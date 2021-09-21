Clear

Two dose version of Johnson & Johnson shot 94% effective against Covid-19, study finds

Two dose version of Johnson & Johnson shot 94% effective against Covid-19, study finds

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

A two-dose version of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine provides 94% protection against symptomatic infection, the company said Tuesday -- making a two-dose regimen of J&J's Janssen vaccine comparable to a two-dose regimen of Moderna's or Pfizer's.

Plus, the company said, adding a booster dose to a single shot of the vaccine raised immunity even more, and should also protect people strongly against infection.

The company released some details of three studies looking at various aspects of its Janssen vaccine, and said that, taken together, they showed the vaccine provided long-lasting protection that could be boosted with an extra shot.

"Our large real-world-evidence and Phase 3 studies confirm that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides strong and long-lasting protection against COVID-19-related hospitalizations," Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, said in a statement.

"Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory. And, when a booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is given, the strength of protection against COVID-19 further increases."

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration on February 27. It has been given to about 14.8 million Americans, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The company's ongoing Phase 2 trial of a two-dose regimen showed giving two doses 56 days apart provided 100% protection against severe Covid-19 and 94% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 in the United States. Globally, the two-dose regimen provided 75% protection against moderate-to-severe Covid-19, the company said.

A second study showed people given a booster shot six months or longer after their first dose had a 12-fold increase in antibodies -- compared to a four-fold increase for people who got a second dose at two months. So protection should be stronger if people get boosters later, Dr. Dan Barouch, head of Beth Israel Deaconess' Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, told CNN.

"If you wait longer and have boost at six months or later then you likely will have better boost," said Barouch.

Third, the company said a real-world evidence study of 390,000 people in the US, using health insurance records through July -- so covering the Delta variant -- showed the one-shot J&J vaccine was 81% effective at preventing hospitalizations.

"The Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine showed vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19-related hospitalizations at 86% for participants younger than 60 years, and 78% for those 60 years and older," the company said.

"Among 390,517 vaccinated and 1,524,153 matched unvaccinated individuals, vaccine effectiveness 79% for COVID-19 and 81% for COVID-19-related hospitalizations," the Janssen-led research team wrote in a study posted online in a preprint.

"In high-Delta-incidence states, rates of observed COVID-19 were higher in both groups than in the national cohort," they added.

"In these states, vaccine effectiveness for observed COVID-19 was 79% overall and 78% during June and July, the months where Delta variant incidence was highest," they added.

Barouch, who has worked with Janssen to test the vaccine but who was not directly involved in the three studies, said people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be reassured by the data.

"All the vaccines in the US have shown robust and durable protection against severe disease and hospitalization," he said.

"Ultimately, the job of a vaccine is to keep you from being sick and keep you from going into the hospital and to keep you alive, and all of the vaccines are doing that."

Data on the J&J vaccine has come later than data about the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines because J&J's was authorized around two months later. Johnson & Johnson has said it will submit all of this data to the FDA for potential consideration for adding a booster dose, and perhaps for consideration to authorize a two-dose regimen.

The Janssen vaccine is made using a different technology from Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines. They deliver messenger RNA or mRNA directly to the body wrapped in compounds called lipids. The J&J vaccine is made using an adenovirus, a common cold virus, that's been engineered so it can get into cells, but then stops. It delivers genetic instructions that way.

Barouch said there is room for a variety of approaches.

"A single shot gives robust and durable protection over a substantial period of time of time with minimal evidence of decline," Barouch said.

"I think the single dose vaccine is a reasonable option for people and for countries that want a simple and convenient vaccine that can be administered quickly," he added.

"For outstanding protection, then a second shot can be given at any time between two months and eight months -- and the longer you wait, the better."

That, he said, is because the body mounts a variety of immune responses. Antibodies -- immune system proteins that can either flag an invader or directly attack and neutralize it -- build up quickly but can wane over time.

The body also produces cells called B cells and T cells, and these contribute to longer-term protection. Stimulating B cells with a boost after time -- after they have become less active -- appears to cause them to generate fresh antibodies more effectively, he said.

Barouch said the J&J vaccine may appear less effective in countries outside the United States because it was tested in many countries when variants were circulating that can evade the protection offered by vaccines.

