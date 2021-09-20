Clear

5 things to know for September 20: Coronavirus, immigration, Canada, Afghanistan, UN

5 things to know for September 20: Coronavirus, immigration, Canada, Afghanistan, UN

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

What's "stagflation?" It's a period of high inflation and stagnant economic growth, and it can be a lose-lose situation for economic policy makers. Unfortunately, it looks like mild stagflation already may have hit the US.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Skyrocketing Covid-19 cases are forcing hospitals to ration care, leading to life-or-death decisions even for those without the virus. Some 80% of ICU beds in the country are in use, with nearly 30% occupied by Covid-19 patients, recent data from the US Department of Health and Human Services shows. In the past week, the US has averaged around 1,926 Covid-19 deaths a day, the highest average since early March. The FDA's vaccine advisers on Friday declined to recommend approval of Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer. They did, however, recommend emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe infection, and health care workers and others at high risk of getting infected at work.

2. Immigration

Thousands of migrants have gathered under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas along the southern US border, waiting for processing and possible entry into the US. As of Saturday, there were more than 14,300 migrants -- many of them Haitian -- under the bridge. That number has swelled from about 400 early last week. The Department of Homeland Security is getting resources from the Defense Department for more assistance in the area, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he will head to Texas to address the situation. DHS is also planning to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti. The tight, squalid conditions under the bridge, where migrants are gathered en masse under makeshift tents, have also raised concerns of possible humanitarian and public health crises.

3. Canada

Canadians head to the polls today in a snap election that could bolster Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's position -- or imbue the country's government with bitter political polarization. Trudeau called the snap election in mid-August, barely two years into his minority government, betting he could capitalize on his handling of the pandemic to win a majority in parliament. However, he has faced a significant challenge from Erin O'Toole, Canada's Conservative Party leader. Trudeau and O'Toole are likely the only party leaders with enough support to form a government. The pandemic, climate change, housing affordability and gun control have all featured as major issues, but election experts say many Canadians don't see the need for this election and are annoyed with the political posturing and vitriol that has accompanied it.

4. Afghanistan

The families of 10 civilians killed in a US airstrike in Kabul in late August are demanding justice after the US military admitted the strike was a mistake. Initially, the Pentagon said the airstrike, which came during the chaotic final days of the US troop withdrawal, had successfully targeted a facilitator affiliated with ISIS-K and destroyed a car full of explosives. A US military investigation into the incident revealed the car was likely not a threat associated with ISIS-K. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top general of US Central Command, said the strike was a "mistake." Of the 10 civilians killed, seven were children. This incident has fueled more criticism of the Biden administration's handling of the troop withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan.

5. United Nations

High-level talks at the 76th UN General Assembly kick off this week, with world leaders meeting to debate two major global challenges: ending the pandemic and forging a healthier economy. Other divisive issues will be on the table, too, likely including the military coup in Myanmar, the future of democracy in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, tensions with Iran and North Korea, and climate issues. Despite urging from the US government to attend the meeting virtually, more than 100 heads of state and government are due to come to Manhattan in person, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and US President Biden.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here's who won at last night's 2021 Emmy Awards 

Let's see how acclaimed your last year of pandemic binge-watching was.

Puma launches an Animal Crossing clothing collection

And ... oh no, there goes all my money!

French slackliner crosses the Seine from the Eiffel Tower in breathtaking stunt

Slacklining is like tightrope walking, except the line isn't pulled taut. Why would anyone do that, you ask? It is a mystery.

Samuel Adams' new beer is so strong it's illegal in 15 states

At 28% ABV, you better have some friends around to share.

The Netherlands, the world's tallest nation, is getting shorter

"Hey, fun fact, did you know The Netherlands is the world's tallest nation?" -- all of us, today, to anyone who will listen

TODAY'S QUOTE

"All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding."

Richard Stafford, an attorney for the family of Instagram influencer Gabby Petito, 22, who disappeared while traveling with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. FBI officials now say human remains "consistent with the description of" Petito have been found in Teton County, Wyoming. Authorities are now searching for Laundrie, who has dropped out of contact. Laundrie is not wanted for a crime, officials have said.

TODAY'S NUMBER

17

That's how many named storms have arisen during the Atlantic hurricane season as of this morning. The latest ones to watch out for are Tropical Storms Peter and Rose. 2021 is only the third year to have reached at least 17 named storms by this point of the season since the satellite era began in 1966.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Graceful lines

Arabic calligraphy is stunning, and it's a joy to watch this artist weave together the words of the Throne Verse, a famous verse from the Quran. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Rain, Cloudy Start
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Western Indiana Tour

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Scattered showers, cloudy start. High: 81.

Image

Local Woman's Back to School Drive

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Image

Sunday Evening: Scattered showers and storms.

Image

Sunday: Increasing clouds, hot. High: 90°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 89°

Image

Casey-Westfield

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468