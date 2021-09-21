Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

China's Evergrande puts on a brave face. But will Beijing bail it out?

China's Evergrande puts on a brave face. But will Beijing bail it out?

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 6:20 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Laura He, CNN Business

Evergrande's chairman promised his employees Tuesday that they will "walk out of the darkness" caused by the embattled Chinese conglomerate's historic debt crisis.

But what happens next for the company is still anyone's guess, and the lack of guidance from the company and authorities in Beijing about how the crisis will be resolved is creating uncertainty for investors worldwide amid fears that a collapse could slam China's vast property sector and the global economy.

Xu Jiayin, the chairman of Evergrande Group, acknowledged in a letter to employees that the cash-strapped real estate developer "has encountered unprecedented difficulties." The letter was published in the Paper, a state-owned Chinese media outlet, and confirmed to be genuine by an Evergrande representative.

"I am convinced that through the joint efforts and hard work of leaders and employees at all levels, Evergrande will surely walk out of the darkness as soon as possible," he wrote. Xu added that he thinks the company will "surely be able to speed up the full resumption of work and production."

Xu's letter made no mention of debt repayments due this week.

The stock dropped as much as 7% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, though later pared most of its losses to end down 0.4%. That came after Monday's 10% plunge. The stock has shed 84% this year and is currently trading at its lowest level since 2011.

Interest payments totaling more than $100 million are due Thursday on two of the company's bonds, according to data provider Refinitiv. But it's not clear how much — if any — of its debt obligations Evergrande will be able to meet. The group is China's most indebted developer, with more than $300 billion worth of liabilities. Over the last few weeks, it warned investors twice that it could default if it's unable to raise money quickly.

Fears over Evergrande gripped global markets on Monday, causing stocks to sink in Hong Kong, New York and and other major markets. Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday and resume trading Wednesday.

The lack of official comment from Beijing over how the Evergrande crisis may be resolved appears to be a major source of uncertainty. Economists at Macquarie Group said Tuesday that they expect Chinese policymakers to be "patient."

The government still wants to deter "excessive risk-taking" from property developers like Evergrande, wrote Macquarie's Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji, in a research note. But Beijing will also want to "maintain stability" in the property sector, they added. Evergrande alone holds about 6.5% of the total debt held by the country's property sector, according to an estimate by UBS.

"As such, policymakers would choose to wait first, then step in later to ensure an orderly debt restructuring," Hu and Ji wrote.

Tommy Wu, lead economist for Oxford Economics, said he expects Beijing to intervene in some capacity.

"At least they will engineer some sort of restructuring so that it will look like more like a soft landing for the Evergrande saga," Wu said.

Evergrande's troubles have been brewing for a while. In recent years, debts ballooned as it borrowed to finance its various businesses, from housing and electric vehicles to sports and theme parks. Then, in August 2020, Beijing started reining in the property sector's excessive borrowing in an attempt to prevent the housing market from overheating and to curb debt growth.

In recent weeks, Evergrande's liquidity crisis has intensified, triggering a further plunge in the company's stocks and bonds.

The crisis has even sparked social unrest. The Chinese media outlet Caixin reported last week that several hundred people who had invested in an Evergrande wealth management product surrounded the company's Shenzhen headquarters, demanding their money back.

The need to "soften the blow" for small investors will likely be the focus of any restructuring of Evergrande, according to Robert Carnell, head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING Economics.

He cited Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent emphasis on "common prosperity" and a need to redistribute wealth in the interest of "social fairness." That pledge has influenced Beijing's sweeping crackdown on tech, finance, education and other sectors, as it blames the private sector for causing financial risks and exacerbating corruption and inequality.

Carnell wrote in a research note Tuesday that he expected the government to force investors to sit through an "uncomfortable wait" before deciding Evergrande's ultimate fate. He pointed to Huarong Asset Management, whose stock was suspended from trading for several months this year after suffering a liquidity crunch and failing to release its 2020 financial results. The company was eventually bailed out by state-backed investors.

"There was a palpable sense of warning in that wait — don't expect to suffer no losses — before the eventual rescue was put in place," Carnell said.

Macquarie's Hu and Ji, meanwhile, don't think a "wholesale bailout" of Evergrande is likely.