The Beta or B.1.351 variant is an example -- it has so-called escape mutations that help it hide from the immune response. It circulated widely in South Africa but has been outcompeted in the US by Delta, which does not appear to escape immune protection as well.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Scattered rain, cooler afternoon. High: 77.

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Avoid social media ad con

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Northview VB

Image

West Vigo VB

Image

Helping Afghan Evacuees

Image

Here's how you can ensure your safety while in a grain bin

Image

Helping Afghan Evacuees

Image

Wedding planning and the pandemic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1598757

Reported Deaths: 27072
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61185210948
DuPage1035801354
Will869811087
Lake768681059
Kane65658847
Winnebago38862544
Madison37960572
St. Clair34925567
McHenry32921316
Peoria25869362
Champaign25754182
Sangamon24472268
McLean21753205
Tazewell19664326
Rock Island17726342
Kankakee16648233
Kendall15384106
LaSalle14419275
Macon14373237
Vermilion13104183
Adams12635147
DeKalb11606128
Williamson11325157
Whiteside7855176
Jackson763488
Boone758982
Coles7274112
Ogle709286
Grundy696781
Franklin680596
Clinton678398
Knox6586164
Marion6510138
Macoupin641599
Henry616074
Jefferson6011132
Effingham596581
Livingston567795
Woodford552591
Stephenson544389
Randolph526397
Monroe506199
Christian486280
Fulton485169
Morgan484195
Logan475473
Montgomery465676
Lee456056
Bureau424888
Perry413471
Saline403363
Fayette394056
Iroquois392772
McDonough353456
Jersey321253
Shelby307043
Douglas305536
Crawford301430
Lawrence297531
Union295447
Wayne272057
White264130
Richland259354
Hancock255534
Pike254556
Cass248928
Clark248738
Bond242824
Clay235547
Ford233856
Edgar232744
Carroll224437
Warren222457
Moultrie210731
Johnson210424
Washington205727
Jo Daviess204625
Greene200239
Mason197251
Wabash196915
Massac196644
De Witt193930
Piatt189814
Mercer188735
Cumberland176125
Menard157912
Jasper150618
Marshall134221
Hamilton128421
Brown10148
Pulaski97711
Schuyler9628
Edwards95515
Stark76227
Gallatin7375
Scott6925
Alexander67211
Henderson64014
Calhoun6382
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4765
Unassigned1852432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 934586

Reported Deaths: 15157
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1272871967
Lake629921090
Allen53252749
Hamilton43603446
St. Joseph41729586
Elkhart33340488
Vanderburgh30183442
Tippecanoe26738247
Johnson23466416
Hendricks22102340
Porter21573342
Clark17306227
Madison17213380
Vigo15991274
Monroe14404190
LaPorte14238237
Delaware13977219
Howard13772267
Kosciusko11310135
Hancock10749161
Warrick10616176
Bartholomew10461167
Floyd10375203
Wayne9848219
Grant9017200
Morgan8813159
Boone8351109
Dubois7647123
Henry7536129
Dearborn751787
Noble7369101
Marshall7314128
Cass7140117
Lawrence6913152
Shelby6526108
Jackson651884
Gibson6101106
Harrison601185
Huntington596192
Montgomery5756102
DeKalb568591
Knox5398104
Miami536684
Putnam532067
Clinton530965
Whitley520951
Steuben492867
Wabash480592
Jasper475561
Jefferson466291
Ripley451175
Adams441765
Daviess4105107
Scott400764
White388757
Clay387156
Greene385689
Decatur383496
Wells381683
Fayette371976
Posey358041
Jennings350356
Washington329747
LaGrange318775
Spencer315535
Fountain312354
Randolph309487
Sullivan304047
Owen282461
Starke276662
Orange274459
Fulton274253
Jay253034
Perry249352
Carroll242427
Franklin236737
Vermillion231450
Rush231330
Parke217720
Tipton208355
Pike204538
Blackford167434
Pulaski161751
Crawford144818
Newton142044
Benton141616
Brown133346
Martin127716
Switzerland124810
Warren114116
Union95511
Ohio78111
Unassigned0473