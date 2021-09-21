Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy are expecting first child

After months of concealing her blossoming belly, Jeannie Mai Jenkins revealed Monday that she and her rapper husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together.

"The Real" co-host shared the news on Monday's episode of her show.

"I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing," she said. "It's been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!"

She also shared exclusive photos with Women's Health.

"Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months," she told the publication. "So, we're relieved to finally share the news."

The 42-year-old said she also kept the news secret from her co-hosts, Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love.

The Jenkins, who married in March, used IVF to try and conceive and learned a month before their wedding that they were expecting. They suffered a pregnancy loss soon after.

"I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself," she told Women's Health. "My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never."

Disagreeing over starting a family reportedly played a role in the ending of her last marriage, but Mai Jenkins said falling in love with the famed rap artist changed her mind.

"Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself," she said. "Our love is honest, pure, and safe...something I hadn't felt as a child,"

