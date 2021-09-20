Clear

How Taiwan's last 'fire fishing' boat is keeping tradition alive

How Taiwan's last 'fire fishing' boat is keeping tradition alive

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: Text by Gladys Tsai, CNN; Video by John Mees, CNN

As night falls, a group of fishermen set sail off the coast of northern Taiwan, where they prepare to catch sardines with a traditional method: fire.

Once they are at sea, a fisherman lights fire on a stick with acetylene gas -- generated by adding water to calcium carbide, which locals call sulfuric stones.

A chaotic scene follows: Hundreds of glittering scaled sardines leap out of the sea like shooting stars, while other fishermen scoop them up in nets.

As the fishing gets underway, the pungent smell of the gas lingers in the air.

For centuries, local fishermen in northern Taiwan have been catching scaled sardines with fire. According to the New Taipei City's Cultural Affairs Department, the earliest documentation of the technique involving calcium carbide is from around a century ago, during a period when the island was ruled by the Japanese.

The practice is believed to have originated from the Basay people, an aboriginal group who lived in the area for centuries.

As recently as six decades ago, some 100 fishing boats would set sail between May and August, illuminating the sea with soft yellow flames. But as the scaled sardines dropped in value, only a single fire fishing boat still exists in Taiwan today.

A practice dating back centuries

Hsu Cheng-cheng, a Taiwanese tour organizer, has been on a mission to keep the tradition alive.

Since 2012, Hsu has been running regular tours in Jinshan, a rural coastal town in northern Taiwan, allowing tourists to appreciate the tradition up close.

He explains that the fire fishing practice was widely adopted in the old days because it was effective in catching scaled sardines, which were popular in Taiwan.

"Back in the days, people would catch scaled sardines as food. The fish is sweet and has a lot of tiny bones, so it is rich in calcium," he tells CNN. "The fish is usually pan fried or braised in soy sauce with shredded ginger."

Scaled sardines were normally caught during the summer season because the fish would follow the water current through the Pacific Ocean to the shores of northern Taiwan.

Once the boat arrived at the fishing location, the fisherman responsible for lighting the fire -- known as the "fire chief" -- would instruct his team to add the right amount of water at the right time.

Sardines, attracted to the light, jumped out of the water and into fishing nets.

However, the tradition slowly faded away as the number of scaled sardines in the area dropped rapidly. The fish also gradually became less popular and cheaper, prompting many fishermen to retire and leave the industry.

Saving the tradition

Hsu, 60, said he was inspired to save the tradition because it was an important part of Taiwan's local heritage.

"I had a strong feeling that it was soon going extinct," he says.

Hsu, who has also led eco-tours, says he values the importance of cultural heritage due to its intertwining relationship with local ecology.

Because it is no longer profitable to catch scaled sardines, Hsu's tours have generated income for the fishermen, allowing them to carry on with the tradition and promote it to the rest of the world.

In 2015, the fire fishing tradition was listed by the local government as a "cultural asset", raising awareness about the importance of preserving the practice.

A glimmer of hope

While many fishermen have retired due to the demanding work and low income, Chien Shi-kai, 28, decided to join the profession to carry on the family business.

Chien began learning how to catch sardines with fire soon after he finished a compulsory military service.

"My father owns one of the fire fishing boats, so it was natural for me to join the business," he says.

"Two years ago, the 'fire chief' had to retire due to health issues. My father and uncles on the boat wanted to pass the tradition down to the next generation and they encouraged me to take over. That's why I became fire chief in such a short time."

Today, Chien is responsible for lighting the flame on the last fire fishing boat in Taiwan.

During the summer fishing season, he usually works all night to make the catch. "It's a nocturnal job with heavy labor. When things get busy, we have to work from 4 p.m. all the way until 7 a.m.," says Chien.

But the job is rewarding, he adds, because he enjoys the sense of achievement when he hits the right spot and comes back with a big catch.

Various plans have been discussed between the community and the authorities to keep the fire fishing tradition alive, but Chien says nothing is more pressing than bringing the fish back.

"Whether you want to promote it as a tourist attraction or increase the profitability of the business, it all goes back to the fish," he explains. "If we don't have any fish, it won't be exciting for tourists, nor will it be possible to increase income."

Meanwhile, Chien and Hsu have teamed up.

Hsu has been running 4.5-hour tours to showcase fire fishing for tourists and photo enthusiasts during the summer months. From Bisha Harbor in Keelung, a neighboring city of New Taipei, tourists can board a separate vessel that sails close to Chien's fishing boat as it makes the catch.

The practice is fully catered to tourists: the fire fishing boat sails slower than usual, so that the boat filled with tourists can catch up; the fishermen also stay in one spot longer than usual so that people can capture the beauty of the scene with their cameras.

After catching the scaled sardines in front of tourists, most of the fish are subsequently released back to the sea. Hsu says this will hopefully allow the fish population to grow in the future.

He hopes that the current business model can give the old tradition a chance to survive.

"If the fish are back again and such practice can create enough economic benefits, new fishermen might join, and the tradition might be revived," says Hsu.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's how you can ensure your safety while in a grain bin

Image

Helping Afghan Evacuees

Image

Wedding planning and the pandemic

Image

"This is not a mask issue. This is a local control issue"; Illinois Superintendents pen Op-Ed opposing mandates

Image

A pandemic paper shortage

Image

Here comes fall - and a look at what's ahead for the new season

Image

Here comes fall - and a look at what's ahead for the new season

Image

Models are set to hit the runway in Terre Haute - wearing trash. Here's why

Image

Police identify pedestrian killed in Friday night crash near Lyford T

Image

Homebound Hoosiers and the vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468