Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Evergrande's debt crisis is wreaking havoc on Hong Kong's stock market

Evergrande's debt crisis is wreaking havoc on Hong Kong's stock market

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 6:20 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Laura He, CNN Business

Evergrande's debt crisis is continuing to unsettle investors in Asia and raising concerns about whether a potential default by the troubled Chinese conglomerate could spill over to other parts of the economy.

Shares of Evergrande Group plummeted 10% in Hong Kong on Monday, hitting just 2.28 Hong Kong dollars ($0.29) per share. The stock has shed 84% so far this year, plunging below its 2009 IPO price of 3.5 Hong Kong dollars ($0.45).

The Hang Seng Index on Monday dropped 3.3%, suffering its worst decline in nearly two months, as Chinese banks, insurers and other real estate companies were slammed.

Evergrande is facing a few critical deadlines this week. It was supposed to repay interest on some bank loans on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet recently reported that Chinese authorities have told major banks that they won't receive those payments.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request from CNN Business for comment about those payments.

And interest payments totaling more than $100 million are due later this week on two of the company's bonds, according to data provider Refinitiv.

But it's not clear how much — if any — of those debt obligations Evergrande will be able to meet. The group is China's most indebted developer, with more than $300 billion worth of liabilities. Over the last few weeks, it's warned investors of cash flow issues, saying that it could default if it's unable to raise money quickly.

Evergrande's debt burden is so large that analysts have warned that risks could spread throughout China. The company holds about 6.5% of the total debt held by China's property sector, according to an estimate by UBS.

The Hang Seng Property Index, which tracks major developers listed in the city, sank 6.7%, hitting its lowest level since May 2016. The chill might have been exacerbated by a Reuters report late Friday afternoon, which cited anonymous sources as saying that Beijing has called on Hong Kong's powerful property tycoons to pour resources and influence into backing Beijing's interests.

Hong Kong developers New World Development and Chinese Estates Holdings, well known as Evergrande's long-time allies that often supported the company by buying its bonds or part of its stakes, fell 12.3% and 8.5%, respectively. Another Chinese property developer, Country Garden, lost more than 6%.

The sell-off spread to shares of Chinese banks and insurance companies. Ping An Insurance — the country's largest insurer and one of its biggest property investors — slid nearly 6% on Monday to its lowest level since 2017. The heavy losses came even though Ping An said Friday that the company has "zero exposure" to Evergrande, while risks to its other property investments were "controllable," according to Chinese state media.

Mainland Chinese stock and bond markets were shut Monday for a public holiday and will reopen on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs analysts warned of "rising risks" from the Chinese property market.

"Concerns over Evergrande are rising and signs of financing difficulties spreading to other developers are emerging," they said in a research report published Sunday night. The Chinese government needs to "carefully manage" Evergrande's potential default or restructuring, while delivering a clear message to help "shore up confidence and to stop the spillover effect," they said.

Evergrande has about 200,000 employees, raked in more than $110 billion in sales last year and has more than 1,300 developments, according to the company. Its huge liabilities are widely held by financial institutions, retail investors, homebuyers and suppliers in the construction, materials and design industries.

Trouble at the heavily indebted property giant has been brewing for the past year. In August 2020, Beijing began containing the property sector's excessive borrowing in an attempt to prevent the housing market from overheating and to curb debt growth.

Evergrade's liquidity crisis has intensified in recent weeks, triggering a further plunge in the company's stocks and bonds.

Early last week, the Chinese media outlet Caixin reported that several hundred people who had invested in an Evergrande wealth management product surrounded the company's Shenzhen headquarters, demanding their money back.

They also questioned a senior Evergrande executive, who they claimed had redeemed his investment several months ago, suggesting that he had known the extent of the company's problems before telling investors.

The company on Friday warned that six of its executives could face "severe punishments" for cashing out early on the wealth management product. On Saturday, the company said it would start repaying its wealth management investors with real estate.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Woman's Back to School Drive

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Image

Sunday Evening: Scattered showers and storms.

Image

Sunday: Increasing clouds, hot. High: 90°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 89°

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Parke Heritage football

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Robinson football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468