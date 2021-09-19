Clear

Voters still don't like the GOP's answer to the coronavirus

Voters still don't like the GOP's answer to the coronavirus

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

Republicans have been hoping to turn the political page from the coronavirus pandemic for over a year now.

We saw then-President Donald Trump try to do it in the lead-up to the 2020 election. It didn't work. In the California gubernatorial recall, we saw Republican Larry Elder try and argue that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's response was too strict. It didn't work.

A look at the polling in California and nationally reveals that Republicans would be wise to come up with a better message on the coronavirus, or else they could be throwing away a clear pathway to a strong 2022 midterm election.

The number one issue for California voters in last week's recall was the coronavirus. Nearly a third (32%) of the electorate said it was the top issue in the exit poll, which was the runaway for most important. The "no" side on the recall -- against the removal of Newsom -- won among these voters by a 81% to 19% margin.

The coronavirus being the number one issue matches what we've seen nationally as well. CNN's last poll conducted by SSRS showed that 36% of Americans said the coronavirus was the most important issue facing the country. The next closest was the economy at a mere 20%.

When we look at the generic congressional ballot, Democrats lead among voters who said the coronavirus was the top issue by a 63% to 27% margin. Among all other voters, they trail by a 52% to 36% margin.

This is a continuation of a pattern we saw in last year's presidential election. Trump may very well have won the 2020 election had he formulated a better response to the pandemic. Just as in the polling now, Democrats easily won the support of those who said it was the most important factor in their vote.

Restrictions are more popular than unpopular

Today the issue of the coronavirus remains a strength for Democrats for a simple reason: voters like the way Democrats are handling the pandemic for the most part. In California, voters by an over 2 to 1 margin said that Newsom's measures against the virus were either about right or not strict enough compared to too strict. The "no" side won these voters by about a 70 point margin. The "yes" side -- in favor of removing Newsom -- did win those who said the governor's measures were too strict, but they were a mere 30% of the electorate.

One of the measures Newsom took was a mask mandate in schools. Elder, the leading GOP candidate to replace Newsom, said he was against them. Recall voters, though, favored mask mandates in schools by a 72% to 23% margin. "No" easily carried those who favored the mandate by about 60 points.

Republicans face the same problem nationally. The coronavirus is one of the few issues on which President Joe Biden's approval rating remains above his disapproval rating, even as his overall approval has declined significantly over the last few months.

Republicans have tried to argue that his measures, like Newsom's, are too strict.

And while the jury is still out on vaccine mandates (though voters seem to be slightly more in favor than against for certain situations), the overall sentiment is that the country has not overreached when it comes to combating the virus.

A Pew Research Center poll taken last month found that 62% of Americans believed the public health benefits because of coronavirus restrictions have been worth the cost. This compares to just 37% who say they haven't been.

On the issue of mask mandates in schools, 63% of Americans support them in the latest CNN poll.

Republicans have been hoping to turn the page politically by focusing on other issues besides the virus. As the Cook Political Report's Amy Walter noted earlier this week, the coronavirus has upended the way Republicans have wanted to run their campaigns this year. Many have wanted to run on crime.

Crime, though, isn't anywhere near the top of Americans' minds. Just 4% of Americans named an issued related to crime or guns as the most important problem facing the nation in the last CNN poll.

California voters, too, didn't think crime was a top problem. Only 8% of voters did in the recall. These 8% overwhelmingly said "yes" to the recall, but it simply wasn't an issue that motivated a lot of voters.

Looking ahead to 2022, it's possible the virus will not be anywhere near the most important problems Americans face. And maybe even if it is, voters will turn against the Democrats.

That, though, seems like a risky bet given that the coronavirus has been a top issue for over a year now and the Republican response has yet to win plaudits from voters.

If Republicans end up underperforming next year for an out-of-power party during a midterm, it could very well be because they didn't have a satisfactory answer on a problem that has killed many Americans and interrupted the lives of many more.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
One More Summer-Like Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Increasing clouds, hot. High: 90°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 89°

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Parke Heritage football

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Robinson football

Image

VL Football

Image

North Knox football

Image

THN Football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468