"The government would make sure that the pre-sold apartments get done and delivered to homebuyers," they said, though they added that shareholders and lenders could "take a big loss."

— Kristie Lu Stout and Jadyn Sham contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Northview VB

Image

West Vigo VB

Image

Helping Afghan Evacuees

Image

Here's how you can ensure your safety while in a grain bin

Image

Helping Afghan Evacuees

Image

Wedding planning and the pandemic

Image

"This is not a mask issue. This is a local control issue"; Illinois Superintendents pen Op-Ed opposing mandates

Image

A pandemic paper shortage

Image

Here comes fall - and a look at what's ahead for the new season

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1598757

Reported Deaths: 27072
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61185210948
DuPage1035801354
Will869811087
Lake768681059
Kane65658847
Winnebago38862544
Madison37960572
St. Clair34925567
McHenry32921316
Peoria25869362
Champaign25754182
Sangamon24472268
McLean21753205
Tazewell19664326
Rock Island17726342
Kankakee16648233
Kendall15384106
LaSalle14419275
Macon14373237
Vermilion13104183
Adams12635147
DeKalb11606128
Williamson11325157
Whiteside7855176
Jackson763488
Boone758982
Coles7274112
Ogle709286
Grundy696781
Franklin680596
Clinton678398
Knox6586164
Marion6510138
Macoupin641599
Henry616074
Jefferson6011132
Effingham596581
Livingston567795
Woodford552591
Stephenson544389
Randolph526397
Monroe506199
Christian486280
Fulton485169
Morgan484195
Logan475473
Montgomery465676
Lee456056
Bureau424888
Perry413471
Saline403363
Fayette394056
Iroquois392772
McDonough353456
Jersey321253
Shelby307043
Douglas305536
Crawford301430
Lawrence297531
Union295447
Wayne272057
White264130
Richland259354
Hancock255534
Pike254556
Cass248928
Clark248738
Bond242824
Clay235547
Ford233856
Edgar232744
Carroll224437
Warren222457
Moultrie210731
Johnson210424
Washington205727
Jo Daviess204625
Greene200239
Mason197251
Wabash196915
Massac196644
De Witt193930
Piatt189814
Mercer188735
Cumberland176125
Menard157912
Jasper150618
Marshall134221
Hamilton128421
Brown10148
Pulaski97711
Schuyler9628
Edwards95515
Stark76227
Gallatin7375
Scott6925
Alexander67211
Henderson64014
Calhoun6382
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4765
Unassigned1852432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 934586

Reported Deaths: 15157
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1272871967
Lake629921090
Allen53252749
Hamilton43603446
St. Joseph41729586
Elkhart33340488
Vanderburgh30183442
Tippecanoe26738247
Johnson23466416
Hendricks22102340
Porter21573342
Clark17306227
Madison17213380
Vigo15991274
Monroe14404190
LaPorte14238237
Delaware13977219
Howard13772267
Kosciusko11310135
Hancock10749161
Warrick10616176
Bartholomew10461167
Floyd10375203
Wayne9848219
Grant9017200
Morgan8813159
Boone8351109
Dubois7647123
Henry7536129
Dearborn751787
Noble7369101
Marshall7314128
Cass7140117
Lawrence6913152
Shelby6526108
Jackson651884
Gibson6101106
Harrison601185
Huntington596192
Montgomery5756102
DeKalb568591
Knox5398104
Miami536684
Putnam532067
Clinton530965
Whitley520951
Steuben492867
Wabash480592
Jasper475561
Jefferson466291
Ripley451175
Adams441765
Daviess4105107
Scott400764
White388757
Clay387156
Greene385689
Decatur383496
Wells381683
Fayette371976
Posey358041
Jennings350356
Washington329747
LaGrange318775
Spencer315535
Fountain312354
Randolph309487
Sullivan304047
Owen282461
Starke276662
Orange274459
Fulton274253
Jay253034
Perry249352
Carroll242427
Franklin236737
Vermillion231450
Rush231330
Parke217720
Tipton208355
Pike204538
Blackford167434
Pulaski161751
Crawford144818
Newton142044
Benton141616
Brown133346
Martin127716
Switzerland124810
Warren114116
Union95511
Ohio78111
Unassigned0473