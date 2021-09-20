Clear

Break the ice with your tween or teen using TV shows, social media and podcasts

Break the ice with your tween or teen using TV shows, social media and podcasts

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Icard, CNN

Trying to talk with adolescents can feel fruitless, but you have a way to reach them that you may not realize.

Meeting kids where their interests lie -- rather than asking, forcing or, most ineffectively, begging them to come around to yours -- is critical.

Any parent of a young person will tell you that the more you seem needy of your teen's attention, the less they're willing to give. This is where pop culture and media become more than lighthearted fun.

They're your secret weapons.

Having small conversation openers geared up -- whether a TikTok video when everyone is too busy to sit down, a podcast for running errands in the car or a TV show for when your child is finally ready to relax with you before bedtime -- can help turn little moments of connection into big wins.

A note of caution: You won't earn any credibility with your teen by asking if your sneakers are "chuegy" or learning all the words to sing along to "Stay" by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi. Any good tool can be used to fix things or damage them. Pop culture is no different, so be careful that you're using this new information to learn more about your kiddo, not make them cringe.

Below are some of my favorites from a variety of media that can help open the door to better talks with your kids. Experience them together and then listen to your child's reaction.

By stepping into their experiences, you'll show you're an understanding and flexible person, building the bonds you need to stay on the same team through adolescence.

Talk about fitting in

I love "The Unicorn," a family sitcom on Netflix about a widowed father raising two young girls. If you start this series with your family, pay attention to season one, episode two, when the dad catches his daughter riding her bike somewhere off limits.

Her explanation of why she needed to take photos for Instagram is exactly what parents need to understand about the pressure young teens feel. His thoughtful reply is pretty great parenting. This show, and especially this moment, can open up some worthy discussions for your family about social media specifically or the need to feel normal in general.

Talk about middle school

On his podcast "People I (Mostly) Admire," host Steve Levitt interviews a variety of interesting people. The next time you're riding in the car together, don't miss episode 13, "Don't Try To Change Yourself All at Once."

Yul Kwon -- a son of immigrants, winner of season 13 of "Survivor," attorney and FBI Academy instructor -- discusses his crippling childhood anxiety and how he decided in seventh grade he would try to overcome it by doing one brave thing each day.

You'll find lots of material hear to talk about with your tween, including what it's really like in middle school, how to decide what kind of person to be and what it means to be brave.

Talk about anxiety and emotions

On her wildly popular Instagram account haleydrewthis, artist Haley Weaver shares a daily doodle celebrating everyday moments. Often, she addresses her own anxiety and how she copes.

Follow along with your young teen, and you can share your favorites back and forth in your DMs, opening up a bright and colorful way to discuss complex emotions and the importance of self-care.

Talk about social media

Parents raved about the 2020 docudrama "The Social Dilemma," for its revealing insight into the ways social platforms manipulate their audience. While the message was legitimate, the film gives off major after-school-special vibes, making it less useful in starting rich dialogues with tweens and teens.

The characters are corny and flat, and the stakes a bit too high, which gives kids reason to quickly write off the important messages behind the film.

If you're looking for a good way to unveil how social platforms manipulate data (and users) behind the scenes, choose "The Great Hack" for your next family movie night.

Talk about sex and puberty

Coming of age shows seem to be popping up everywhere, much to my delight, as early adolescence is ripe with humor, warmth and epiphany.

Mindy Kaling's Netflix hit, "Never Have I Ever," stands out as a funny, sensitive and realistic look at the life of a first generation Indian-American high schooler exploring the ideas of dating, popularity, sex and growing up. Parents will find plenty of moments to open discussions about consent, choosing a partner (or not) and safe versus risky behavior.

If this one feels too grown-up for your family, a softer approach would be the show "Love on the Spectrum," a heartwarming and intelligent series that follows adults with autism as they venture into the dating world. It brings up lots of important topics such as compatibility, loneliness and intimacy but in a way that might feel less personal or embarrassing to your teen.

Talk just for fun

TikTok videos can be a fun way to connect, especially when time is tight. They can also signal to your growing child that you still want to have fun together.

The Parent-Kid challenge is a cute peek into what teens really think about their parents, and the parents in this one do a great job of not freaking out about their teens' answers. Enjoying moments like this, even when the answers surprise you, is a great way to show your teen that you won't overreact when they want to talk with you about weightier things.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered Rain, Cloudy Start
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Western Indiana Tour

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Scattered showers, cloudy start. High: 81.

Image

Local Woman's Back to School Drive

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Image

Sunday Evening: Scattered showers and storms.

Image

Sunday: Increasing clouds, hot. High: 90°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 89°

Image

Casey-Westfield

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468