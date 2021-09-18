Clear

How 'The Morning Show' pushes against tired power dynamics in season 2

How 'The Morning Show' pushes against tired power dynamics in season 2

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

Time really does feel relative.

Before you know it, Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here — and then the year 2022.

I'm not ready.

But what I am ready for is some of the new content becoming available.

That includes:

Three things to watch

'The Morning Show'

Luckily, you don't have to wake up at sunrise to dive into this series, which pulls back the covers on early-morning television.

Inspired by the nonfiction book "Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV" by CNN's Brian Stelter, this Emmy-winning show gives us a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes drama of a morning news program. (Stelter serves as a producer on the series.)

Season two starts Friday, and new cast member Hasan Minhaj talked to me about some of what they are delving into this season, including racial inequality.

"I love that they integrated that," he said. "As the United States was going through and continues to go through a racial reckoning, one of the things I loved that was being addressed through the show is who gets a seat at the table and why. And I loved that they showed, really in quite great detail, how when new voices enter the fray, how that pushes against the hegemony and people don't like that."

Deep, right?

The show streams on Apple TV+.

'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

It's been a long two-year wait for the stars of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie."

The musical about a British teen who longs to become a drag performer fell victim to the pandemic pushback, but finally gets to let its glitter shine.

It was the first starring role ever for Max Harwood, who plays Jamie. He told me he wanted to pay honor to the pioneers of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think it's just important for my generation and (costar Lauren Patel's) generation to remember the history and remember where we've come from," he said. "There's still so many battles we have to fight."

The film starts streaming Friday on Amazon Prime.

'Schumacher'

Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher was one of the most famous and celebrated people in his sport until tragedy struck in the form of a skiing accident in 2013.

This Netflix documentary uses archival footage and interviews to shine a light on the already private Schumacher, who has retreated even further from the limelight.

It's streaming on Netflix.

Shameless self-promotion: If you missed the first episode of my new CNN show — Pop Life Pop Off! — you can watch it here. Be sure to subscribe to it on YouTube!

Two things to listen to

Lil Nas X has come a long way from "Old Town Road."

Believe it or not, it has only been two years since that song blew up on TikTok and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Now, he's the voice for the LGBTQ+ community in hip-hop and stirring controversy with things like his line of "Satan" sneakers.

But he hasn't stopped making music, and "Montero" marks his first full-length studio album.

It drops Friday.

The year was 2007 when singer-musician Chris Daughtry shot to fame as a contestant on "American Idol."

He's now firmly established as the frontman of his band, Daughtry, and still rocking out.

The group's new album, "Dearly Beloved," comes after the singer used the pandemic to reflect and recalibrate.

"I had a huge identity crisis for a while and I just didn't realize how much of my identity was wrapped up on the road and in touring and being in front of people and needing that gratification and needing to feel something," he told Variety. "It kind of forced me to be with myself more and analyze a lot of things in my own personal journey that I hadn't really dealt with, and things with my own ego."

Look for the new music Friday.

One thing to talk about

Where was Ferris, though?

That's the question that came to mind with news that "Succession" actor Alan Ruck, who played Cameron Frye in the iconic film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," was a volunteer driver for members of the press in President Joe Biden's motorcade during the commander in chief's Monday visit to California.

It's far from the first time Hollywood has intertwined with politics — and it won't be the last.

Something to sip on

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account Tuesday, and you can mark me down as someone who applauds her for it.

These days, celebrities almost seem expected to be in constant contact with their fans via social media, but I can't imagine that would be easy.

Social media can highlight the best of us — and the worst — so if Spears wants to take a break, I think we can all agree she has more than earned it.

Besides, she had blessed us with her engagement news before she hopped off, so we can't say she didn't give us a parting gift.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Staying Sunny & Unseasonably Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Parke Heritage football

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Robinson football

Image

VL Football

Image

North Knox football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Linton football

Image

North Daviess football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468