Clear

Holiday bummer: Now prices are soaring for Christmas trees and decorations

Holiday bummer: Now prices are soaring for Christmas trees and decorations

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 2:01 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 2:01 PM
Posted By: By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business

It's a good thing that consumers are in a mood to spend heading into the holiday season. They may have to dish out more for a new artificial Christmas tree this year, depending on where they buy it from.

Some large sellers of artificial trees say they are increasing their prices by double-digit percentages and are blaming unduly high shipping costs tied to the ongoing global supply chain mess.

"We'll have to raise prices. For trees, it'll be on average about 20% higher," said Mac Harman, CEO of Balsam Hill. The company, based in Redwood City, California, does more than $200 million in direct-to-consumer annual sales of artificial Christmas trees and other decorations in the United States.

"Even then it won't cover our own costs because we're paying as much as 300% more per shipping container this year," said Harmon.

Months and months of shipping disruptions resulting in part from pandemic-triggered overseas factory shutdowns, port congestion and shipping container and labor shortages have caused delays for products ranging from laptops to sofa sets.

Now, with the year-end festive season around the corner, suppliers of seasonal decor are also anxious about having enough products on hand to meet demand.

National Tree Company in Cranford, New Jersey, is a large wholesaler of artificial trees and other holiday decor such as ornaments, wreaths and inflatables Santas to retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Chris Butler, the company's CEO, expects shoppers will be keen to indulge in decorations to celebrate, especially after another challenging year in a pandemic.

"From a macro perspective, we expect demand for our products will be up 25% over last year," said Butler. "We expect to sell roughly 1.5 million to 2 million artificial trees this year."

But he worries that if demand is too robust, he might not be adequately stocked to meet it because of shipping delays. The bulk of the company's products are made in China.

"We think we are 10% below where we typically are every year with our inventory of trees, wreaths and garlands," he said. Butler said National Tree Company is raising its wholesale tree prices by 20% to 25% because of exorbitant freight costs. Retailers, in turn, might pass along some of this price increase to consumers, he added.

"We didn't have any products to sell"

The industry group American Christmas Tree Association estimates the overall size of the US market for artificial Christmas trees to be somewhere between $1 billion to $2 billion annually.

At Balsam Hill, delays in receiving inventory have already created unprecedented setbacks.

In mid-August, the company sent out its fall products catalog. Besides Christmas products, the business also sells fall decor items like wreaths for the front door or porch, which it imports from China along with most of its other fall products and the Christmas trees.

"For the first time ever for us, the catalog was out, and we didn't have any products to sell," said Harman. "Our shipments didn't arrive on time. We're still trying to figure out exactly where the products are. Are they still on the water or stuck in ports? If this keeps happening, we could go out of business."

Some inventory has arrived. "It's about 12 out of 50 products listed in the catalog," he said. "Our overall daily sales are significantly down because we don't have items to sell."

He hopes to be in a better position with Christmas trees "because we do bring them in throughout the year," he said. But even so, Harmon said Balsam Hill's tree inventory is running about 22% below last year's level and overall inventory of holiday seasonal decor is down 42% year-over-year.

"What we're most concerned about are decorations like ornaments, tree skirts and wreaths," he said. "We source these products worldwide. Even if one or two containers with those items get delayed, we may not have a whole category of items." Harmon said holiday ornament supplies are 50% below last year's levels.

Treetime, a direct-to-consumer seller of artificial Christmas trees and decorations based in Lake Barrington, Illinois, said it has incurred a more than a 500% jump in shipping costs this year.

The company designs and manufactures its own brand of pre-lit and unlit trees that cost $100 to over $1,000 depending on the height and design. Its trees are also made in China.

"We're absolutely trying to absorb some of the tremendous freight cost increases ourselves," said Laurie Kane, co-owner of Treetime. Some of it, she said, will hit consumers' wallets.

"We're increasing our prices, but we're trying to hold it to under 20%," she said.

Kane is keeping a close eye on holiday shipments, which should have arrived by now by haven't.

For Kane, it's critical that the inventory comes in by Thanksgiving.

"The misconception is that people start decorating in December, but it's really by November end," she said. "December is when you buy the presents. Will anyone want our products if they come in later than that? That's the biggest challenge for us."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Scattered Rain, Cloudy Start
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Western Indiana Tour

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Scattered showers, cloudy start. High: 81.

Image

Local Woman's Back to School Drive

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Image

Sunday Evening: Scattered showers and storms.

Image

Sunday: Increasing clouds, hot. High: 90°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 89°

Image

Casey-Westfield

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468