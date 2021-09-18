Clear
BREAKING NEWS AMBER Alert for 7-year-old Indiana boy Full Story

The 'devious licks' TikTok challenge has students stealing toilets and vandalizing bathrooms

The 'devious licks' TikTok challenge has students stealing toilets and vandalizing bathrooms

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Megan Marples

Whether it's stolen urinals, smashed floor tiles or missing soap dispensers, the destruction is apparent in school bathrooms across the United States.

It's the latest trend to go viral on Tiktok, called "devious licks": Middle school, high school and college students vandalize school property, most commonly bathrooms, and post their results on the social media app.

TikTok has been quick to shut down the trend, with the company removing many of the videos from its platform.

Search the term "devious licks" on the app now, and a message from TikTok appears: "No results found. This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok's top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines."

"We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior," a TikTok spokesperson told CNN.

People have shared the videos on other platforms as well.

A quick search on Twitter revealed a copious catalog of "devious lick" videos, which featured people stealing a bathroom sink and other school property.

Some bathrooms are partially shut down

In response, some schools are locking bathrooms for large portions of the day.

While the intent is to prevent further vandalism, it could have negative consequences, said school counselor Phyllis Fagell, author of "Middle School Matters: The 10 Key Skills Kids Need to Thrive in Middle School and Beyond--and How Parents Can Help."

"I have a lot of empathy for administrators who are dealing with this behavior," Fagell said, but she warned that punishing everyone for the actions of a few students can sow mistrust.

Allowing students to use the bathrooms when they please is a basic sign of respect, she added. "If adults want kids to show respect, they have to show respect in return."

Some children also have social anxiety and closing the bathrooms for parts of the day could exacerbate it, said John Duffy, a clinical psychologist and family therapist in Chicago.

"Some of my socially anxious clients choose to suffer significant discomfort than disrupt a teacher in class to use the bathroom for fear of the social attention," he said. If the bathroom is locked, many kids will become anxious that the facility is unavailable to them, he added.

CNN reached out to Shakopee West Middle School in Shakopee, Minnesota, one of the schools who partially shut down their bathrooms, and is still awaiting a response.

Why students are vandalizing schools

Tweens and teens are vulnerable to peer pressure and are trying to establish where they fit in socially, Fagell said.

Middle school students, in particular, are desperate for acceptance and may make impulsive decisions to fit in, Fagell said. They're more prone to impulsive behavior because their prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that is responsible for logical thinking, isn't fully developed yet, she explained.

Over the past year, Duffy said several boys have been referred to him by schools for vandalizing property. One of the students who had destroyed a bathroom admitted that he didn't want to do it but succumbed to peer pressure.

The student "felt it was wrong, but he was dared to do it by a group of classmates at a party, a group he desperately wanted to be a part of," Duffy said.

What parents can do

It's important for parents to be aware of social media trends like "devious licks," so Duffy recommended parents speak with their children about their social media habits.

If parents are non-judgmental, their kids will likely teach them about the latest trends, which gives parents the opportunity to prevent their children from making mistakes with serious consequences, he said.

Because children's problem-solving abilities aren't fully developed, parents should also be a role-model and walk their child through the process, Fagell said.

Parents could explain what some of the negative consequences would be if they vandalized the school and provide counter examples for why they should do the right thing, she said.

Parents should not underestimate the power of disappointment. "It's critical that parents actually verbalize that they would be very disappointed if they ever got a call saying, 'Your child has done something to vandalize the school,'" Fagell said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Staying Sunny & Unseasonably Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 89°

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Parke Heritage football

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Robinson football

Image

VL Football

Image

North Knox football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Linton football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468