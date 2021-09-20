Houston Police responding to reports of 2 officers shot

Law enforcement officers are responding to reports of two officers shot in Houston, the Houston Police Department said in a tweet.

"It's unknown what agency officers are from at this time," the police department said.

Houston Fire Department spokesperson Martee Boose told CNN in an email that the scene is "active" but didn't have additional details.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he is heading to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

