses had been exposed by the time of the Trump administration. By the end of the day, we basically decided that's the book we should write.

D'Antonio: Some of the history you cite shows presidents conforming to unwritten standards for how to wield presidential power. For example, presidents have generally relied on Department of Justice screenings and recommendations for pardons and grants of clemency. What leads presidents to accept these constraints when a decision is being made?

Bob Bauer: These are questions that are fundamentally influenced by the kind of (legacy) that a president wishes to leave behind, the legacy a president believes that he or she is establishing. And that will include circumstances in which the president, for example, could have exercised legal authority and chose not to do so.

For example, the use of the pardon power to reward friends and punish enemies, or to use it for brazenly political purposes. The choice isn't one that is, for the most part, dictated by constitutional or other more formal considerations, but simply by what the president believes should guide any chief executive's exercise of this authority.

D'Antonio: Presidents have gotten into controversies involving pardons issued as they leave office, but the pardon power seems quite absolute. What do you make of that?

Goldsmith: Congress can't stop the president from pardoning someone. The pardon power is absolute in that sense.

But Congress can punish both the president and the recipient of a pardon after the fact, if that pardon was given to (obstruct) justice, or if that pardon was part of a bribe to secure some benefit from the person who received the pardon.

We propose that Congress make very clear that those types of pardons would be criminal. We also propose that Congress prohibit self-pardons. Most of what Trump did in terms of pardoning his cronies, assuming there was no bribe, cannot be stopped without a constitutional amendment. But on the most egregious examples of pardon for bribe, for obstruction of justice or self-pardon, we do think Congress could take some action.

D'Antonio: It makes sense to address bribes and obstruction of justice where pardons are given, but where do you come down on investigating presidents and their actions after they leave office?

Bauer: Throughout the whole book, we talk about the risks of the legal process being weaponized; that is, something that is meant to address significant systemic issues for the operation of the government winds up being turned into a weapon to score partisan points. But this cannot mean a pass for presidents who are appropriately investigated for serious violations of the law. So there are risks either way: weaponization of the law or a major failure to enforce it.

D'Antonio: But there have been cases when an investigation might have been useful.

Bauer: We probably would have seen a significant number of questions (answered in) the investigation of Richard Nixon, but it was cut short by the pardon that was issued so rapidly after he left office.

Goldsmith: Bob is right that Nixon almost certainly would have been investigated had (President Gerald R.) Ford not pardoned him. And other presidential administrations have been investigated at the margins. These examples show both that it's possible to do so and that there's hesitancy to do so. And of course, Trump raises all of these issues in the extreme.

D'Antonio: The aftermath of Trump's presidency caused you to propose a host of new laws. For example, you propose that Congress require that presidential candidates disclose their tax returns. But the January 6 attack on the Capitol and the Covid-19 pandemic have distracted us. Are you concerned that the moment to correct what Trump revealed is passing or is some of the process going to take place in the justice system?

Bauer: There is an (ongoing) Manhattan district attorney's office investigation ... (but) a number of these investigations and legal matters don't involve his acts as president. Some occurred before his political career and some occurred during his candidacy, like the hush money payments scandal. So I don't think that the legal tale is complete yet.

Goldsmith: If Trump is discovered to have committed prosecutable crimes, and if Attorney General (Merrick) Garland believes that he can make a case, he'll have a question about whether he should do it. He might say yes, and he might say no, but he'll think through the consequences of whether to prosecute or not. And that's a legitimate function for a prosecutor to go through.

D'Antonio: Trump's violation of so many presidential standards could be an argument for the need to clarify what's expected of the president. Without those changes, would we be depending on officials to act with integrity, or fidelity to norms, in a way that Trump did not? And does the public have faith in their institutions?

Goldsmith: We do think that institutional reforms of the presidency help to maintain its legitimacy. So a lot of the changes that we propose for the Justice Department are designed to help the institution demonstrate more credibly that it's acting with integrity.

One of the controversies that arose related to the (2016) FBI investigations of both Hillary Clinton and the Trump campaign was that the FBI did not have a lot of concrete guidance for decision-making in those very contested, highly political contexts. A lot of the controversies and problems that (surrounded) the legitimacy of what the department was doing could have been avoided if there were clear and intelligent rules in place.

Another example is that (Trump administration) Attorney General (William) Barr would often comment publicly on an ongoing investigation in a way that was really harmful to the department's credibility and to the credibility of that investigation. This was inconsistent with things Barr himself had said about the way attorney generals were supposed to behave, but the norm about not commenting on ongoing investigations in the Justice Department did not clearly apply.

