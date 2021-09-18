Clear

The UN General Assembly is about to start. Here's what to watch for

The UN General Assembly is about to start. Here's what to watch for

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Caitlin Hu, CNN

Coronavirus be damned, the world's diplomats are back.

New Yorkers who enjoyed the peace and quiet of the United Nations' all-virtual General Assembly last year will once again face the gridlock of diplomatic motorcades next week, as world leaders and their entourages descend on the international body's headquarters in Manhattan.

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) is about to kick off its high-level week, where member states will be asked to deliberate on two parallel challenges: ending the pandemic, and redefining the post-pandemic global economy to be healthier for the planet.

The UN sees the current moment as a potential pivot point. "The choices we make will either secure human, economic and environmental health for generations to come, or reinforce old patterns that are destroying nature and driving societal division," reads the official overview of the week's agenda. "An inclusive, sustainable and resilient COVID-19 recovery is critical to setting the world on course toward a just transition to a 1.5°C pathway."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is about to embark on a second five-year term, put it more bluntly on Tuesday: "The war on our planet must end."

But first, the pandemic must end, and the issue of vaccine access will be at the top of the UNGA agenda. Health experts have repeatedly warned the world will not move on from Covid-19 without widespread immunization -- and the World Health Organization (WHO) has sharply criticized wealthier nations' stockpiling of vaccines and distribution of booster shots while poor nations face shortages.

More than 70% of the world's Covid-19 doses have been administered in just 10 countries, WHO said Thursday.

Covid-19: An issue at UNGA in more ways than one

The General Assembly has not exactly gotten off to a unified start.

Despite a letter from the US encouraging member states to call in virtually and help avoid creating "a super spreader event," the speaker schedule for the General Debate -- which begins on Tuesday -- shows more than 100 heads of state and government coming in person, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and US President Joe Biden.

Even Korean pop icons BTS are flaunting the advice to stay home, with the boy band booked to make an appearance at UNHQ on Monday.

New York City requires proof of Covid-19 vaccination for indoor gatherings -- a rule local authorities have asked the UN to follow. To facilitate compliance, a one-shot vaccination station will even be set up on-site. But visiting dignitaries are not proving entirely cooperative.

Brazil and Russia are already giving their local hosts a poke in the eye, vocally rejecting the health requirement. "We strongly object that only people with a proof of vaccination should be admitted to the GA hall," wrote Russia's UN representative Vassily Nebenzia in a letter to the organization, according to state news agency TASS. Nebenzia also noted that not all countries use the vaccines approved in New York.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threw down the gauntlet on social media, declaring point-blank on Thursday that he would not get vaccinated before the General Debate. He is due to address the assembly in person on Tuesday morning, in Brazil's traditional role as the first speaker.

The UN has said it trusts in a vaccination "honor system."

Geopolitics in the great hall

The General Debate is always the centerpiece of the week, with delegates boasting in turns about their countries and weighing in on global issues -- this year likely including Covid-19, the chaotic Western withdrawal from Afghanistan, tensions with Iran and North Korea, and a growing rivalry between the US and China.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi won't be traveling to New York, but his recorded statement will be worth a close listen amid stalled nuclear talks. Sharp words from both China and France are also to be expected in the wake of last week's surprise US-UK deal to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to patrol the Pacific -- which antagonized Beijing and undercut a prior deal with Paris. Signaling the depth of its fury, France on Friday recalled its ambassadors from the US and Australia.

UN watchers anticipated conflict this year over at least two seats in the General Assembly Hall -- those of Myanmar and Afghanistan, where undemocratic regimes have recently surged to power but diplomats representing the previous governments still hold UN accreditation. For now, the UN's credentials committee has not indicated any intention to change the status quo.

Myanmar's permanent representative to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun, is a remnant of the country's democratically elected government, which was overthrown by a military coup in February. An outspoken critic of the junta's deadly suppression of protests, he now represents a movement to restore democratic leadership, known as the National Unity Government. The junta has previously attempted and failed to replace him.

Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN, Ghulam M. Isaczai, was stranded a month ago, after the government that appointed him crumbled and its president fled the country under the Taliban's advance. But Isaczai has continued to advocate for Afghanistan, meeting with foreign envoys and even calling on the UN Security Council to pressure the Taliban into forming a more democratic government. The militant Islamist organization has not requested accreditation for an UNGA envoy this year, and Isaczai seeks to retain control of Afghanistan's seat for now, UN Secretary General's deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told CNN.

The future of democracy under the Taliban -- and particularly the rights of women and girls -- will be recurrent topics throughout the week of high-level meetings. The UN Security Council on Friday voted unanimously to extend its UN Assistance Mission in the country for six months.

"I expect numerous discussions on Afghanistan," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told press on Friday, adding that the US would urge the Taliban to show respect for human rights. In general, the US delegation will emphasize countering "corrosive" autocratic influences around the world, she said.

A leaders' meeting on racism will also reflect social upheaval in the West. The meeting, titled "Reparations, racial justice and equality for people of African descent," follows a wave of racial reckoning in the US and other Western countries, and comes amid a conservative backlash against teaching painful historical truths.

Climate

Looming just as large as the political dramas are the deadly consequences of global warming, after a year of historic heat, wildfires and floods.

According to a new report released Friday by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the planet is careening toward warming to 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- far above the 1.5 degree Celsius limit scientists say is necessary to stave off the worse consequences of the climate crisis.

Diverting this "catastrophic" path means building climate action into the world's pandemic recovery, and the General Assembly is seen as the last opportunity to lock in global commitments before next month's G20 in Rome and November's COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Johnson -- a cohost of COP26 -- will sit down with the Secretary-General and dozens of other leaders for one of few in-person meetings to discuss the environment, focusing on the G20's responsibilities. That same day, UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa, former US Vice President Al Gore and COP26 chair Alok Sharma, will speak at a high-powered event on how to deliver the goals set out in the 2015 Paris accord.

A special open Security Council debate on climate and security follows on Thursday, and a virtual event on sustainable energy will be held the next day -- the first such high-level event since 1981.

The week will also be an opportunity for some countries and businesses that haven't yet set ambitious goals for carbon neutrality to finally do so and capitalize on the global attention.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Staying Sunny & Unseasonably Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 89°

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Parke Heritage football

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Robinson football

Image

VL Football

Image

North Knox football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Linton football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468