D'Antonio: After Watergate, there was a bipartisan effort to address presidential abuse of power, and as you say in your book it did work for a while. With Trumpism dominating the Republican Party, right now that doesn't seem likely. But are there some things you think may be possible?

Bauer: I do think you see that, for example, in areas like war powers there is the basis for some bipartisan agreement to address some of the abuses that we discussed in the book. Trump has forced a reckoning with how serious this problem can be, and what would happen if somebody came into power, Democrat or Republican, (who was) more cunning than Trump, more experienced in the use of levers of power, (and) who could do even more damage than Trump has done.

Goldsmith: It's a very important time to try to achieve some of these reforms. If Congress can exercise its presidential reform muscle, hopefully a few times, it will get stronger. It's a really important year coming up. And so we plan to do whatever we can to help move the process along.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Spotty Showers and Cooler Air
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Scattered rain, cooler afternoon. High: 77.

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Avoid social media ad con

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Northview VB

Image

West Vigo VB

Image

Helping Afghan Evacuees

Image

Here's how you can ensure your safety while in a grain bin

Image

Helping Afghan Evacuees

Image

Wedding planning and the pandemic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1598757

Reported Deaths: 27072
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61185210948
DuPage1035801354
Will869811087
Lake768681059
Kane65658847
Winnebago38862544
Madison37960572
St. Clair34925567
McHenry32921316
Peoria25869362
Champaign25754182
Sangamon24472268
McLean21753205
Tazewell19664326
Rock Island17726342
Kankakee16648233
Kendall15384106
LaSalle14419275
Macon14373237
Vermilion13104183
Adams12635147
DeKalb11606128
Williamson11325157
Whiteside7855176
Jackson763488
Boone758982
Coles7274112
Ogle709286
Grundy696781
Franklin680596
Clinton678398
Knox6586164
Marion6510138
Macoupin641599
Henry616074
Jefferson6011132
Effingham596581
Livingston567795
Woodford552591
Stephenson544389
Randolph526397
Monroe506199
Christian486280
Fulton485169
Morgan484195
Logan475473
Montgomery465676
Lee456056
Bureau424888
Perry413471
Saline403363
Fayette394056
Iroquois392772
McDonough353456
Jersey321253
Shelby307043
Douglas305536
Crawford301430
Lawrence297531
Union295447
Wayne272057
White264130
Richland259354
Hancock255534
Pike254556
Cass248928
Clark248738
Bond242824
Clay235547
Ford233856
Edgar232744
Carroll224437
Warren222457
Moultrie210731
Johnson210424
Washington205727
Jo Daviess204625
Greene200239
Mason197251
Wabash196915
Massac196644
De Witt193930
Piatt189814
Mercer188735
Cumberland176125
Menard157912
Jasper150618
Marshall134221
Hamilton128421
Brown10148
Pulaski97711
Schuyler9628
Edwards95515
Stark76227
Gallatin7375
Scott6925
Alexander67211
Henderson64014
Calhoun6382
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4765
Unassigned1852432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 934586

Reported Deaths: 15157
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1272871967
Lake629921090
Allen53252749
Hamilton43603446
St. Joseph41729586
Elkhart33340488
Vanderburgh30183442
Tippecanoe26738247
Johnson23466416
Hendricks22102340
Porter21573342
Clark17306227
Madison17213380
Vigo15991274
Monroe14404190
LaPorte14238237
Delaware13977219
Howard13772267
Kosciusko11310135
Hancock10749161
Warrick10616176
Bartholomew10461167
Floyd10375203
Wayne9848219
Grant9017200
Morgan8813159
Boone8351109
Dubois7647123
Henry7536129
Dearborn751787
Noble7369101
Marshall7314128
Cass7140117
Lawrence6913152
Shelby6526108
Jackson651884
Gibson6101106
Harrison601185
Huntington596192
Montgomery5756102
DeKalb568591
Knox5398104
Miami536684
Putnam532067
Clinton530965
Whitley520951
Steuben492867
Wabash480592
Jasper475561
Jefferson466291
Ripley451175
Adams441765
Daviess4105107
Scott400764
White388757
Clay387156
Greene385689
Decatur383496
Wells381683
Fayette371976
Posey358041
Jennings350356
Washington329747
LaGrange318775
Spencer315535
Fountain312354
Randolph309487
Sullivan304047
Owen282461
Starke276662
Orange274459
Fulton274253
Jay253034
Perry249352
Carroll242427
Franklin236737
Vermillion231450
Rush231330
Parke217720
Tipton208355
Pike204538
Blackford167434
Pulaski161751
Crawford144818
Newton142044
Benton141616
Brown133346
Martin127716
Switzerland124810
Warren114116
Union95511
Ohio78111
Unassigned0473